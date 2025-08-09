Skip to ContentSkip to Footer



Car Deal of the Day: this BMW 530e is easy on fuel and your bank account at just over £400 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 9 August is the plug-in hybrid version of BMW’s supremely capable executive saloon

By:Ellis Hyde
9 Aug 2025
BMW 530e M Sport Pro - front cornering
  • Peerless refinement, comfort and handling
  • Premium cabin filled with tech
  • £406 per month on a three-year lease

The BMW 530e won our Premium Hybrid of the Year award two years on the trot thanks to its huge EV range, superb refinement, sharp handling, generous space and a fantastic cabin filled with upmarket materials and intuitive tech. The exceptional plug-in hybrid saloon costs £60k to buy, but right now you can lease it for only £406 per month.

That price isn’t just for business customers either! It’s available to all through the Auto Express Find A Car service, and the 530e is in stock now. The three-year lease deal from VIP Gateway requires an initial outlay of £4,881, followed by monthly payments of £406 per month, but does only include the standard allowance of 5,000 miles per year. 



Thankfully for anyone who spends a lot of time on the road, the 530e is available from just over £450 a month with an annual limit of 10,000 miles. Even pushing the allowance up to 12,000 miles per year only increases the monthly payments a further £17. 

The 530e is powered by a punchy 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine working in conjunction with a single e-motor and a large 19.4kWh battery that offers up to 64 miles of silent pure-electric driving. BMW says the set-up can return up to 470.8mpg, although you will have to charge it as frequently as possible to achieve that – just as you would any plug-in hybrid.

In M Sport trim, the 530e is equipped with 19-inch alloy wheels, adaptive LED headlights, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display supplemented by an expansive 14.9-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Veganza leather alternative and Alcantara upholstery, a wireless charging pad, a Harman Kardon stereo, heated front seats and much more besides.

BMW 530e M Sport Pro - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car retailers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top BMW 5 Series leasing offers from leading providers on our BMW 5 Series deals hub page…

Deals on BMW 5 Series rivals

Mercedes-Benz E Class

Mercedes-Benz E Class

New in-stock Mercedes-Benz E ClassCash £56,650
New Mercedes-Benz E Class

Configure now

Audi A5

Audi A5

New in-stock Audi A5Cash £38,616Avg. savings £5,031
New Audi A5

Configure now

Genesis G80

Genesis G80

New in-stock Genesis G80
New Genesis G80

Configure now

Check out the BMW 5 Series Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

