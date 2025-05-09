Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: A stress-free switch to EV - Fiat 600e for £249 with free charger

Making the switch to EV can be daunting, but not with this deal.

By:Ryan Birch
16 Jul 2025
Fiat 600e UK - front cornering
  • Well-equipped Red specification
  • 252-mile range with heat pump
  • Just £249 a month plus a free home charger

Love the retro flair and flamboyance of the Fiat 500e but need more space? The Fiat 600e neatly fits this role, marrying both style and practicality in a desirable package. It could be the perfect choice if you're pondering the switch to an electric car but need an extra sweetener to make you take the plunge. 

Through the Auto Express Find a Car service, energy supplier Octopus, through its Octopus Electric vehicles division, is offering the retro Fiat for just £249 a month, complete with a free home charger. It means this deal is a ready-to-go option for first time EV drivers.

All that's needed to get the ball rolling on this four-year deal is a £2,988 initial payment. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but this can be doubled to 10,000 per annum for a measly £16 extra a month. 

If that's not sweet enough, Octopus Electric Vehicles also throws in a maintenance package, which covers servicing, routine repairs and breakdown cover. 

Fiat 600e UK - cabin

This 600e comes in Red specification, so metallic red paint is thrown in, as is a 10.25-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, climate control, 17-inch diamond-cut alloys, and plenty of red interior detailing. Plus, rather impressively, a heat pump also comes as standard, helping to make the 600e as efficient as possible.

Speaking of efficiency, the 54kWh battery is claimed to give a range of 252 miles, and we've found that to be pretty accurate. A charging speed of 100kW means topping up at roadside chargers should take less than half an hour, too.

The 600e gets a 154bhp electric motor powering the front wheels. It gives pretty decent performance, with 0-62mph taking nine seconds, but the little Fiat is all about comfort. Soft suspension and light steering give a plush, easy-going feel.  

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Fiat 600e leasing offers from leading providers on our Fiat 600e page.

Check out the Fiat 600e deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Ryan Birch
Content editor

Ryan is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2023, he worked at a global OEM automotive manufacturer, as well as a specialist automotive PR and marketing agency.

