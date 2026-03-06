Jaecoo has issued a recall for thousands of its Jaecoo 7 SUVs in the UK following an electronic issue.

Specifically, the problem revolves around a wiring harness clip connected to the car’s Electronic Control Unit (ECU). This, according to the European Union’s Safety Gate website, has not been attached correctly in some vehicles, resulting in engine warning lights and potentially even causing the car to randomly stall.

As many as 7,500 Jaecoo 7 models manufactured between April and December 2025 are thought to potentially be affected, roughly a quarter (26 per cent) of all the cars the Chinese brand sold here last year. Jaecoo says the 1.6-litre TGi petrol model is the only powertrain affected by the recall; those running a 7 plug-in hybrid can rest easy. It’s also worth pointing out that the Omoda 5, which shares the Jaecoo’s powertrain, is not being recalled for the moment.

Advertisement - Article continues below

A spokesperson told Auto Express that customers will be notified of the recall “through relevant channels”. We were also told: “At the same time, Jaecoo UK will contact users via CRM (Customer Relationship Management) systems and authorised dealerships to provide them with free vehicle inspections and repairs.”

In the meantime, the Chinese manufacturer has made clear that this is not a ‘stop-drive’ recall; customers are free to continue driving their cars for the time being while they wait for their repair. The global production process has also been rectified in order to prevent the issue from cropping up again.

This is one of the first recalls Jaecoo has experienced after entering the UK market last year; since arriving, the brand has recorded impressive sales figures, beating the likes of Honda, Citroen and SEAT. Indeed, in 2025, the combined sales of Jaecoo and sister brand Omoda surpassed those of both Dacia and Tesla.

Get even more from Auto Express, follow our channels...

• Google

• Reddit

• Whatsapp