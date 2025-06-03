Car Deal of the Day: Get the Range Rover look for (a lot) less with the Jaecoo 7 for £244 a month
Jaecoo is another Chinese brand that has recently arrived in the UK, and its 7 SUV has made a bit of a splash. It’s our Deal of the Day for 3 June.
- Imposing styling
- Packed with standard equipment
- Only £243.85 a month
Jaecoo is another Chinese brand new to the UK car market, and if you go by recent sales figures, it's starting to become a popular choice among Brits.
Little wonder with deals like this, because, for well under £250 a month, you can get the Jaecoo 7 SUV that has Range Rover-like looks, is packed with technology, and is very affordably priced.
This deal, from Select Car Leasing, through the Auto Express Find a Car service, sees you taking the keys to a brand-new Jaecoo 7 for just £243.85 a month.
This three-year deal requires a £3,280.20 initial payment, while mileage is capped at 5,000 miles a year. This can be tweaked to 8,000 a year for just over £8 extra a month.
The Jaecoo 7 has the same underpinnings as the similarly cheap Omoda 5 – featured last week as a Deal of the Day – but parent company Chery feels the Jaecoo is a cut above.
That probably explains why Jaecoo has seemingly looked to Range Rover for some styling inspiration, with the 7's rear end having more than a hint of Range Rover Evoque about it. The slim headlights, boxy dimensions, and large grille all give the car added presence, too.
This deal gets you the entry-level (and curiously old-fashioned-sounding) Deluxe model. But, like with many Chinese new entrants, base-spec doesn't equal poverty-spec like on some rival European offerings.
Deluxe brings a 13.2-inch touchscreen, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, wireless smartphone charging, a 360-degree camera system, heated front seats, ambient lighting, a full-length panoramic sunroof and more a whole heap of advanced driver-assistance systems.
Powering the 7 is a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to a seven-speed automatic gearbox. It packs 145bhp and gets the aspirational high-rider to 62mph in a very leisurely 10.3 seconds. Fuel economy is a decent 37.7mpg claimed.
The car's ride and handling are outshone by the majority of European rivals, but if styling and equipment at a cheap price are high on your list of requirements, the Jaecoo 7 could be worth a look.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Jaecoo 7 leasing offers from leading providers on our Jaecoo 7 hub page.
Deals on Jaecoo 7 rivals
Check out the Jaecoo 7 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…
Find a car with the experts