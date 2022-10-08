MG4 EV review

We find that the MG4 makes much more sense as a value proposition, which is why we recommend then the SE Long Range model as the pick of the lineup, because you get everything you’ll need with a respectable electric range.

Electric motors, performance & drive

Every version of the MG4 has nippy performance, with the base SE and its lighter 49kWh battery pack actually beating its pricier siblings with a swift 0-62mph time of 7.7 seconds. That being said, our preferred SE Long Range still manages a highly respectable 7.9-second acceleration time thanks to a healthy 200bhp electric motor. Apart from the high-performance XPower, all MG4 models are rear-wheel drive, and along with the MG4’s playful chassis, results in a more entertaining driving experience than many of its closest rivals. Read more about the MG4’s electric motors, performance and drive…

Range, charging & running costs

The MG4 differs from some of its small EV rivals in being available in a range of battery configurations (49kWh, 64kWh, and 77kWh), meaning you can get an MG4 with 218 miles of range, all the way up to 329 miles of range between charges. It also charges faster than a number of its rivals, so stopping for a top-up isn’t as big of a deal as it might be. Insurance costs aren’t as low as some rivals, and a few hang on to more value over a typical ownership period. Read more about the MG4’s range, charging and running costs…

Design, interior & technology

The sharp lines and dramatic styling of the MG4 cover a fresh platform that’ll underpin the brand’s new models going forward. Trophy and XPower trims look a little more sporty than the regular SE model thanks to a twin aero rear spoiler and different wheel designs, but the interior, while quite smart looking, looks relatively similar across the range whether you go for an SE or a top-of-the-range XPower. Quality isn’t the MG4’s strongest suit, but it does reflect its lower price point. Read more about the MG4’s interior, design and technology…

Boot space, comfort & practicality

While the MG4 will be a far more practical proposition than the likes of the Fiat 500 or MINI Cooper, it can’t beat the Renault Megane E-Tech in terms of space for a family. At 289 litres, the boot of the MG4 trails the 440-litre cargo area of the Megane E-Tech. There’s enough space inside for four adults, with five possible for short trips since the MG4 doesn’t have much of a central tunnel to take up space. There’s some storage provided, but the area where you can place your phone is shallow and prone to eject your device during cornering, and the glovebox is on the small side. Read more about the MG4 boot space, comfort and practicality…

Safety & reliability

The MG4 gets a top five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP, plus there is plenty of standard safety technology provided as standard to (hopefully) keep you from getting involved in a collision in the first place. You do get a seven-year or 80,000-mile manufacturer warranty, but the MG brand needs to do more to improve its last place finish in the Driver Power customer satisfaction survey. Read more about the MG4’s reliability and safety…

MG4 alternatives

The MG4 goes toe-to-toe with small electric cars such as the Fiat 500, MINI Cooper and Peugeot E-208, and its price (in our preferred trim of SE Long Range) of around £30,000 puts it in line with larger petrol-engined family hatchbacks or crossover SUVs.

That sounds like a lot, but it’s actually quite impressive considering the MG4 has a much more spacious interior than those rivals mentioned above, plus it offers a similar range and extensive standard equipment list as far pricier EVs such as the Cupra Born, Renault Megane E-Tech and Volkswagen ID.3. It’s not as practical as SUVs such as the Kia Niro EV or Hyundai Kona Electric, but the MG4 is still a capable family car and the eye-catching looks could easily tempt buyers away from these trendy models. ​