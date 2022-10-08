Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
In-depth reviews

MG4 EV review

The MG4 EV’s sharp styling, spacious interior and impressive efficiency mean it’s still one of the best electric cars around

By:Max Adams, Ellis Hyde
31 Jan 2025
Overall Auto Express rating

4.5

How we review cars
RRP
£26,995 £36,495
Pros
  • Competitively priced
  • Rapid charging ability
  • Good to drive
Cons
  • Interior fit and finish could be better
  • Fiddly touchscreen air-con controls
  • Road noise at higher speeds
SPECIFICATIONS
Find your MG MG4
Compare deals from trusted partners on this car and previous models.
Compare leasing deals**
Leasing deals link
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Value my car
Fast, no-nonsense car selling
Value my car

Is the MG4 a good car?

Small electric cars have historically been expensive, but the MG4 marked the beginning of price parity with more traditionally powered hatchbacks. But it isn't just the price that impresses, because it has sprightly performance, engaging handling, respectable electric range, and quick charging speeds relative to existing small EVs.

However, the market has been evolving at pace with the arrival of the BYD Dolphin, Citroen e-C3 and Renault 5, joining this crowded marketplace. The MG4 still has some tricks up its sleeves because it’s available with a wide range of battery sizes that afford it a longer driving range between charges, and a variety of power outputs – including a high-performance XPower model – to broaden its appeal. So, if you’re looking for a stylish small car with ultra-low running costs, it’s well worth a look.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Our choice: MG4 SE Long Range

Key specs
Fuel typeElectric
Body styleSmall electric
Powertrain49kWh battery, 1x e-motor, rear-wheel drive
64kWh battery, 1x e-motor, rear-wheel drive
77kWh battery, 1x e-motor, rear-wheel drive
64kWh battery, 2x e-motor, four-wheel drive
Safety5-star (Euro NCAP, 2022)
Warranty7yrs/80,000 miles

How much does the MG4 cost?

The MG4 hatchback is the exception to the rule that small electric cars have to be expensive, with the entry-level SE model starting from around £27,000, making it one of the cheapest electric cars on sale. Go for a little more driving range and performance with the SE Long Range, and it’ll cost you £29,500. For maximum range, you’ll need the Trophy Extended Range for £36,500, which is the same price as the high-performance MG4 XPower.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

More reviews

Car group tests
Long-term tests
Road tests

So, what do you get with MG’s first from the ground up electric car? The MG4 is built on the manufacturer’s Modular Scalable Platform (MSP), which will underpin a range of MG EVs, including the MG Cyberster. The MG4 is available with three different battery sizes (51kWh, 64kWh, or 77kWh), and four different power outputs ranging from the least expensive SE with rear-wheel drive and a 168bhp motor, to the performance-oriented MG4 XPower with 429bhp and four-wheel drive.

Depending on which model you choose, the electric driving range goes from 218 miles for the 49kWh SE to 329 miles for the 77kWh Extended Range. All versions have rapid-charging capability, allowing for speedy top-ups for those looking to embark on longer journeys.

Standard equipment is generous, including the novel touch of a rear windscreen wiper to keep the back window clean, something which seems to have gone missing from some EVs we could mention – we’re looking at you Ora 03. Entry-level SE cars come with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control and a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

A large rear wing is fitted to higher-specced Trophy models to differentiate them from the rest of the range and includes luxuries such as heated seats, wireless smartphone charging and an upgraded audio system. The range-topping XPower boasts all of the goodies from the Trophy model but comes with distinctive 18-inch alloys and (mercifully) bigger brakes to handle all its extra performance.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

We find that the MG4 makes much more sense as a value proposition, which is why we recommend then the SE Long Range model as the pick of the lineup, because you get everything you’ll need with a respectable electric range.

MG4 - rear tracking28

Electric motors, performance & drive

Every version of the MG4 has nippy performance, with the base SE and its lighter 49kWh battery pack actually beating its pricier siblings with a swift 0-62mph time of 7.7 seconds. That being said, our preferred SE Long Range still manages a highly respectable 7.9-second acceleration time thanks to a healthy 200bhp electric motor. Apart from the high-performance XPower, all MG4 models are rear-wheel drive, and along with the MG4’s playful chassis, results in a more entertaining driving experience than many of its closest rivals.  Read more about the MG4’s electric motors, performance and drive…

Range, charging & running costs

The MG4 differs from some of its small EV rivals in being available in a range of battery configurations (49kWh, 64kWh, and 77kWh), meaning you can get an MG4 with 218 miles of range, all the way up to 329 miles of range between charges. It also charges faster than a number of its rivals, so stopping for a top-up isn’t as big of a deal as it might be. Insurance costs aren’t as low as some rivals, and a few hang on to more value over a typical ownership period. Read more about the MG4’s range, charging and running costs…

