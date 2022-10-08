MG4 EV review
The MG4 EV’s sharp styling, spacious interior and impressive efficiency mean it’s still one of the best electric cars around
Is the MG4 a good car?
Small electric cars have historically been expensive, but the MG4 marked the beginning of price parity with more traditionally powered hatchbacks. But it isn't just the price that impresses, because it has sprightly performance, engaging handling, respectable electric range, and quick charging speeds relative to existing small EVs.
However, the market has been evolving at pace with the arrival of the BYD Dolphin, Citroen e-C3 and Renault 5, joining this crowded marketplace. The MG4 still has some tricks up its sleeves because it’s available with a wide range of battery sizes that afford it a longer driving range between charges, and a variety of power outputs – including a high-performance XPower model – to broaden its appeal. So, if you’re looking for a stylish small car with ultra-low running costs, it’s well worth a look.
Our choice: MG4 SE Long Range
|Key specs
|Fuel type
|Electric
|Body style
|Small electric
|Powertrain
|49kWh battery, 1x e-motor, rear-wheel drive
64kWh battery, 1x e-motor, rear-wheel drive
77kWh battery, 1x e-motor, rear-wheel drive
64kWh battery, 2x e-motor, four-wheel drive
|Safety
|5-star (Euro NCAP, 2022)
|Warranty
|7yrs/80,000 miles
How much does the MG4 cost?
The MG4 hatchback is the exception to the rule that small electric cars have to be expensive, with the entry-level SE model starting from around £27,000, making it one of the cheapest electric cars on sale. Go for a little more driving range and performance with the SE Long Range, and it’ll cost you £29,500. For maximum range, you’ll need the Trophy Extended Range for £36,500, which is the same price as the high-performance MG4 XPower.
So, what do you get with MG’s first from the ground up electric car? The MG4 is built on the manufacturer’s Modular Scalable Platform (MSP), which will underpin a range of MG EVs, including the MG Cyberster. The MG4 is available with three different battery sizes (51kWh, 64kWh, or 77kWh), and four different power outputs ranging from the least expensive SE with rear-wheel drive and a 168bhp motor, to the performance-oriented MG4 XPower with 429bhp and four-wheel drive.
Depending on which model you choose, the electric driving range goes from 218 miles for the 49kWh SE to 329 miles for the 77kWh Extended Range. All versions have rapid-charging capability, allowing for speedy top-ups for those looking to embark on longer journeys.
Standard equipment is generous, including the novel touch of a rear windscreen wiper to keep the back window clean, something which seems to have gone missing from some EVs we could mention – we’re looking at you Ora 03. Entry-level SE cars come with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control and a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.
A large rear wing is fitted to higher-specced Trophy models to differentiate them from the rest of the range and includes luxuries such as heated seats, wireless smartphone charging and an upgraded audio system. The range-topping XPower boasts all of the goodies from the Trophy model but comes with distinctive 18-inch alloys and (mercifully) bigger brakes to handle all its extra performance.
We find that the MG4 makes much more sense as a value proposition, which is why we recommend then the SE Long Range model as the pick of the lineup, because you get everything you’ll need with a respectable electric range.
Electric motors, performance & drive
Every version of the MG4 has nippy performance, with the base SE and its lighter 49kWh battery pack actually beating its pricier siblings with a swift 0-62mph time of 7.7 seconds. That being said, our preferred SE Long Range still manages a highly respectable 7.9-second acceleration time thanks to a healthy 200bhp electric motor. Apart from the high-performance XPower, all MG4 models are rear-wheel drive, and along with the MG4’s playful chassis, results in a more entertaining driving experience than many of its closest rivals. Read more about the MG4’s electric motors, performance and drive…
Range, charging & running costs
The MG4 differs from some of its small EV rivals in being available in a range of battery configurations (49kWh, 64kWh, and 77kWh), meaning you can get an MG4 with 218 miles of range, all the way up to 329 miles of range between charges. It also charges faster than a number of its rivals, so stopping for a top-up isn’t as big of a deal as it might be. Insurance costs aren’t as low as some rivals, and a few hang on to more value over a typical ownership period. Read more about the MG4’s range, charging and running costs…
Design, interior & technology
The sharp lines and dramatic styling of the MG4 cover a fresh platform that’ll underpin the brand’s new models going forward. Trophy and XPower trims look a little more sporty than the regular SE model thanks to a twin aero rear spoiler and different wheel designs, but the interior, while quite smart looking, looks relatively similar across the range whether you go for an SE or a top-of-the-range XPower. Quality isn’t the MG4’s strongest suit, but it does reflect its lower price point. Read more about the MG4’s interior, design and technology…
Boot space, comfort & practicality
While the MG4 will be a far more practical proposition than the likes of the Fiat 500 or MINI Cooper, it can’t beat the Renault Megane E-Tech in terms of space for a family. At 289 litres, the boot of the MG4 trails the 440-litre cargo area of the Megane E-Tech. There’s enough space inside for four adults, with five possible for short trips since the MG4 doesn’t have much of a central tunnel to take up space. There’s some storage provided, but the area where you can place your phone is shallow and prone to eject your device during cornering, and the glovebox is on the small side. Read more about the MG4 boot space, comfort and practicality…
Safety & reliability
The MG4 gets a top five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP, plus there is plenty of standard safety technology provided as standard to (hopefully) keep you from getting involved in a collision in the first place. You do get a seven-year or 80,000-mile manufacturer warranty, but the MG brand needs to do more to improve its last place finish in the Driver Power customer satisfaction survey. Read more about the MG4’s reliability and safety…
MG4 alternatives
The MG4 goes toe-to-toe with small electric cars such as the Fiat 500, MINI Cooper and Peugeot E-208, and its price (in our preferred trim of SE Long Range) of around £30,000 puts it in line with larger petrol-engined family hatchbacks or crossover SUVs.
That sounds like a lot, but it’s actually quite impressive considering the MG4 has a much more spacious interior than those rivals mentioned above, plus it offers a similar range and extensive standard equipment list as far pricier EVs such as the Cupra Born, Renault Megane E-Tech and Volkswagen ID.3. It’s not as practical as SUVs such as the Kia Niro EV or Hyundai Kona Electric, but the MG4 is still a capable family car and the eye-catching looks could easily tempt buyers away from these trendy models.
Frequently Asked Questions
The MG4 is one of the best electric cars on sale today. It comes with a generous amount of equipment and decent range for the money, plus it's spacious and surprisingly fun to drive.