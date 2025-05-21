Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: MG4 for £190 a month proves EVs needn’t cost the earth

The MG4 is one of the best all-round EVs on sale. It’s our Deal of the Day for 24 June.

By:Shane Wilkinson
24 Jun 2025
MG4 - front cornering
  • Cheapest MG4 deal we’ve seen for ages
  • Just £190.18 a month
  • 218-mile range

We only featured the MG4 as our Deal of the Day a month ago but leasing deals have dropped in price again, making this electric hatchback one of the cheapest around right now.

Through the Auto Express Find a Car service, VIPGateway.co.uk is offering the MG hatchback for a scorching £190.18 – the most affordable we've seen for it ages. 

This 48-month deal requires a £2,632.10 initial payment, and mileage is limited to 5,000 a year. Bumping this up to a more flexible 8,000 only costs around £11 a month extra. 

The MG4 offers a lot for not much cash. It's very easy to drive and is refined, comfortable and well equipped. 

This deal is the entry-level SE model, but it has all the basics covered and more. Features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a seven-inch digital driver's display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, plus a nifty smartphone app to control various functions of the car, are all thrown in.

This MG4 gets a 49kWh battery pack, which gives a claimed range of 218 miles. We've found all versions of the MG4 to be pretty efficient and manage close to the official mileage figures. So, you can expect around 190-200 miles in normal everyday driving, which certainly isn't bad. 

The MG is surprisingly spacious inside, too. Clever packaging gives loads of room up front, and six-footers in the back won’t complain about a lack of space.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top MG4 leasing offers from leading providers on our MG4 hub page.

Check out the MG4 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