Design, interior & technology

The sharp lines and dramatic styling of the MG4 cover a fresh platform that’ll underpin the brand’s new models going forward. Trophy and XPower trims look a little more sporty than the regular SE model thanks to a twin aero rear spoiler and different wheel designs, but the interior, while quite smart looking, looks relatively similar across the range whether you go for an SE or a top-of-the-range XPower. Quality isn’t the MG4’s strongest suit, but it does reflect its lower price point. Read more about the MG4’s interior, design and technology…

Boot space, comfort & practicality

While the MG4 will be a far more practical proposition than the likes of the Fiat 500 or MINI Cooper, it can’t beat the Renault Megane E-Tech in terms of space for a family. At 289 litres, the boot of the MG4 trails the 440-litre cargo area of the Megane E-Tech. There’s enough space inside for four adults, with five possible for short trips since the MG4 doesn’t have much of a central tunnel to take up space. There’s some storage provided, but the area where you can place your phone is shallow and prone to eject your device during cornering, and the glovebox is on the small side. Read more about the MG4 boot space, comfort and practicality…

Safety & reliability

The MG4 gets a top five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP, plus there is plenty of standard safety technology provided as standard to (hopefully) keep you from getting involved in a collision in the first place. You do get a seven-year or 80,000-mile manufacturer warranty, but the MG brand needs to do more to improve its last place finish in the Driver Power customer satisfaction survey. Read more about the MG4’s reliability and safety…

MG4 alternatives 

The MG4 goes toe-to-toe with small electric cars such as the Fiat 500MINI Cooper and Peugeot E-208, and its price (in our preferred trim of SE Long Range) of around £30,000 puts it in line with larger petrol-engined family hatchbacks or crossover SUVs.

That sounds like a lot, but it’s actually quite impressive considering the MG4 has a much more spacious interior than those rivals mentioned above, plus it offers a similar range and extensive standard equipment list as far pricier EVs such as the Cupra Born, Renault Megane E-Tech and Volkswagen ID.3. It’s not as practical as SUVs such as the Kia Niro EV or Hyundai Kona Electric, but the MG4 is still a capable family car and the eye-catching looks could easily tempt buyers away from these trendy models. ​

Frequently Asked Questions

The MG4 is one of the best electric cars on sale today. It comes with a generous amount of equipment and decent range for the money, plus it's spacious and surprisingly fun to drive.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Continue ReadingElectric motors, performance & drive
In This Review
Max Adams
Online Reviews Editor

Max looks after the reviews on the Auto Express website. He’s been a motoring journalist since 2017 and has written for Autocar, What Car?, Piston Heads, DrivingElectric, Carbuyer, Electrifying, and Good Motoring Magazine.

New & used car deals

Volkswagen Polo

Volkswagen Polo

RRP £15,060Avg. savings £1,844 off RRP*Used from £8,600
New Volkswagen PoloUsed Volkswagen Polo
Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda Kodiaq

RRP £37,870Avg. savings £2,955 off RRP*
New Skoda Kodiaq
Volkswagen Golf

Volkswagen Golf

RRP £24,405Avg. savings £2,749 off RRP*Used from £12,170
New Volkswagen GolfUsed Volkswagen Golf
Renault Clio

Renault Clio

RRP £15,940Avg. savings £2,827 off RRP*Used from £9,000
New Renault ClioUsed Renault Clio
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Have you considered?

New GWM Ora 03 GT 2025 review: sporty EV supermini isn't as cheap as we'd hope
GWM Ora 03 GT - front tracking cornering

New GWM Ora 03 GT 2025 review: sporty EV supermini isn't as cheap as we'd hope

Road tests
31 Jan 2025
Used Hyundai Ioniq 5 (Mk1, 2021-date) buyer’s guide: award-winning EV is still a great buy
Used Hyundai Ioniq 5 - front

Used Hyundai Ioniq 5 (Mk1, 2021-date) buyer’s guide: award-winning EV is still a great buy

Used car tests
26 Jan 2025

More on MG4

Best electric cars 2025: the top 10 EVs you can buy today
Best electric cars header

Best electric cars 2025: the top 10 EVs you can buy today

These are the EVs that should be on your shortlist if you’re thinking about making the switch
Best cars & vans
27 Jan 2025
Best new car deals: fifteen super offers available right now
New car deals header - January 2025

Best new car deals: fifteen super offers available right now

Thinking of buying a new car? These are some of the best deals on the market right now…
Best cars & vans
16 Jan 2025
Best family cars to buy 2025
Best family cars header

Best family cars to buy 2025

Family cars come in a variety of shapes, from hatchback to SUV. But which is best for you? Find out with our top 10 family cars on sale now.
Best cars & vans
16 Dec 2024
Car Deal of the Day: new MG4 long-range EV for a ridiculously low price
MG4 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: new MG4 long-range EV for a ridiculously low price

The MG4 is one of our favourite EVs on account of its sheer value for money. It’s our Deal of the Day for 11 December
News
11 Dec 2024
Car Deal of the Day: 429bhp MG4 XPower for less than £250 per month
MG4 XPower tracking

Car Deal of the Day: 429bhp MG4 XPower for less than £250 per month

Supercar performance for a supermini price; the MG4 XPower is our deal of the day for 8 October
News
8 Oct 2024
Best used automatic cars
Best used automatic cars - header image

