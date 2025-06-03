Car Deal of the Day: Get the Range Rover look for (a lot) less with the Jaecoo 7 for £244 a month

Imposing styling

Packed with standard equipment

Only £243.85 a month

Jaecoo is another Chinese brand new to the UK car market, and if you go by recent sales figures, it's starting to become a popular choice among Brits.

Little wonder with deals like this, because, for well under £250 a month, you can get the Jaecoo 7 SUV that has Range Rover-like looks, is packed with technology, and is very affordably priced.

This deal, from Select Car Leasing, through the Auto Express Find a Car service, sees you taking the keys to a brand-new Jaecoo 7 for just £243.85 a month.

This three-year deal requires a £3,280.20 initial payment, while mileage is capped at 5,000 miles a year. This can be tweaked to 8,000 a year for just over £8 extra a month.

The Jaecoo 7 has the same underpinnings as the similarly cheap Omoda 5 – featured last week as a Deal of the Day – but parent company Chery feels the Jaecoo is a cut above.

That probably explains why Jaecoo has seemingly looked to Range Rover for some styling inspiration, with the 7's rear end having more than a hint of Range Rover Evoque about it. The slim headlights, boxy dimensions, and large grille all give the car added presence, too.