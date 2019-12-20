Cheapest cars to insure in the UK 2025
These are the cars with the lowest insurance group ratings in the UK today
Finding cheap car insurance is one of the most effective ways for any motorist to save money, and this is especially crucial for new drivers. Choosing a car in a low insurance group will go a long way towards helping you save those precious pounds, so our expert team has done the hard work by rounding up the cheapest cars to insure in the UK right here.
Every car on sale in the UK is categorised into an insurance group that is determined by the Association of British Insurers, and these can be a useful tool to help you work out how much your car insurance may cost. When a car’s group rating is decided, its safety technology, security and cost of repair are all taken into account. The car is then rated from 1 to 50 – 1 being the cheapest and 50 the most expensive.
This insurance group rating sticks with a car throughout its lifetime, but premiums will be tailored to reflect the age and value of your chosen model, too. The same model can also vary between groups depending on the trim level and included equipment. It’s also important to remember that your car’s insurance group is just one of several factors that insurers will consider when calculating your premium, so even a Group 1 car might not be as cheap for you as it is for someone else. Some of the other considerations will be your location, age and occupation.
Compare the cheapest cars to insure in the UK
|Model
|Price from
|Insurance group
|Overall Auto Express star rating (out of 5)
|Hyundai i10 1.0 MPi auto Advance
|£17,100
|2
|4
|Volkswagen Polo 1.0 (80) Life
|£22,000
|3
|4
|Kia Picanto 1.0 DPi 2
|£16,700
|3
|4
|Skoda Fabia 1.0 MPI (80) SE/ Design Edition
|£21,100
|4
|4
|Toyota Aygo X 1.0 VVT-i (72) Pure
|£16,900
|5
|3.5
|Kia Stonic 1.0 T-GDi auto 2/GT-Line
|£21,800
|8
|3
|Volkswagen Caddy 1.5 TSI (116) SWB
|£29,500
|8
|4
|Renault Clio 1.0 TCe 90 Evolution
|£19,000
|10
|4.5
|SEAT Arona 1.0 TSI SE Edition
|£20,600
|10
|3.8
Keep reading to find the very cheapest cars to insure, or you can click the links in the table above to jump to a specific model
Hyundai i10
- Model: i10 1.0 MPi auto Advance
- Insurance group: 1
The current Hyundai i10 is one of the sleekest small cars to come from the brand yet. Not only is it a better looker than its predecessor, but the latest platform means that it’s slightly longer and more spacious, too. There’s also a generous level of tech included as standard.
The latest i10 is pretty much as grown-up to drive as it is to look at, too, with this compact city car remaining incredibly refined even at motorway speeds. In fact, we’re willing to say that it drives like a car from the larger supermini class. Insurance groups for the i10 start from as low as group 1, but it’s worth noting that the i10 is expensive to buy when compared with its rivals
Kia Picanto
- Model: Picanto 1.0 DPi 2
- Insurance group: 3
Kia’s design has undergone something of a revolution over recent years, and the latest Kia Picanto is a clear example of the brand’s bold new era. It retains the compact size and affordable pricing of the previous model, but now features far more technology packaged in a modern and stylish body that’s inspired by the giant Kia EV9 electric SUV.
Much like its closely-related counterpart, the Hyundai i10, the Picanto does an impressive job of holding its own on longer-distance trips, although the 1.0-litre engine needs to be worked quite hard. In town, though, it’s an absolute breeze to dart around in and park, and this is just one of the reasons why it’s our current City Car of the Year
Volkswagen Polo
- Model: Polo 1.0 Life
- Insurance group: 3
The Volkswagen Polo is a rather sophisticated supermini that comes with a decent level of equipment and a high-quality interior. The VW is more expensive than a number of its rivals, but it makes up for this with reasonable running costs.
Another upside to the Polo is that it offers a considerable amount of space for a car of its size. Four passengers will be able to sit comfortably in the Polo’s cabin, and there’s a 351-litre boot for all their luggage. Those who want to have fun during every journey may be left feeling a bit disappointed as this car is aimed firmly towards comfort rather than thrills. There is the option of the hot Volkswagen Polo GTI, but choosing this variant will also see your insurance premiums gaining serious pace
Skoda Fabia
- Model: Fabia 1.0 MPI SE Comfort, 1.0 MPI SE Colour Edition
- Insurance group: 4
Although it could be seen as one of the less exciting models in the supermini market, the Skoda Fabia excels at being a car that’s easy to live with without breaking the bank. Family car buyers should have their eye on this particular Skoda, too, as its 380-litre boot outshines several other cars in the class, including the VW Polo.