Best used automatic cars

Give your left leg a rest with one of these nine great used cars with easy-going automatic gearboxes
Best cars & vans
3 Oct 2024
Car Deal of the Day: MG4 XPower that’s quicker than a Porsche 911, at a fraction of the price
MG4 Xpower - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: MG4 XPower that’s quicker than a Porsche 911, at a fraction of the price

Our Deal of the Day for 5 September is a 429bhp hot hatch for less than £250 per month
News
5 Sep 2024
Best low emission green cars in the UK
Best low emissions green cars - header image

Best low emission green cars in the UK

Low emissions and good fuel economy go hand-in-hand, and these cars deliver the best of both
Best cars & vans
22 Aug 2024
Top 10 best hatchbacks to buy 2024
Best hatchbacks - header image

Top 10 best hatchbacks to buy 2024

We’ve selected our top ten best family hatchbacks so you don’t have to
Best cars & vans
14 Jun 2024
Best 0% finance car deals 2024
Best 0% finance car deals - header image

Best 0% finance car deals 2024

Fancy a brand-new car but don’t like paying interest? Here are the best 0% PCP finance deals
Best cars & vans
3 May 2024
MG4 EV XPower vs Cupra Leon 2024 twin test: can electric beat petrol?
MG4 Xpower and Cupra Leon - front tracking

MG4 EV XPower vs Cupra Leon 2024 twin test: can electric beat petrol?

Is an electric hot hatch a match for a petrol one?
Car group tests
6 Apr 2024
Skip advert
Advertisement
Car Deal of the Day: 429bhp MG4 XPower is silly fast and ridiculously cheap at £253 a month
MG4 XPower tracking

Car Deal of the Day: 429bhp MG4 XPower is silly fast and ridiculously cheap at £253 a month

The MG4 XPower can beat a Porsche 911 to 62mph yet is a fraction of the price, especially with our Deal of the Day for 28 March
News
28 Mar 2024
Deal of the Day: MG4 is a very affordable EV at only £99 per month
MG4 - front tracking

Deal of the Day: MG4 is a very affordable EV at only £99 per month

Practicality, fun and zero-emissions makes this stupendous MG4 EV offer our Deal of the Day for 5 January
News
5 Jan 2024
Best cheap company cars 2024
Best cheap company cars - header image

Best cheap company cars 2024

These are the best company cars for a limited budget
Best cars & vans
19 Dec 2023
Deal of the Day: All-electric MG4, long on range and short on price at £219 a month
MG4 EV - front tracking

Deal of the Day: All-electric MG4, long on range and short on price at £219 a month

Our Deal of the Day for Thursday 23 November is our Affordable Electric Car of the Year, the excellent MG4 EV in Long Range spec
News
23 Nov 2023
MG4 Trophy Long Range: long-term test
Auto Express deputy editor Richard Ingram standing with the MG4 Trophy Long Range at an MG event at Beaulieu

MG4 Trophy Long Range: long-term test

Final report: MG has a long and rich heritage but how does its latest, all-electric model go down with enthusiasts of the brand’s older cars?
Long-term tests
16 Oct 2023
MG4 Trophy Extended Range 2023 review
MG4 Extended Range - front

MG4 Trophy Extended Range 2023 review

The MG4 Extended Range has joined the brand's line-up with over 300 miles promised between charges
Road tests
7 Sep 2023
Volkswagen ID.3 vs MG4: 2023 twin test review
Volkswagen ID.3 vs MG4 - front tracking

Volkswagen ID.3 vs MG4: 2023 twin test review

Is it second time lucky for the Volkswagen ID.3? We see if early updates can see off the MG4
Car group tests
2 Sep 2023
Best small electric cars to buy
Best small electric cars 2023

Best small electric cars to buy

There are electric superminis and hatchbacks cropping up everywhere these days, but these are our favourite small electric cars on sale right now…
Best cars & vans
25 Aug 2023
New 2023 MG4: 323-mile Extended Range arrives
MG4 Extended Range - front cornering

New 2023 MG4: 323-mile Extended Range arrives

MG has officially announced figures for the MG4 Extended Range
News
8 Aug 2023
New MG EX4 concept makes Goodwood debut
MG EX4 at 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed - front action

New MG EX4 concept makes Goodwood debut

The MG EX4 takes inspiration from the MG Metro 6R4 rally car
News
14 Jul 2023
MG4 EV XPower 2023 review
MG4 EV XPower

MG4 EV XPower 2023 review

Just a week after its reveal, we get behind the wheel of MG’s electric XPower hot hatch
Road tests
13 Jul 2023
Affordable Electric Car of the Year 2023: MG4
MG4 - Affordable Electric Car of the Year 2023

Affordable Electric Car of the Year 2023: MG4

The MG4 is the 2023 Auto Express Affordable Electric Car of the Year, with the BYD Atto 3 and Citroen e-C4/e-C4 X commended
Awards
5 Jul 2023
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content