In-depth reviews

Citroen e-C4 X review

The quirky Citroen e-C4 X combines impressive comfort with a decent electric range

By:James Disdale, Alex Ingram
3 Oct 2024
Citroen e-C4 X - front8
Overall Auto Express rating

4.0

How we review cars
Price
£31,960 - £36,960
  • Distinctive exterior style
  • Comfortable ride and decent refinement
  • Good range
  • Saloon bodystyle limits practicality
  • Average performance
  • Rivals are more fun to drive
SPECIFICATIONS
Is the Citroen e-C4 X a good car?

The Citroen e-C4 X reintroduces a niche to the UK car market, but it’s one that arguably hasn’t been popular with buyers for the best part of three decades - the mainstream compact saloon. 

In a world of hatchbacks, crossovers and SUVs, the Citroen’s three-box shape is something of an outlier. However, the French firm has attempted to add some interest by giving its family four-door some fashionably rugged off-road cues, while under the skin, it gets a clean and efficient electric powertrain.

Ultimately, we have our doubts whether many will see the benefit in the saloon-shaped body style, but at an identical price to the Citroen e-C4 hatchback alternative, the Citroen e-C4 X won’t cost you any more if you take the plunge. What you’re left with is a car that features plenty of the brand’s trademark comfort and relaxation plus, for the money, offers a decent electric range.

Key specs

Fuel type

Electric

Body style

Saloon

Powertrain

50kWh battery, 1x 134bhp e-motor, front-wheel drive
54kWh battery, 1x 154bhp e-motor,  front-wheel drive

Safety

Four stars Euro NCAP (2021)

Warranty

3yrs/36,000 miles 
8yrs/100,000 miles (battery only)

How much does the Citroen e-C4 X cost?

The third-generation Citroen C4 hatchback was introduced in 2020 with a striking coupe-SUV style intended to grab attention in a crowded family car market. The C4 X followed two years later. At first glance, it’s virtually identical, yet closer inspection reveals a long rear end with a traditional saloon opening rear and larger boot capacity.

More reviews

Car group tests
In-depth reviews
Used car tests

Booted versions of successful hatchbacks – such as the Ford Focus, Renault Megane and Mazda 3 – have never been big sellers in the UK, so the X needed to trade on its sleek, quasi-SUV styling and typically high levels of comfort to tempt customers away from more conventional models. That said, in electrically-powered eC4 X guise, it’s essentially in a class of one.

There are two different powertrain options to choose from, both using a single motor set-up that drives the front wheels. The entry 50kWh version produces 134bhp, and Citroen claims it will achieve a maximum range (from a single charge) of up to 222 miles according to the WLTP cycle. Upgrading to the 54kWh battery version with a more powerful 154bhp electric motor means you’ll shave a smidgen off the base car’s 10.0-second 0-62mph sprint time, while the overall range is extended by around 40 miles.

Prices start at around £32,000 and rise to nearly £38,000 for the flagship trim with the most powerful motor and biggest battery. Speaking of which, buyers can choose from You!, Max and e-series specifications. Plus trim is arguably the sweet spot, featuring 18-inch alloys, LED headlights, and the My Citroen Plus infotainment system, which includes a 10-inch touchscreen with integrated sat-nav, traffic and speed camera notifications, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and a head-up display. Max trim adds desirable features such as heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, but the near-£2,000 increase in price means the extras offer questionable value.

Citroen e-C4 X - rear8

Electric motors, performance & drive

The electric drivetrain is smooth and refined, but the performance of the Citroen e-C4 X is only adequate

The e-C4 X doesn’t offer the mind-blowing power levels of some EV saloons, but it’s in keeping with the laid-back character of the car. The motor and battery technology is shared with a range of other EVs from the Peugeot/Citroen/Vauxhall side of the Stellantis Group.

That means there’s a choice of two motor and battery options, starting with the entry-level set-up that offers 134bhp and 260Nm, and a 0-62mph time of 10.0 seconds and a top speed of 93mph. The more powerful versions offer an extra 20bhp for a snappier 0-62mph sprint of 9.3 seconds, although the top speed remains unchanged.

So far we’ve only sampled the 134bhp model, and we found the throttle response is slightly keener in Sport mode (we felt this setting worked best, as otherwise the e-C4 X felt a little lazy moving off from a standstill), but regardless of the drive mode, the performance is more than adequate for daily use and the car is easy to drive smoothly. Refinement is great, with a gentle hum of road noise being the most obvious sound that enters the cabin.

The rest of the driving experience is very similar to the standard internal combustion-powered Citroen C4 X. It’s a car that’s set up for comfort rather than fun, with soft dampers soaking up bumps capably while cruising. Even on some of the rough, pockmarked roads of our test route, only the slightest bit of fidget was present at low speeds.