The edition with the non-turbocharged 1.0-litre MPI engine is the Fabia that sits in the lowest insurance group, and its 79bhp power output means it’s better suited to lower-speed driving. If you like the look of the car but need more power, the 1.0-litre TSI engine is a better all-rounder, but this will push up the cost of insurance
Toyota Aygo X
- Model: Aygo X 1.0 VVT-i Pure
- Insurance group: 5
Toyota’s pseudo-SUV is a small car with plenty of personality, along with a reasonable amount of standard kit. However, its three-cylinder petrol engine and some low-rent materials do make it feel dated when compared with newer rivals – many of which are hybrid or electric-powered.
There are indeed some savings to be made with the Toyota Aygo X if you opt for the entry-level Pure trim, but a starting price of over £16,000 quickly stops it from being an outright bargain. You’ll need to act fast if you want an Aygo X, as time is ticking for the current model. A new, hybrid-powered generation is imminent and, sadly, this finds itself sitting in a higher insurance bracket
Kia Stonic
- Model: Stonic 1.0 T-GDi auto 2/GT-Line
- Insurance group: 8
UK drivers of all ages are buying SUVs in droves, and while many of these big cars are a bit pricey when it comes to insurance, the Kia Stonic is an exception to the rule. Technically speaking, the Stonic is more of a crossover than a fully-fledged SUV, but you’ll still get the usual beefy styling and raised ride height.
The Stonic’s reasonably compact size means it’s fairly cheap to run, and, just like the Picanto above, Kia’s seven-year/100,000-mile warranty applies here. A new-look Stonic is about to hit the roads, though, so it’s the perfect time to shop around for a discounted example of the outgoing car
Volkswagen Caddy
- Model: Caddy 1.5 TSI SWB
- Insurance group: 8
It’s not just city cars and superminis that make up this list; if you’re in the market for a larger family car, the Volkswagen Caddy sits as low as insurance group eight. This small van-based MPV offers a huge amount of space inside, thanks to its commercial-vehicle roots, but it still comes with the same sort of kit that you’d find in VW’s regular cars.
The Caddy also does a respectable job of hiding its DNA when it comes to driving. It doesn’t feel too dissimilar to a Volkswagen Golf from behind the wheel, and this is because it shares a large number of the same underpinnings
Renault Clio
- Model: Clio 1.0 TCe 90 Evolution
- Insurance group: 10
The fashionable Renault Clio is a firm favourite of our road testing team. Not only is this supermini great to look at and adorned with a generous amount of standard kit, but it’s also one of the cheaper cars you can buy brand-new on today’s market. Combine this sensible starting price with low insurance and wlthis becomes a very tempting proposition for drivers both old and new.
Things get even better from behind the wheel as we found the Clio to be very enjoyable when taking a spirited drive down the twisty country lanes. The 1.0-litre petrol model (the one you’ll want for the lowest insurance) isn’t particularly rapid with a 0-62mph time of 12.2 seconds, but you will at least see a WLTP combined fuel economy figure of over 54mpg
SEAT Arona
- Model: Arona 1.0 TSI SE Edition
- Insurance group: 10
The VW Caddy has already proved that you can have a larger car with lower insurance premiums, but if you’re one of the countless UK drivers that fancies an SUV on the driveway, the SEAT Arona is another exception to the rule. While it’s certainly one of the smaller SUVs out there, the Arona can still perform as a family car. Passenger space is adequate, provided you reserve the rear row for smaller occupants, and the 400-litre boot will take on a weekly shop with little fuss.
Much like the Arona itself, the 1.0-litre petrol engine is also pretty tiny by SUV standards, but it did manage to impress us during testing. Power delivery remains consistent in all gears, so getting up to speed doesn’t require much effort, and the engine remained reasonably quiet once we hit the motorway. There’s a surprising amount of driving enjoyment to be found on the backroads, too, thanks to the Arona’s reasonably low kerb weight and responsive steering.
