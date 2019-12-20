Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Best cars & vans

Cheapest cars to insure in the UK 2025

These are the cars with the lowest insurance group ratings in the UK today

By:Shane Wilkinson
6 Oct 2025
Cheapest cars to insure - header image10

​​​​Finding cheap car insurance is one of the most effective ways for any motorist to save money, and this is especially crucial for new drivers. Choosing a car in a low insurance group will go a long way towards helping you save those precious pounds, so our expert team has done the hard work by rounding up the cheapest cars to insure in the UK right here.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Every car on sale in the UK is categorised into an insurance group that is determined by the Association of British Insurers, and these can be a useful tool to help you work out how much your car insurance may cost. When a car’s group rating is decided, its safety technology, security and cost of repair are all taken into account. The car is then rated from 1 to 50 – 1 being the cheapest and 50 the most expensive. 

This insurance group rating sticks with a car throughout its lifetime, but premiums will be tailored to reflect the age and value of your chosen model, too. The same model can also vary between groups depending on the trim level and included equipment. It’s also important to remember that your car’s insurance group is just one of several factors that insurers will consider when calculating your premium, so even a Group 1 car might not be as cheap for you as it is for someone else. Some of the other considerations will be your location, age and occupation. 

Compare the cheapest cars to insure in the UK

ModelPrice fromInsurance groupOverall Auto Express star rating (out of 5)
Hyundai i10 1.0 MPi auto Advance£17,10024
Volkswagen Polo 1.0 (80) Life£22,00034
Kia Picanto 1.0 DPi 2£16,70034
Skoda Fabia 1.0 MPI (80) SE/ Design Edition£21,10044
Toyota Aygo X 1.0 VVT-i (72) Pure£16,90053.5
Kia Stonic 1.0 T-GDi auto 2/GT-Line £21,80083
Volkswagen Caddy 1.5 TSI (116) SWB £29,50084
Renault Clio 1.0 TCe 90 Evolution£19,000104.5
SEAT Arona 1.0 TSI SE Edition£20,600103.8

Keep reading to find the very cheapest cars to insure, or you can click the links in the table above to jump to a specific model

Hyundai i10 

Hyundai i10 - front tracking10
  • Model: i10 1.0 MPi auto Advance
  • Insurance group: 1
Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The current Hyundai i10 is one of the sleekest small cars to come from the brand yet. Not only is it a better looker than its predecessor, but the latest platform means that it’s slightly longer and more spacious, too. There’s also a generous level of tech included as standard. 

The latest i10 is pretty much as grown-up to drive as it is to look at, too, with this compact city car remaining incredibly refined even at motorway speeds. In fact, we’re willing to say that it drives like a car from the larger supermini class. Insurance groups for the i10 start from as low as group 1, but it’s worth noting that the i10 is expensive to buy when compared with its rivals

.

Latest Hyundai i10 deals

Kia Picanto

Kia Picanto - front tracking10
  • Model: Picanto 1.0 DPi 2
  • Insurance group: 3

Kia’s design has undergone something of a revolution over recent years, and the latest Kia Picanto is a clear example of the brand’s bold new era. It retains the compact size and affordable pricing of the previous model, but now features far more technology packaged in a modern and stylish body that’s inspired by the giant Kia EV9 electric SUV. 

Much like its closely-related counterpart, the Hyundai i10, the Picanto does an impressive job of holding its own on longer-distance trips, although the 1.0-litre engine needs to be worked quite hard. In town, though, it’s an absolute breeze to dart around in and park, and this is just one of the reasons why it’s our current City Car of the Year

.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Latest Kia Picanto deals

Volkswagen Polo

Volkswagen Polo - front tracking10
  • Model: Polo 1.0 Life
  • Insurance group: 3

The Volkswagen Polo is a rather sophisticated supermini that comes with a decent level of equipment and a high-quality interior. The VW is more expensive than a number of its rivals, but it makes up for this with reasonable running costs.

Another upside to the Polo is that it offers a considerable amount of space for a car of its size. Four passengers will be able to sit comfortably in the Polo’s cabin, and there’s a 351-litre boot for all their luggage. Those who want to have fun during every journey may be left feeling a bit disappointed as this car is aimed firmly towards comfort rather than thrills. There is the option of the hot Volkswagen Polo GTI, but choosing this variant will also see your insurance premiums gaining serious pace

.

Latest Volkswagen Polo deals

Skoda Fabia

Skoda Fabia - front tracking10
  • Model: Fabia 1.0 MPI SE Comfort, 1.0 MPI SE Colour Edition
  • Insurance group: 4

Although it could be seen as one of the less exciting models in the supermini market, the Skoda Fabia excels at being a car that’s easy to live with without breaking the bank. Family car buyers should have their eye on this particular Skoda, too, as its 380-litre boot outshines several other cars in the class, including the VW Polo.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The edition with the non-turbocharged 1.0-litre MPI engine is the Fabia that sits in the lowest insurance group, and its 79bhp power output means it’s better suited to lower-speed driving. If you like the look of the car but need more power, the 1.0-litre TSI engine is a better all-rounder, but this will push up the cost of insurance

.

Latest Skoda Fabia deals

Toyota Aygo X

Toyota Aygo X JBL - front10
  • Model: Aygo X 1.0 VVT-i Pure
  • Insurance group: 5

Toyota’s pseudo-SUV is a small car with plenty of personality, along with a reasonable amount of standard kit. However, its three-cylinder petrol engine and some low-rent materials do make it feel dated when compared with newer rivals – many of which are hybrid or electric-powered. 

