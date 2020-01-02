Best fast estate cars on sale 2025

If you want a car that combines high performance with everyday practicality, fast estate cars are hard to ignore. While fast SUVs have come to dominate the market with their high seating positions and imposing looks, estates cater more to those who value precision, agility and a sleeker appearance. Generally speaking, the lower centre of gravity and reduced weight make fast estates quicker and more responsive, for a more rewarding driving experience. All this, without compromising much on space for passengers or luggage.

Fast estate cars bring a distinctive style that’s harder to find in today’s crowded SUV market. The best examples have sleek, elongated shapes that exude an understated sophistication, standing apart from the taller and bulkier silhouettes of SUVs. For those who prefer subtlety over excess, estates offer a unique way to enjoy both practicality and personality.

Although fast estate cars aren't as popular as they once were, there’s still an impressive selection available for drivers seeking an alternative to SUVs. These cars blend practicality with character, offering an enticing option for those who refuse to follow the herd. Whether it’s for family duties or long road trips, a fast estate car manages to feel both functional and special, making it worth considering.