New Jaecoo 7 prototype review: a promising start for a new brand

Verdict

The Jaecoo 7 looks set to make a good first impression for the brand, largely because of its premium-feeling and spacious interior. The bold design makes quite a statement, too, plus prices are expected to start from only £35,000, and the standard-kit list should be generous.

You may not be familiar with the name Chery, but the automotive giant has been China’s biggest car exporter for the past 20 years, selling nearly 1.9 million cars in 2023 alone. It’s also had a joint venture with JLR since 2012, and is bringing two new brands to the UK market this year: Omoda and Jaecoo.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The first to arrive will be Omoda, which focuses on value with its philosophy of ‘affordable premium’. We got our first taste of what it has in store when we drove a prototype of the Qashqai-rivalling Omoda 5 SUV that’s going on sale very soon and should start from around £24,000.

But now we’ve had the chance to get acquainted with its more premium sister brand Jaecoo, which is being positioned to rival Audi and other upmarket names. Its first offering is the Jaecoo 7 that could challenge the Audi Q3, and it shows real promise out of the gate.