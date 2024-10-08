Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: 429bhp MG4 XPower for less than £250 per month

Supercar performance for a supermini price; the MG4 XPower is our deal of the day for 8 October

By:Richard Ingram
8 Oct 2024
MG4 XPower tracking
  • Just £240.97 per month on a two-year deal
  • 0-62mph in a mere 3.8 seconds
  • Brand new and in stock

The MG4 is one of our favourite electric cars thanks to its blend of space, comfort and efficiency – all rolled into a family-friendly package at an affordable price. The standard car feels quick enough, and the sweet rear-drive chassis means it’s not completely devoid of that old-school MG magic.

Yet there’s a hidden gem in the MG4 range, which a lot of people don’t even know about. The MG4 XPower packs two electric motors, combining to develop a scarcely believable 429bhp. It looks a lot like every other version, yet it accelerates from 0-62mph in the blink of an eye – or 3.8 seconds for those with a stopwatch.

Right now, that very car is available for just £240.97 per month on a two-year lease deal. You’ll need an advance payment of £3,191.63, but the cars are in stock and ready to go – all you need to do is sign on the dotted line.

Furthermore, if you find yourself an EV-specific off-peak domestic electricity tariff, you could save a small fortune by charging your car overnight. With a range of 239 miles, rivals like the Cupra Born or Hyundai Ioniq 5 can do more miles on a charge, but those cars cost quite a bit more to buy. The MG4 XPower is a bona fide bargain – especially at this price.

The deal in question is available via Carwow, and is limited to 5,000 miles per year. The excess mileage charge is 12p per mile, so an extra 1,000 miles will cost you £120 – something to consider if you do rack up more miles than expected.

As well as those punchy motors, all XPower models get a touchscreen infotainment system with sat-nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus climate control, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. LED lights front and rear, 18-inch wheels and eye-catching orange brake calipers are also included.

So if you fancy something different and like the idea of a 400bhp-plus electric hot hatch, now could be the time to take the plunge. Like all of our Deal of the Day selections, this is taken from our parent site Carwow. Prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply.

Check out the MG4 XPower Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here…

Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

