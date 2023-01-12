Citroen e-C4 X review

Is the Citroen e-C4 X a good car?

The Citroen e-C4 X reintroduces a niche to the UK car market, but it’s one that arguably hasn’t been popular with buyers for the best part of three decades - the mainstream compact saloon.

In a world of hatchbacks, crossovers and SUVs, the Citroen’s three-box shape is something of an outlier. However, the French firm has attempted to add some interest by giving its family four-door some fashionably rugged off-road cues, while under the skin, it gets a clean and efficient electric powertrain.

Ultimately, we have our doubts whether many will see the benefit in the saloon-shaped body style, but at an identical price to the Citroen e-C4 hatchback alternative, the Citroen e-C4 X won’t cost you any more if you take the plunge. What you’re left with is a car that features plenty of the brand’s trademark comfort and relaxation plus, for the money, offers a decent electric range.

Key specs Fuel type Electric Body style Saloon Powertrain 50kWh battery, 1x 134bhp e-motor, front-wheel drive

54kWh battery, 1x 154bhp e-motor, front-wheel drive Safety Four stars Euro NCAP (2021) Warranty 3yrs/36,000 miles

8yrs/100,000 miles (battery only)

How much does the Citroen e-C4 X cost?

The third-generation Citroen C4 hatchback was introduced in 2020 with a striking coupe-SUV style intended to grab attention in a crowded family car market. The C4 X followed two years later. At first glance, it’s virtually identical, yet closer inspection reveals a long rear end with a traditional saloon opening rear and larger boot capacity.