The trade-off is that it isn’t that exciting to drive. It’s stable, and it goes around corners without any drama. The steering isn’t the quickest or the most precise, but it does the job. For most buyers, that'll be fine for the daily slog. The e-C4 X has an easy-going attitude that comes as a welcome antidote to the try-hard sportiness of some rivals.

Model 

Power

0-62mph

Top speed

Citroen e-C4 X You! 

134bhp

10.0 secs

93mph

Citroen e-C4 X Max

154bhp

9.3 secs

93mph

Citroen e-C4 X - side8

Range, charging & running costs

Given its modest battery size, the Citroen e-C4 X delivers a decent range

In standard 134bhp guise the e-C4 X gets a 50kWh battery, which Citroen claims is good for 222 miles of range – three miles more than the e-C4 hatchback. During our test at roughly five degrees celsius, the range computer suggested a range of just over 200 miles when fully charged, and we averaged 4.0mi/kWh on a route which was admittedly a little favourable for economical driving. 

The more powerful 154bhp versions benefit from a larger 54kWh battery that is capable of up to 260 miles on the WLTP combined cycle. We’ve yet to drive this model, but experience with the 50kWh models suggests that around 240 miles should be possible when driven in normal conditions. 

What is clear is that subtle improvements to this powertrain since we first experienced it in cars such as the Peugeot E-208 and Vauxhall Corsa Electric have improved its efficiency at high speed, so the range won’t take such a dramatic hit on motorways. Thanks to 100kW charging, it’s possible to add 59 miles of range in 10 minutes, while a 10-80 per cent top-up is completed in half an hour.

As you’d expect, the electrically-powered Citroen attracts small tax bills, with private buyers paying absolutely nothing for an annual tax disc. Company car drivers fare equally well, with the e-C4 X’s zero CO2 emissions meaning a Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) rating of 2% and a yearly salary sacrifice for its user of as little as £129.

While it features higher insurance costs than the petrol versions, the electric e-C4 X is among the more affordable EVs to insure, particularly compared with the popular MG4, which starts in group 27.

Model 

Battery size

Range

Insurance group

Citroen e-C4 X You! 

50kWh

222 miles

22

Citroen e-C4 X e-series 

54kWh

260 miles

22

Citroen e-C4 X - dash8

Design, interior & technology

The saloon body style of the Citroen e-C4 X is interesting, but the interior lacks design sparkle

From a cosmetic point of view, some buyers might prefer the more conventional look of the Citroen e-C4 X over the standard e-C4. Where the hatchback gets a quirky, two-tier rear screen with a complex tail-light arrangement, the saloon gets a much cleaner rump. Viewed from the side, the three-box shape is neatly proportioned, adding a bit of elegance to the Citroen line-up. 

But styling is subjective and what really matters are the numbers. That fastback shape means the e-C4 X is 4,600mm long – 240mm more than the hatch. The pair share an identical wheelbase, which means all of that extra metalwork is behind the rear axle. The result is a significant increase in boot space. 

The e-C4 X has the same dashboard arrangement as the standard C4, which is well laid out and smart enough in appearance. Quality is generally good, although Citroen’s monochrome approach to the e-C4 X’s interior makes the cabin feel a little gloomy. 

Moving up from the entry-level You! to the mid-range Plus trim adds the My Citroen Drive Plus infotainment system, which features integrated sat-nav with access to real-time traffic and speed camera data – we’ve sampled the setup during our petrol-powered C4 X long-term loan and would recommend it, particularly if you regularly undertake longer journeys. The Plus specification includes a rear-view camera, while top-spec Max cars include upgraded Alcantara upholstery, an improved audio system (with eight speakers instead of the standard six) and additional USB charging ports.

Sat-nav, stereo and infotainment

The e-C4 X features a 10-inch screen as standard, although Citroen has elected to go with physical buttons for the air-conditioning controls rather than having to navigate a sub-menu within the infotainment system. This is a good thing, and means it’s far less fiddly to operate while on the move.

Positioned over the central air vents on the dash, the large touchscreen looks slick and overall functionality is impressive. Better still, the standard specification includes Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, both of which work well on the big display.

That said, like many Citroen models the screen isn’t as responsive to inputs as we’d like. Moreover, the menus can be tricky to understand and navigate, while the system is also slower to load than some rivals. All versions, with the exception of the entry-level You! specification, include a head-up display as standard.

