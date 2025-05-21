Car Deal of the Day: MG4 for £190 a month proves EVs needn’t cost the earth

Cheapest MG4 deal we’ve seen for ages

Just £190.18 a month

218-mile range

We only featured the MG4 as our Deal of the Day a month ago but leasing deals have dropped in price again, making this electric hatchback one of the cheapest around right now.

Through the Auto Express Find a Car service, VIPGateway.co.uk is offering the MG hatchback for a scorching £190.18 – the most affordable we've seen for it ages.

This 48-month deal requires a £2,632.10 initial payment, and mileage is limited to 5,000 a year. Bumping this up to a more flexible 8,000 only costs around £11 a month extra.

The MG4 offers a lot for not much cash. It's very easy to drive and is refined, comfortable and well equipped.

This deal is the entry-level SE model, but it has all the basics covered and more. Features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a seven-inch digital driver's display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, plus a nifty smartphone app to control various functions of the car, are all thrown in.

This MG4 gets a 49kWh battery pack, which gives a claimed range of 218 miles. We've found all versions of the MG4 to be pretty efficient and manage close to the official mileage figures. So, you can expect around 190-200 miles in normal everyday driving, which certainly isn't bad.

The MG is surprisingly spacious inside, too. Clever packaging gives loads of room up front, and six-footers in the back won’t complain about a lack of space.

