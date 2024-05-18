Skoda Scala vs Citroen C4 2024 twin test: which is the best-value family hatchback?

The cost of living crisis means that people are trying to make their money go further, and when it comes to cars – often an essential purchase even when finances are tight – a budget hatchback could offer the best mix of low running costs and family-friendly versatility.

One firm that was once a go-to brand for the budget conscious is Skoda. While it was a champion of cheap motoring in the eighties and nineties, most of its models have moved upmarket, but the Scala is a car that still has value for money in its arsenal of strengths.

In an effort to maintain its appeal, Skoda has given the Scala an update, with more kit and a few more premium touches that mean it’s not as humdrum as its price tag would suggest.

Another maker with the economical customer in mind is Citroen. It launched the budget-minded C3 You! last year, but it has now introduced a variant to the C4 line-up which limbos under the £20,000 mark.

There’s no electrification here, with both cars powered by three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engines, and they both feature another rarity of the new-car market, because they’re paired with manual gearboxes.