Citroen e-C4 X - boot8

Boot space, comfort & practicality

More luggage space than the hatch, but Citroen e-C4 X’s smaller boot opening makes loading awkward

Dimensions

Length

4,600mm

Width

1,834mm

Height

1,525mm

Number of seats

5

Boot space 

510-litres

The saloon rear end of the e-C4 X actually serves up more boot space than its hatchback sibling, with a generous 510-litres to play with. The load bay is also a fairly regular shape, and there’s an extra cubby under the floor to hold the charging cable. The rear seats can fold (they leave quite a pronounced step, though) which means that it’s possible to load longer items into a volume that expands to 1,360 litres.

The issue is the opening itself. Without the rear window forming a portion of the opening section, the tailgate is appreciably smaller here. While it’s fine for suitcases and shopping bags, it means you’ll be compromised on those occasions when you want to move something bulkier.

Room upfront for the driver and passenger is fine, while those in the rear will find the C4 X provides excellent legroom. Headroom can feel a little tighter due to its rakish roofline, although this only really impacts taller occupants and is no worse than rivals.

Citroen’s Advanced Comfort Suspension setup is offered as standard, using hydraulic bump stops to help smooth out the ride over rougher roads. The focus on comfort and convenience is evident elsewhere, with all versions getting a height and reach-adjustable steering wheel, heated power-folding door mirrors, automatic headlights and wipers, and rear parking sensors. A central front armrest and two cup holders also feature, with split-folding rear seats adding to the e-C4 X’s overall practicality. 

If you’re looking to pull a caravan or trailer, then the e-C4 X won’t be the car for you. Despite many rivals being rated to tow, the Citroen can’t be fitted with towing equipment and has been rated to do so.

Citroen e-C4 X - rear static8

Safety & reliability

The petrol-powered C4 was a previous Driver Power star, plus there’s plenty of safety kit

Key standard safety features

Euro NCAP safety ratings

  • Traffic sign recognition
  • Autonomous emergency braking
  • Lane keep assistance
  • Lane departure warning
  • Euro NCAP safety rating - 4 out of 5 stars (Citroen C4, 2021)
  • Adult occupant protection - 80%
  • Child occupant protection - 83%
  • Vulnerable road user protection - 57%
  • Safety assist - 63%

While it hasn’t been individually evaluated by Industry safety experts Euro NCAP, the structurally identical internal combustion-powered Citroen C4 has, so the ratings for that car also apply to the e-C4 X. Tested back in 2021, the C4 scored a four-star rating. Despite good individual marks of 80 per cent for adult occupant safety and 83 per cent for child passengers, the French machine was denied a full five star rating because of its less impressive protection of Vulnerable Road Users and its below average Safety Assist systems.

Euro NCAP noted that the base of the windscreen and pillars posed an injury risk to pedestrians, while the emergency braking system wasn’t able to detect vulnerable road users in all the conditions. Despite the downgraded score, it’s still fair to say that the C4 X is a safe car in which to travel.

The standard active safety kit is good and includes Citroen’s Active Safety Brake system, Lane-Keeping Assist, a Driver Attention Alert with lane departure detection, and a Forward Collision Warning. Cruise control with a speed limiter and rear parking sensors are also featured on entry-level versions. Max versions and above add Blind Spot Detection, adaptive cruise control, and the enhanced active safety braking system that comes as part of the Safety Pack Plus. 

While the latest e-C4 X wasn’t included in our latest 2024 Driver Power customer satisfaction survey, it’s petrol-powered relation secured top honours in our 2023 Driver Power satisfaction survey. The Citroen brand managed to secure fifth place out of 32 in the manufacturers survey, placing above rivals such as Peugeot, Vauxhall and MG.

Citroen e-C4 X alternatives

While there’s no four-door alternative that competes directly with the e-C4 X, it is priced competitively with other EVs. The GWM Ora 03 (formally known as the GWM Ora Funky Cat) is the same price as the Sense model yet has a much shorter range and a tiny boot. The Hyundai Kona Electric is similarly priced with a smaller battery, or several grand more expensive if you want to go further than the Citroen.

The main hurdle for Citroen, and any other EV challenger, is the MG4. While the Chinese machine’s boot is a little smaller and its firmer ride means it’s not quite as comfortable, the MG4 is just  as spacious inside, quicker, more fun to drive and offers a similar range to the Citroen - all for a starting price under £30,000.

Frequently Asked Questions

Citroen claim the e-C4 X is good for 222 miles between charges, but our real world tests suggest 200 miles is more likely in daily use.

Which Is Best

Cheapest

  • Name
    100kW You 50kWh 5dr Auto
  • Gearbox type
    Auto
  • Price
    £31,960

Most Economical

  • Name
    115kW Max 54kWh 5dr Auto
  • Gearbox type
    Auto
  • Price
    £35,800

Fastest

  • Name
    115kW Max 54kWh 5dr Auto
  • Gearbox type
    Auto
  • Price
    £35,800
