New Jaecoo 7 prototype review: a promising start for a new brand
The new Jaecoo 7 is a temptingly-priced SUV that’s set to take on the premium brands
Verdict
The Jaecoo 7 looks set to make a good first impression for the brand, largely because of its premium-feeling and spacious interior. The bold design makes quite a statement, too, plus prices are expected to start from only £35,000, and the standard-kit list should be generous.
You may not be familiar with the name Chery, but the automotive giant has been China’s biggest car exporter for the past 20 years, selling nearly 1.9 million cars in 2023 alone. It’s also had a joint venture with JLR since 2012, and is bringing two new brands to the UK market this year: Omoda and Jaecoo.
The first to arrive will be Omoda, which focuses on value with its philosophy of ‘affordable premium’. We got our first taste of what it has in store when we drove a prototype of the Qashqai-rivalling Omoda 5 SUV that’s going on sale very soon and should start from around £24,000.
But now we’ve had the chance to get acquainted with its more premium sister brand Jaecoo, which is being positioned to rival Audi and other upmarket names. Its first offering is the Jaecoo 7 that could challenge the Audi Q3, and it shows real promise out of the gate.
We were immediately impressed by the materials and build quality in the pre-production model we drove at the Millbrook Proving Ground in Bedfordshire. Attention to detail in the cabin also stood out, down to the subtle pattern on the trim elements and the rivets in the door handles – much like those in a Land Rover Defender. The tall centre console also reminds us of the Defender’s.
The 14.8-inch central touchscreen is very sharp and incredibly responsive thanks to its Snapdragon processor, while the infotainment system proved easy to navigate. The digital instrument panel is equally clear, but throws almost too much information at you, and the small font used for some of it makes it difficult to read with a glance.
Unsurprisingly, the Jaecoo’s boxy shape creates a huge amount of headroom all around, and there’s plenty of legroom for six-feet-tall adults to sit comfortably in the rear. However, the 412-litre boot capacity doesn’t quite match up to rivals’, with the Audi Q3 offering between 530 to 675 litres, depending on how its sliding rear bench is positioned.
Pure-petrol engines and a plug-in hybrid powertrain with a target EV range of more than 100 miles are due to be offered in the Jaecoo 7, both with a choice of two or four-wheel drive. The model we drove had the entry-level running gear: a turbocharged 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and driving just the front wheels.
The 194bhp on tap is enough for leisurely acceleration, and the engine feels smooth unless it’s really stressed, as we found when climbing some of Millbrook’s steepest inclines. Similarly, the seven-speed DCT delivers slick gear changes, but occasionally kicks down sharply when more power is demanded.
The steering is light and quick changes of direction can bring about noticeable body roll, but otherwise, the supple ride manages to take the edge off larger potholes we encountered. We like how the flat, square bonnet and ability to raise the seat up high provide a commanding driving position, but the brake pedal feels very heavy and a lot of force is required to get the car to slow down quickly.
The Jaecoo 7 is due to go on sale in September, with a starting price in the region of £35,000 – the same as the Audi Q3’s. We’re told there will be two trim levels available: Deluxe and Luxury.
Standard kit will include 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, a 14.8-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto ,a wireless charging pad with cooling function, a Sony sound system, rear-view camera and up to 21 advanced driver assistance systems, such as driver attention alert and safe exit warning.
Top-spec models will get extra luxuries like a head-up display and full-length panoramic sunroof, plus adaptive cruise control, a 540-degree parking camera system with an ‘invisible bonnet’ effect, a heated steering wheel and the option of 19-inch rims.
|Model:
|Jaecoo 7 Deluxe
|Price:
|from £35,000 (est)
|Engine:
|1.6-litre 4cyl turbo petrol
|Power/torque:
|194bhp/290Nm
|Transmission:
|Seven-speed auto, front-wheel drive
|0-62mph:
|8.0 seconds (est)
|Top speed:
|TBC
|Economy:
|37.8mpg
|CO2:
|TBC
|On sale:
|September