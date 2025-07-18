Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: The Audi A3 Saloon may be posh but not at this price

It’s posh, well appointed, and refined to drive – the Audi A3 Saloon is our Deal of the Day for July 18

By:George Armitage
18 Jul 2025
Audi A3 saloon - front cornering
  • Smart design; upmarket image
  • Punchy petrol power; Good spec
  • Just £250.40 a month 

Despite its advancing years, the Audi A3 Sportback is still a very attractive five-door hatchback for those who perhaps think a Volkswagen Golf is a little too downmarket. Its less-obvious, but no-less-posh sister, the A3 Saloon, offers the same kerb appeal but in a more refined, business-like package. 

It may be a premium small saloon but you won't be forking out a hefty premium to have one on your driveway. Through the Auto Express Find a Car service, iCarLease is offering the smart saloon for just over £250 a month right now.

To get the ball rolling on this four-year deal you'll have to shell out £3,004.80 as an initial payment, while mileage is capped at 5,000 miles a year. However, you can double this limit to 10,000 miles if you intend to cover a bigger distance every year for under £20 a month extra – that's great value. 

For this kind of money you're only going to be getting the entry-level Sport model. But thanks to the A3’s premium positioning, even this model looks smart and belies its wallet-friendly price. 

The Sport gets heated front seats, a 10.1-inch touchscreen with sat-nav and 3D mapping, Audi's famous Virtual Cockpit with a 12.3-inch full HD screen, 17-inch alloys, LED headlights, Audi Drive Select, and three-zone climate control. The car even parks itself thanks to the standard-fit Audi Park Assist with Parking System Plus.

In this case, Sport trim is matched to a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine. With 148bhp, it's both punchy and nicely refined, while the six-speed manual gearbox is a pleasure to use. There's a plush ride, and the whole car feels very relaxing to drive. 

Just like all of its predecessors, the latest A3 has an upmarket-feeling interior. It's roomy upfront while backseat passengers won't have anything to moan about; there are no criticisms with the boot, either, thanks to its 420-litre capacity which is five litres up on the Mercedes A-Class Saloon's.   

Audi A3 saloon - interior

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Audi A3 Saloon leasing offers from leading providers on our Audi A3 Saloon page.

Check out the Audi A3 Saloon deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express, responsible for creating content for both websites. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