There are indeed some savings to be made with the Toyota Aygo X if you opt for the entry-level Pure trim, but a starting price of over £16,000 quickly stops it from being an outright bargain. You’ll need to act fast if you want an Aygo X, as time is ticking for the current model. A new, hybrid-powered generation is imminent and, sadly,  this finds itself sitting in a higher insurance bracket

.

Latest Toyota Aygo X deals

Kia Stonic

Kia Stonic - main image10
  • Model: Stonic 1.0 T-GDi auto 2/GT-Line
  • Insurance group: 8
Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

UK drivers of all ages are buying SUVs in droves, and while many of these big cars are a bit pricey when it comes to insurance, the Kia Stonic is an exception to the rule. Technically speaking, the Stonic is more of a crossover than a fully-fledged SUV, but you’ll still get the usual beefy styling and raised ride height. 

The Stonic’s reasonably compact size means it’s fairly cheap to run, and, just like the Picanto above, Kia’s seven-year/100,000-mile warranty applies here. A new-look Stonic is about to hit the roads, though, so it’s the perfect time to shop around for a discounted example of the outgoing car

.

Latest Kia Stonic deals

Volkswagen Caddy

Volkswagen Caddy - front action10
  • Model: Caddy 1.5 TSI SWB
  • Insurance group: 8

It’s not just city cars and superminis that make up this list; if you’re in the market for a larger family car, the Volkswagen Caddy sits as low as insurance group eight. This small van-based MPV offers a huge amount of space inside, thanks to its commercial-vehicle roots, but it still comes with the same sort of kit that you’d find in VW’s regular cars.

The Caddy also does a respectable job of hiding its DNA when it comes to driving. It doesn’t feel too dissimilar to a Volkswagen Golf from behind the wheel, and this is because it shares a large number of the same underpinnings

.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Latest Volkswagen Caddy deals

Renault Clio

Renault Clio - front tracking10
  • Model: Clio 1.0 TCe 90 Evolution
  • Insurance group: 10

The fashionable Renault Clio is a firm favourite of our road testing team. Not only is this supermini great to look at and adorned with a generous amount of standard kit, but it’s also one of the cheaper cars you can buy brand-new on today’s market. Combine this sensible starting price with low insurance and wlthis becomes a very tempting proposition for drivers both old and new. 

Things get even better from behind the wheel as we found the Clio to be very enjoyable when taking a spirited drive down the twisty country lanes. The 1.0-litre petrol model (the one you’ll want for the lowest insurance) isn’t particularly rapid with a 0-62mph time of 12.2 seconds, but you will at least see a WLTP combined fuel economy figure of over 54mpg

Latest Renault Clio deals

SEAT Arona

SEAT Arona - front tracking10
  • Model: Arona 1.0 TSI SE Edition
  • Insurance group: 10

The VW Caddy has already proved that you can have a larger car with lower insurance premiums, but if you’re one of the countless UK drivers that fancies an SUV on the driveway, the SEAT Arona is another exception to the rule. While it’s certainly one of the smaller SUVs out there, the Arona can still perform as a family car. Passenger space is adequate, provided you reserve the rear row for smaller occupants, and the 400-litre boot will take on a weekly shop with little fuss.

Much like the Arona itself, the 1.0-litre petrol engine is also pretty tiny by SUV standards, but it did manage to impress us during testing. Power delivery remains consistent in all gears, so getting up to speed doesn’t require much effort, and the engine remained reasonably quiet once we hit the motorway. There’s a surprising amount of driving enjoyment to be found on the backroads, too, thanks to the Arona’s reasonably low kerb weight and responsive steering.

Latest SEAT Arona deals

Now you can buy a car through our network of top dealers around the UK. Search for the latest deals…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best new car deals 2025: Great offers available right now
Best new car deals Sept 2025

Best new car deals 2025: Great offers available right now

Fancy a brand new car and want to pay for it monthly, but don’t know where to start? We’ve scoured the market for the very best offers available right…
Best cars & vans
3 Oct 2025
Best learner driver cars 2025/2026
Best learner driver cars - header image

Best learner driver cars 2025/2026

Easy to drive and affordable, these are 10 best used cars to learn in
Best cars & vans
3 Oct 2025
Best small automatic cars to buy 2025/2026
Best small automatic cars - header image

Best small automatic cars to buy 2025/2026

Prefer less bulk and fewer pedals? These are the best cars for you
Best cars & vans
2 Oct 2025
Hyundai i10 review
Hyundai i10 - front tracking

Hyundai i10 review

The Hyundai i10 is a capable, comfortable and surprisingly practical city car, offering decent tech in a simple, smart-looking package
In-depth reviews
1 Oct 2025

Most Popular

Renault and Dacia cyber attack: customer phone numbers and addresses stolen from third party
Electric car charging mega test - Renault logo

Renault and Dacia cyber attack: customer phone numbers and addresses stolen from third party

Renault and Dacia customers are warned to be “cautious of any unsolicited requests for information”
News
2 Oct 2025
Polestar 4 vs Kia EV6 GT: which electric SUV earns the spotlight?
Polestar 4 vs Kia EV6 GT - front 3/4

Polestar 4 vs Kia EV6 GT: which electric SUV earns the spotlight?

These two are at the cutting edge of electric-vehicle technology, so which makes every day feel a bit special?
Car group tests
4 Oct 2025
Updated Tesla Model 3 and Model Y gain more range in round of 2025 updates
Tesla Model 3 - front cornering

Updated Tesla Model 3 and Model Y gain more range in round of 2025 updates

In a win for common sense Tesla has substituted buttons for a proper indicator stalk
News
3 Oct 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content