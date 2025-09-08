Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Major Renault Megane revamp due this year with more range and racy looks

It’s a relatively quiet year for the French brand – but four new cars are heading our way including the updated Megane

By:Phil McNamara
27 Feb 2026
Renault Megane E-Tech Electric - rear static (night)

A make-or-break revamped Renault Megane is in the pipeline, as one of four new Renaults hitting the UK in the next 12 months.

The first new car of the Renaulution fightback plan, the all-electric Megane went on sale in 2022. But the compact, 217bhp hatchback, hampered by its tight cabin space and modest 285-mile max range, has not cut through commercially like the new Renault 5.

Advertisement - Article continues below

So Renault will roll the dice with a facelifted model in the spring. “There will be a strong Megane evolution this year,” said Renault product development chief Bruno Vanel. “Megane has got an important role in the lineup: it’s our only [low]-riding C-segment hatchback.” 

New batteries, more range

The headline news comes under the skin. “The strong evolution includes new batteries,” Vanel told Auto Express at the Brussels Motor Show. The current Megane has a 60kWh Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) battery, but Renault is industrialising cheaper lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells in Europe for the Twingo – and the Megane will follow its little brother in adopting them. 

LFP batteries are typically less energy dense than NMC, but Renault should be able to pack more cells into the same space by adopting a ‘cell-to-pack’ format. This eliminates the structure surrounding the battery modules, freeing up space and eliminating cost and weight. The upshot should be a Megane that goes further, potentially cracking the 300-mile mark. 

Visual changes will aim to exaggerate the Megane’s ‘hot hatch’ billing, Renault brand CEO Fabrice Cambolive has previously told Auto Express. Expect a muscular new bodykit, with an aggressive front bumper and a sporty rear diffuser to amp up the dynamism. 

Expect the revised Megane to go public in the spring, with UK sales later in the year. We’ll also be treated to the Renault 5 Turbo 3e hot hatch, the new Renault Twingo and the sixth-generation Renault Clio in what is a huge year for Renault.    

Come and join our WhatsApp channel for the latest car news and reviews...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Phil McNamara

Phil is Auto Express’ editor-at-large: he keeps close to car companies, finding out about new cars and researching the stories that matter to readers. He’s reported on cars for more than 25 years as editor of Car, Autocar’s news editor and he’s written for Car Design News and T3. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Renault Megane E-Tech review
Renault Megane E-Tech - front tracking

Renault Megane E-Tech review

The Renault Megane E-Tech blends a classic name with up-to-date tech, and the result is a convincing one
In-depth reviews
23 Feb 2026
Used Renault Megane (Mk4, 2016-2022) review and buyer's guide
Renault Megane Mk4

Used Renault Megane (Mk4, 2016-2022) review and buyer's guide

A full used buyer’s guide on the Renault Megane covering the Megane Mk4 (2016 - 2022)
Used car tests
15 Jan 2026
Renault Megane vs Kia EV4: which electric hatchback is fit for all the family?
Kia EV4 and Renault Megane - front tracking

Renault Megane vs Kia EV4: which electric hatchback is fit for all the family?

Sleek hatchbacks make more sense than bulky SUVs when it comes to EV efficiency. Kia’s EV4 is the new boy, and we’ve pitted it against Renault’s sharp…
Car group tests
3 Jan 2026
Renault Megane hybrid planned to boost choice amid EV uncertainty
Renault Megane E-Tech - front cornering, alt

Renault Megane hybrid planned to boost choice amid EV uncertainty

The slow-selling electric hatchback is set for a new platform with more powertrain options in 2028
News
7 Nov 2025

Most Popular

Insurers still refuse to cover some Chinese cars despite booming sales
Skywell BE11 - front action

Insurers still refuse to cover some Chinese cars despite booming sales

Insurance companies seem to be struggling to keep pace with the wave of new cars coming from China, and buyers are literally paying the price
News
26 Feb 2026
New Land Rover Defender Sport: baby SUV will be boxy and electric
New baby Land Rover Defender render - watermarked

New Land Rover Defender Sport: baby SUV will be boxy and electric

The new Land Rover Defender Sport will sit below the existing Defender in both size and price, and our exclusive image previews how it could look
News
23 Feb 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Top-selling Ford Puma for a rock-bottom £166 a month
Ford Puma - front corner left turn

Car Deal of the Day: Top-selling Ford Puma for a rock-bottom £166 a month

It’s been a while since the petrol Puma has been cheaper than its electric sister. It’s our Deal of the Day for 24 February.
News
24 Feb 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content