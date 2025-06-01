Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Road tests

New Toyota Aygo X 2025 review: cheap city car's hybrid powertrain is a delight

The excellent hybrid powertrain makes the Toyota Aygo X far better to drive than you might expect

By:Jordan Katsianis
22 Sep 2025
Overall Auto Express rating

4.0

How we review cars
Avg. savings
£1,394 off RRP*
Compare Offers
Find your Toyota Aygo X
Compare deals from trusted partners on this car and previous models.
Buy with Auto Express
Avg. saving £1,394 off RRP*
Buy with Auto Express
Used car offers
From £10,000
Compare Offers
Compare leasing deals**
From £181 pm
Leasing deals link
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Value my car
Fast, no-nonsense car selling
Value my car

Verdict

The Toyota Aygo X Hybrid is ultimately at the mercy of its rudimentary forebears. The cabin is very tight, and the dash relatively basic both in terms of layout and practicality. However, the car really over-delivers when up and running. The hybrid engine is not just a substantial improvement in terms of performance and refinement, it’s also far more efficient, with 86mpg reached on test. It’s even quite a giggle around corners.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The petrol-powered city car is dead, right? Not if Toyota has anything to say about it, as in a surprise move it has invested in its tiny Aygo X by fitting a cost-effective and highly efficient hybrid engine as part of a wider facelift. It’s not going to mobilise the masses quite like the original did – the car won’t be particularly cheap when UK prices are revealed in a few months – but the Aygo X is a European-designed and engineered model which has been created to excel right here in our backyard.

So what’s changed? Previously, the Aygo X was only available with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine combined with either a five-speed manual or CVT transmission. This new model throws that ancient motor in the bin and replaces it with a hybrid powertrain already found in the Yaris and Yaris Cross. The petrol engine itself has grown by 50 per cent to 1.5 litres, and is joined with a small electric motor and battery pack, powering the front wheels via a CVT transmission only.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Used - available now

Aygo X

2024 Toyota

Aygo X

5,285 milesAutomaticPetrol1.0L

Cash £14,000
View Aygo X
Aygo X

2024 Toyota

Aygo X

17,985 milesManualPetrol1.0L

Cash £12,349
View Aygo X
Aygo X

2024 Toyota

Aygo X

10,015 milesAutomaticPetrol1.0L

Cash £15,665
View Aygo X
Aygo X

2024 Toyota

Aygo X

11,773 milesManualPetrol1.0L

Cash £13,345
View Aygo X

Helpfully, at 1,090kg, the kerbweight hasn’t massively increased. This is around 100kg heavier than the previous generation, but in context to most new cars is still positively featherweight. The engine isn’t exactly underpowered in a larger Yaris, either, but in the lighter and mechanically simpler Aygo X, it actually creates quite a fascinating package. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Power is rated at a combined 115bhp, with the electric motor able to produce up to 79bhp of that total. Torque is also significantly up on the existing model at 141Nm. But beyond just power gains, Toyota is also claiming this is the least polluting non-plug-in hybrid car on sale, with a CO2 rating of just 85g/km, plus it claims 76.3mpg fuel efficiency.  

Toyota Aygo X Hybrid - rear14

Yet the figure that really caught our attention is the new car’s 0-62mph time, which is not usually of note in city cars such as this. It’s 5.7 seconds – yes, five-point-seven – faster than the old car to 62mph, slipping under the 10-second barrier in 9.2 seconds.  

This significant improvement doesn’t necessarily make the new Aygo drive like a hot hatchback, but it does completely change how the car can be driven. Rather than needing to push the engine simply to keep up with surrounding traffic – which was about all the previous 1.0-litre was capable of – the new hybrid powertrain builds speed with impressive enthusiasm. Despite the CVT transmission, the car feels effortless whether you’re pulling out onto a motorway or nipping between traffic in town. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

It’s just as happy out on bigger roads, too, and despite the narrow footprint and rather rudimentary suspension, it rides rather well and tracks securely. The steering is nicely weighted and feels accurate, and thanks to the featherweight body, it’s quite agile too. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

But here’s the kicker. On test, we didn’t achieve 76.3mpg. We did 86mpg, and this included some high-speed motorway driving, country roads and time in the city, too. This astonishing efficiency feels purely based on the fact the engine is so effortlessly capable of managing the Aygo X’s weight, or rather the lack of it.

