New Toyota Aygo X 2025 review: cheap city car's hybrid powertrain is a delight

Verdict

The Toyota Aygo X Hybrid is ultimately at the mercy of its rudimentary forebears. The cabin is very tight, and the dash relatively basic both in terms of layout and practicality. However, the car really over-delivers when up and running. The hybrid engine is not just a substantial improvement in terms of performance and refinement, it’s also far more efficient, with 86mpg reached on test. It’s even quite a giggle around corners.

The petrol-powered city car is dead, right? Not if Toyota has anything to say about it, as in a surprise move it has invested in its tiny Aygo X by fitting a cost-effective and highly efficient hybrid engine as part of a wider facelift. It’s not going to mobilise the masses quite like the original did – the car won’t be particularly cheap when UK prices are revealed in a few months – but the Aygo X is a European-designed and engineered model which has been created to excel right here in our backyard.

So what’s changed? Previously, the Aygo X was only available with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine combined with either a five-speed manual or CVT transmission. This new model throws that ancient motor in the bin and replaces it with a hybrid powertrain already found in the Yaris and Yaris Cross. The petrol engine itself has grown by 50 per cent to 1.5 litres, and is joined with a small electric motor and battery pack, powering the front wheels via a CVT transmission only.