Toyota Aygo X review

All generations of Aygo have been able to traverse high-speed motorways without too much drama in the past, but none have done it with anywhere near as much ease as the latest hybrid model.

One area the Aygo doesn’t quite match larger superminis is refinement, as the lightweight body doesn’t quite have the same level of insulation from road noise as more sophisticated superminis but it’s competitive for a city car.

“The new Aygo’s performance is actually rather startling – not that it feels overpowered, rather completely effortless in a way no Aygo, and few city cars ever have.” – Jordan Katsianis, Senior staff writer.

MPG & running costs Short of running an EV on off-peak electricity, there’s no cheaper car to run on sale

Pros Incredible efficiency

Peak MPG is easy to match, and not dependant on conditions

Cheap to run Cons Insurance destined to be more expensive than before

Large tyres are an odd size

EVs on a night tariff will be cheaper per mile

Getting straight to the point, the new Aygo X Hybrid is about the most efficient non-plug-in hybrid car on sale right now. Toyota claims an MPG figure on the WLTP combined cycle of 78.3mpg, with a CO2 figure of 85h/km.

The amazing thing with the Aygo, though, is that it’s not just possible to match that official figure in the real world, you can even beat it with relative ease. On our test, we managed as much as 86mpg on a combination of motorways, A-roads and urban driving, which is frankly incredible. Even when using the full performance from the powertrain later in the day, we still managed around 80mpg.

Model MPG CO2 Insurance group Aygo X Hybrid 78.8mpg 85g/km TBC

Insurance groups

Insurance classes have yet to be confirmed for the new hybrid-powered Aygo, but previous models sat in a very low group of between 5 and 8. The added complexity of the hybrid system is likely to see this rise a little, but it’ll still be one of the most affordable cars to insure on the market, making it perfect for young drivers.

Tax

The initial VED tax rate for the Aygo X Hybrid will be in the £270 bracket, but is added to the asking price at the point of purchase. Beyond that, the flat £195 fee will apply.

Depreciation

Aygos have always had excellent residuals due to Toyota’s reputation for reliability and low running costs. This might dip a little due to the new model’s higher asking price, but the even more efficient hybrid powertrain will make the car even more desirable for second-hand buyers looking for a cheap set of wheels.

To get an accurate valuation on a specific model check out our free car valuation tool...

Interior, design & technology The tech has been significantly upgraded, but it’s placed in the same cramped and odd-looking cabin

Pros Digital interfaces

Physical climate controls

Funky details Cons Material quality

Rear seat space

Wired phone mirroring

It might be all revolution underneath the latest Aygo X, but the skin itself is very familiar territory for Toyota’s diddly city car. The name of the game is funky shapes, bi-colour paintwork and big wheels, which are available at up to 18-inches in size. As standard, all models pick up a 10.5-inch display, with a further digital driver’s display behind the steering wheel.