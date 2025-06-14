Citroen e-C4 vs Volkswagen ID.3: which affordable EV is best for the family?

There’s a new buzzword in the world of electric vehicles – affordability. It seems that with each new model that’s launched, prices become cheaper, while those EVs that have been around for a bit longer have seen a steady fall in their prices over time.

Take the Citroen e-C4 as an example. This electric crossover hatchback has been on the market since 2020, and during its time on sale it has gone through a number of revisions to keep it competitive. Most recently, the e-C4 benefited from a facelift to incorporate Citroen’s latest family look, but the French firm also took the opportunity to knock around £4,000 off its list price, too.

Volkswagen is another company that has constantly tinkered with its model line-up, and the ID.3 hatchback has been updated with the arrival of a new entry-level variant. Called Essential, it does exactly what it says by offering the smallest battery and lowest power output in the range, but still has enough kit to make it an attractive option.

So which model makes the best case for itself? Does the e-C4 offer great value? Or does the ID.3 deliver enough to justify its price tag?

Citroen e-C4

Model: Citroen e-C4 50kWh Plus Price: £27,650 Powertrain: 50kWh battery (50kWh usable), 1x e-motor, 134bhp 0-62mph: 10.0 seconds Test efficiency: 3.6 miles/kWh Official range: 219 miles Annual VED: £195

The Citroen e-C4 uses the same platform as cars such as the Peugeot 208 and Vauxhall Corsa superminis, but its dimensions are more like a compact hatchback’s. As with those models, it also comes with petrol and hybrid powertrains, but here we’re concentrating on the all-electric version.