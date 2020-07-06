Volkswagen Golf review

Our opinion on the Volkswagen Golf

The Volkswagen Golf is a family car icon thanks to its great all-round ability and classless design. Some poor decisions with the eighth-generation model meant it wasn’t as user-friendly as its predecessor, but the facelifted VW Golf Mk8.5 has addressed most of these quibbles.

The ride quality is a little compromised over poorer surfaces, there’s some intrusive road noise at speed with larger wheels, and cabin quality isn't head and shoulders above its rivals. While the VW Golf is still a decent choice, it’s a little behind rivals such as the Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla and Skoda Octavia.

About the Volkswagen Golf

The Golf name is second only to the Beetle in the history of Volkswagen in terms of importance. It’s been in production for more than five decades, and more than 37 million examples have been sold worldwide, making it a truly iconic family car – its ubiquity even led VW to use the phrase “like a Golf” in an ad campaign a few years ago.

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Now in its eighth generation, the standard Golf comes only as a five-door hatchback, with the three-door and estate options no longer offered. There's a range of petrol and hybrid powertrains available, but diesel has been quietly dropped. Trim levels range through Life, Match, Style, R-Line and Black Edition, while VW still offers plenty of individual options to tailor a Golf to your personal specification.