The electric 500’s more spacious cabin is just part of the reason why it’s one of the best small cars on sale right now, another being the fact it shouldn't cost too much to run thanks to its efficient, electric running gear. Its all-round appeal is why we named it our 2022 City Car of the Year .

The new 500 is slightly longer, wider and taller than its petrol-powered predecessor (which remains on sale in petrol/mild-hybrid form ), and uses an all-new platform designed specifically for it, so there are no compromises on interior space – an issue we often see when brands try to shoehorn a zero-emissions powertrain into a combustion-engined car.

The Fiat 500 has come a long way since the iconic city car was launched in 1957, or the modern interpretation of the little three-door hatch hit the street back in 2007. The famous Nuova 500 profile is still easily recognisable, but the latest third-generation model has switched from pure-petrol to all-electric power.

Offering good value for money without skimping on style, the all-electric Fiat 500 is among the best small electric cars currently on sale, and one we can easily recommend.

The new Fiat 500 is a superb all-electric city car , and one that should be at the top of your shortlist if you're in the market for a stylish and immensely capable small EV. The 500 retains all of its familiar Italian flair, and is now even more appealing with updated on-board tech along with a practical real-world range that leaves close rivals lagging behind.

There are arguably only two rivals that are in direct competition with the all-electric 500: the classy MINI Electric will tempt some, while the futuristic Honda e really stands out from the crowd thanks to its funky styling.

Other options in the small electric car class that buyers might be considering include the Ora Funky Cat, Peugeot e-208 and Vauxhall Corsa Electric, although all three perhaps lack the necessary kerb appeal to seal the deal. On the other hand, the Renault Zoe can go further on a full battery and is more practical, although it’s starting to feel very long in the tooth after over a decade on sale.

Buyers get a choice of two battery sizes and power outputs in the 500, although both use a single electric motor to drive the front wheels. The base model gets a fairly small 24kWh battery and produces just 92bhp, a combination which Fiat says allows the car to cover 118 miles on a single charge.

That might not be enough for a lot of buyers, but you can get the 500 with a much larger 42kWh battery (pushing the range to 199 miles) and 116bhp on tap, so 0-62mph so still takes around nine seconds. It’s hardly an electric pocket rocket, but the hot Abarth 500e is an impressive alternative with plenty of extra go.

The 500’s trim structure has been overhauled several times since it launched, including the axing of the cheap and cheerful Action specification with its halogen headlights and smartphone cradle in place of an actual infotainment system. The three trim levels currently available are the base 500, (RED) edition and ‘La Prima by Bocelli’.

Prices for the electric 500 currently start from just over £28,000, meaning it just makes it onto our list of the cheapest EVs on sale right now. Upgrading to the bigger battery adds £3,000 to the price tag, while the Convertible versions command at least a further £3,000 on top of that.

Frequently Asked Questions Is the all-electric Fiat 500 a good car? The Fiat 500 is a stylish small EV that's easy to drive and features good onboard technology. It's dinky proportions mean overall space isn't its best quality, but it's refined, cheap to run and offers plenty of safety kit. What is the best Fiat 500 to buy? The Fiat 500 entry version with 92bhp offers more than enough go, while its list of standard equipment is particularly generous and includes 16-inch alloys, keyless go, cruise control and a 10.25-inch touchscreen with integrated sat-nav and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. How efficient is the electric Fiat 500 in the real world? When we tested the bigger-battery Fiat 500, we saw an estimated 168-mile range (against a claimed 199 miles) from a full charge with the Normal driving mode engaged. Although there are lots of factors that can affect overall range, we'd expect the 500 to remain pretty efficient - when we switched to the more efficient Range mode we saw that 168-mile figure climb a little, while it rose to more than 180 miles using the Sherpa setting. Is the Fiat 500 a reliable car? While the 500 didn't feature in our 2023 Driver Power customer satisfaction survey, Fiat itself finished a disappointing 31st on a list of 32 manufacturers. How long is the Fiat 500 warranty? The Fiat 500 comes as standard with a three-year/unlimited-mileage warranty, with the option to extend cover for an additional 12 or 24 months at extra cost. Fiat also covers the 500’s battery for eight years or 100,000 miles - whichever comes sooner. What is the Fiat 500 servicing schedule? Fiat recommends the all-electric 500 is serviced every 9,000 miles or 12 months, whichever comes soonest.

