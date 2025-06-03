Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Get the Range Rover look for (a lot) less with the Jaecoo 7 for £244 a month

Jaecoo is another Chinese brand that has recently arrived in the UK, and its 7 SUV has made a bit of a splash. It’s our Deal of the Day for 3 June.

By:George Armitage
3 Jun 2025
Jaecoo 7 - front cornering
  • Imposing styling
  • Packed with standard equipment
  • Only £243.85 a month

Jaecoo is another Chinese brand new to the UK car market, and if you go by recent sales figures, it's starting to become a popular choice among Brits. 

Little wonder with deals like this, because, for well under £250 a month, you can get the Jaecoo 7 SUV that has Range Rover-like looks, is packed with technology, and is very affordably priced.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This deal, from Select Car Leasing, through the Auto Express Find a Car service, sees you taking the keys to a brand-new Jaecoo 7 for just £243.85 a month.

This three-year deal requires a £3,280.20 initial payment, while mileage is capped at 5,000 miles a year. This can be tweaked to 8,000 a year for just over £8 extra a month. 

The Jaecoo 7 has the same underpinnings as the similarly cheap Omoda 5 – featured last week as a Deal of the Day – but parent company Chery feels the Jaecoo is a cut above. 

That probably explains why Jaecoo has seemingly looked to Range Rover for some styling inspiration, with the 7's rear end having more than a hint of Range Rover Evoque about it. The slim headlights, boxy dimensions, and large grille all give the car added presence, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

This deal gets you the entry-level (and curiously old-fashioned-sounding) Deluxe model. But, like with many Chinese new entrants, base-spec doesn't equal poverty-spec like on some rival European offerings. 

Deluxe brings a 13.2-inch touchscreen, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, wireless smartphone charging, a 360-degree camera system, heated front seats, ambient lighting, a full-length panoramic sunroof and more a whole heap of advanced driver-assistance systems. 

Powering the 7 is a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to a seven-speed automatic gearbox. It packs 145bhp and gets the aspirational high-rider to 62mph in a very leisurely 10.3 seconds. Fuel economy is a decent 37.7mpg claimed. 

Jaecoo 7 - dash

The car's ride and handling are outshone by the majority of European rivals, but if styling and equipment at a cheap price are high on your list of requirements, the Jaecoo 7 could be worth a look. 

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Jaecoo 7 leasing offers from leading providers on our Jaecoo 7 hub page.

Deals on Jaecoo 7 rivals

Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

New in-stock Hyundai TucsonCash £29,367Avg. savings £5,115
New Hyundai Tucson

Configure now

KIA Sportage

KIA Sportage

New in-stock KIA SportageCash £27,467Avg. savings £2,391
New KIA Sportage

Configure now

Nissan Qashqai

Nissan Qashqai

New in-stock Nissan QashqaiCash £25,613Avg. savings £5,568
New Nissan Qashqai

Configure now

Check out the Jaecoo 7 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and DrivingElectric, responsible for creating content for both websites. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: The Citroen C5 Aircross is a big car for a very small £208 a month
Citroen C5 Aircross - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: The Citroen C5 Aircross is a big car for a very small £208 a month

Its replacement may be waiting in the wings, but the current Citroen C5 Aircross is still a fine car. It’s our Deal of the Day for 2 June.
News
2 Jun 2025
Car Deal of the Day: new Omoda 5, with all the kit you might need, for less than £200 per month
2024 Omoda 5 prototype - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: new Omoda 5, with all the kit you might need, for less than £200 per month

The Omoda 5 is one of the newest arrivals to the family SUV market, and now it’s our Deal of the Day for 1 June
News
1 Jun 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Super sci-fi Kia EV6 for an exceptional £260 per month
Kia EV6 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Super sci-fi Kia EV6 for an exceptional £260 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 31 May is an extremely attractive price for this extremely capable electric family car
News
31 May 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Hit the road in style with the electric BMW i4 for only £344 a month
BMW i4 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Hit the road in style with the electric BMW i4 for only £344 a month

It may be a little overlooked these days, but the i4 is still a fine electric saloon. It’s our Deal of the Day for 30 May
News
30 May 2025

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: Super sci-fi Kia EV6 for an exceptional £260 per month
Kia EV6 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Super sci-fi Kia EV6 for an exceptional £260 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 31 May is an extremely attractive price for this extremely capable electric family car
News
31 May 2025
Nissan Qashqai vs Dacia Bigster: big-selling SUV faces a brand-new threat
Nissan Qashqai and Dacia Bigster - front tracking

Nissan Qashqai vs Dacia Bigster: big-selling SUV faces a brand-new threat

The Bigster is Dacia’s largest model yet. How does it compare with the ever-popular Nissan Qashqai?
Car group tests
31 May 2025
2026 Land Rover Defender updates look subtle, but they fix one huge annoyance for owners
Land Rover Defender MY26 updates - front

2026 Land Rover Defender updates look subtle, but they fix one huge annoyance for owners

Land Rover has introduced new, larger white-painted steel wheels for models with big brakes, fixing one massive irritation with the previous generatio…
News
30 May 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content