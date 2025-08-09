Car Deal of the Day: this BMW 530e is easy on fuel and your bank account at just over £400 per month

Peerless refinement, comfort and handling

Premium cabin filled with tech

£406 per month on a three-year lease

The BMW 530e won our Premium Hybrid of the Year award two years on the trot thanks to its huge EV range, superb refinement, sharp handling, generous space and a fantastic cabin filled with upmarket materials and intuitive tech. The exceptional plug-in hybrid saloon costs £60k to buy, but right now you can lease it for only £406 per month.

That price isn’t just for business customers either! It’s available to all through the Auto Express Find A Car service, and the 530e is in stock now. The three-year lease deal from VIP Gateway requires an initial outlay of £4,881, followed by monthly payments of £406 per month, but does only include the standard allowance of 5,000 miles per year.

Thankfully for anyone who spends a lot of time on the road, the 530e is available from just over £450 a month with an annual limit of 10,000 miles. Even pushing the allowance up to 12,000 miles per year only increases the monthly payments a further £17.

The 530e is powered by a punchy 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine working in conjunction with a single e-motor and a large 19.4kWh battery that offers up to 64 miles of silent pure-electric driving. BMW says the set-up can return up to 470.8mpg, although you will have to charge it as frequently as possible to achieve that – just as you would any plug-in hybrid.

In M Sport trim, the 530e is equipped with 19-inch alloy wheels, adaptive LED headlights, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display supplemented by an expansive 14.9-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Veganza leather alternative and Alcantara upholstery, a wireless charging pad, a Harman Kardon stereo, heated front seats and much more besides.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability.