We also had a chance to drive the GR Sport model, which Toyota says has an optimised suspension set-up for a more sporty driving experience. We found it didn’t make too much of a difference to the overall drive, so if you’re a fan of its miniature GR Yaris design, there’s no reason not to press the button. 

Jordan Katsianis driving the Toyota Aygo X Hybrid14

There are a few caveats to bear in mind, however. This is very much a city car, with an extremely tight second row. You won’t find much in the way of Renault Twingo-like versatility; instead the tight rear quarters feel quite hemmed-in. The pop-out windows on the rear doors and black headlining don’t help here. The rear seat base is also now cantered upwards in order to fit the battery, leading to a slightly awkward seating position. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The boot is pretty tiny, too. It has just 231 litres of space, and a high loading lip due to the single-pane glass tailgate. However luggage space is unchanged compared to the previous model, despite the need to package in an extra battery pack, which is an impressive feat in itself. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

There are a few other things that remind you the Aygo once operated at a much cheaper price point, such as the unsupportive seats, lack of small-item cubbies in the dashboard and the general flimsiness of the doors and interior plastics. 

The curvy dash still doesn’t have centrally-mounted air vents, but Toyota has upgraded the infotainment system. In place of the previous car’s old-fashioned double-DIN infotainment screen is Toyota’s latest 10.5-inch system, with a much larger touchscreen and easy pairing to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Despite some limitations, the Aygo X hybrid is still full of charisma and charm. The only thing that’s left to consider is the price, which is still yet to be confirmed in the UK. If it’s too close to that of a Yaris, the physical size limitations of its tiny body will make it a hard sell, and compared to other city cars like the Kia Picanto or Hyundai i10, it still feels a little less substantial behind the wheel. 

But as a mission statement proving the relevance of simple, low-cost and efficient ICE-powered cars, the Aygo X Hybrid makes a very compelling case. 

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Model:Toyota Aygo X Hybrid 
Price:£19,000 (est)
Powertrain:1.5-litre, three-cylinder hybrid
Power/torque:115bhp/141Nm
Transmission:CVT auto, front-wheel drive
0-62mph:9.2 seconds 
Top speed:106mph
Economy/CO2:76.3mpg/85g/km
Size (L/W/H):3,776/1,740/1,525mm
On sale:Q4 2025
Skip advert
Advertisement

More reviews

Car group tests
Toyota Aygo X vs Hyundai i10 vs Fiat 500: 2022 group test review
In-depth reviews
Toyota Aygo X review
Road tests
New Toyota Aygo X JBL 2025 review: plenty of appeal but it comes at a cost
New Toyota Aygo X Undercover 2023 review
New Toyota Aygo X Air Edition 2023 review
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

New & used car deals

Toyota Aygo X

Toyota Aygo X

RRP £16,845Avg. savings £1,394 off RRP*Used from £10,000
New Toyota Aygo XUsed Toyota Aygo X
Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen Tiguan

RRP £37,230Avg. savings £3,063 off RRP*Used from £11,795
New Volkswagen TiguanUsed Volkswagen Tiguan
Renault Clio

Renault Clio

RRP £16,160Avg. savings £3,970 off RRP*Used from £8,795
New Renault ClioUsed Renault Clio
Nissan Qashqai

Nissan Qashqai

RRP £27,415Avg. savings £7,568 off RRP*Used from £13,600
New Nissan QashqaiUsed Nissan Qashqai
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Citroen and Vauxhall models recalled as brake pedal could fall off
New Citroen C3 Hybrid - front 3/4

Citroen and Vauxhall models recalled as brake pedal could fall off

“A pedal box assembly that is not to the correct specification” could cause the brake pedal to detach on right-hand drive cars
News
18 Sep 2025
Councils plunder £1.2 billion profits from car parking charges in 12 months
Parking payment machine

Councils plunder £1.2 billion profits from car parking charges in 12 months

The amount councils generate from car parking has risen in the last year, making it an even bigger money-maker for local authorities
News
18 Sep 2025
Red hot new Subaru EV to reignite Impreza spirit
Subaru Impreza EV render - watermarked

Red hot new Subaru EV to reignite Impreza spirit

Subaru plans halo performance model to reignite enthusiasm for the brand
News
19 Sep 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content