The Citroen C4 is a good family hatchback, but there are better options for those who want to balance practicality and efficiency with a degree of driving fun. Its funky coupe-crossover styling will attract some buyers, but once past the C4’s stylish veneer, it’s clear that it will struggle to compete with the very best in class.

Citroen has succeeded in ensuring the C4 is a comfortable car to drive, while keen pricing and decent standard kit mean it offers good value for money. Interior quality is average compared with the best, especially when buying one of the higher-end trim levels

About the Citroen C4

The third-generation Citroen C4 arrived in 2020 with dashing good looks and plenty of French flair to help us forget about the two dull-looking family hatchbacks that previously bore the C4 name. The coupe-SUV design of the latest C4 helps it stand out in an increasingly crowded market, while it brings a renewed focus on the comfort and innovative tech that Citroen has become well known for.

The C4 sits on the Stellantis CMP platform, which also underpins the Peugeot 2008 and Vauxhall Mokka, among many others. Citroen has been rather clever in using this platform because it’s flexible enough to provide a variety of petrol, hybrid, and all-electric versions without compromising interior space.

Plenty of rivals are ready and waiting to take on Citroen's family crossover hatch, from the equally striking Toyota CH-R to the quasi-SUV styling of the Mazda CX-30 and Kia XCeed. The Skoda Karoq will serve those with more traditional tastes, as will the standard hatchback designs of the Ford Focus and Volkswagen Golf, while those with a bigger budget may look towards the more upmarket Audi Q2.