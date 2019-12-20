Cheapest cars to insure in the UK 2025

​​​​Finding cheap car insurance is one of the most effective ways for any motorist to save money, and this is especially crucial for new drivers. Choosing a car in a low insurance group will go a long way towards helping you save those precious pounds, so our expert team has done the hard work by rounding up the cheapest cars to insure in the UK right here.

Every car on sale in the UK is categorised into an insurance group that is determined by the Association of British Insurers, and these can be a useful tool to help you work out how much your car insurance may cost. When a car’s group rating is decided, its safety technology, security and cost of repair are all taken into account. The car is then rated from 1 to 50 – 1 being the cheapest and 50 the most expensive.

This insurance group rating sticks with a car throughout its lifetime, but premiums will be tailored to reflect the age and value of your chosen model, too. The same model can also vary between groups depending on the trim level and included equipment. It’s also important to remember that your car’s insurance group is just one of several factors that insurers will consider when calculating your premium, so even a Group 1 car might not be as cheap for you as it is for someone else. Some of the other considerations will be your location, age and occupation.

Compare the cheapest cars to insure in the UK

Keep reading to find the very cheapest cars to insure, or you can click the links in the table above to jump to a specific model

Hyundai i10

Model: i10 1.0 MPi auto Advance

Insurance group: 1