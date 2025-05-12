Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Hot 422bhp Smart #1 Brabus could be driven home for £252 a month

The Smart #1 Brabus usefully combines potent power with high levels of practicality. It’s our Deal of the Day for December 22.

By:Ryan Birch
22 Dec 2025
Smart 1 Brabus - front action
  • Fearsome 422bhp output; 0-62mph in 3.9 secs 
  • 248-mile range; spacious interior
  • Just £251.60 a month

We've featured the Smart #1 a handful of times as our Deal of the Day during 2025, because it frequently offers a lot for not much cash. The high-performance Brabus version, however, has always stuck true to its lofty positioning in the #1 range and has never appeared at a temptingly affordable price – until now.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, you can take the keys to the four-wheel-drive, 422bhp electric hatchback for a stunning £251.60 a month. It's currently the cheapest deal on any #1, representing terrific value for money. 

This three-year deal from AA Lease requires £3,318.21 to be laid down as an initial payment, while mileage is limited to 5,000 a year. Bumping this up to a more flexible 8,000 a year only costs an extra £18.72 a month and requires a tiny £140.55 increase in the initial payment. 

Brabus is an independent German tuning company known primarily for breathing on Mercedes models to produce stupendously powerful machines. But, over the years, it has also worked its magic on Smart's cars, which have a bit of a cult following in the UK.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The Brabus gets a raft of exterior touches to mark it out as the go-faster #1, but the car's main appeal is the performance on offer. 

Twin electric motors serve up 422bhp and 543Nm of torque, allowing this fairly dinky hatchback to race from zero to 62mph in a shocking 3.9 seconds – that's supercar quick. An agile chassis and firm suspension give impressive handling and poise, too. 

Plus, because it's a hatchback, there's room for five, loads of rear legroom, and a well shaped 323-litre boot. The Brabus has 10 litres less capacity than other #1s thanks to the standard-fit Beats Audio system's subwoofer sitting in the boot – but it's a small price to pay if you value good audio in your car.  

The Brabus’s fearsome power is matched to a 62kWh (usable) battery pack that gives 248 miles of range, according to Smart. An impressively-high maximum DC charging rate of 150kW means a 10-to-80-per-cent top-up will take just 30 minutes.    

Smart 1 Brabus - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Smart #1 leasing offers from leading providers on our Smart #1 page.

Deals on Smart #1 rivals

Cupra Born

Cupra Born

New in-stock Cupra BornCash £26,721Avg. savings £9,364
New Cupra Born

Configure now

Volvo Ex30

Volvo Ex30

New in-stock Volvo Ex30Cash £33,060
New Volvo Ex30

Configure now

KIA EV3

KIA EV3

New in-stock KIA EV3Cash £30,800Avg. savings £2,614
New KIA EV3

Configure now

Check out the Smart #1 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ryan Birch
Content editor

Ryan is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2023, he worked at a global OEM automotive manufacturer, as well as a specialist automotive PR and marketing agency.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Have a happy Aygo Xmas for only £187 per month
Toyota Aygo X Hybrid - front profile

Car Deal of the Day: Have a happy Aygo Xmas for only £187 per month

It’s been less than a month since the refreshed Aygo X went on sale, and now it’s our Deal of the Day for 21 December
News
21 Dec 2025
Car Deal of the Day: drive home for Christmas in a Hyundai Ioniq 6 for only £310 a month
Hyundai Ioniq 6 - full front

Car Deal of the Day: drive home for Christmas in a Hyundai Ioniq 6 for only £310 a month

Dramatically styled, hi-tech EV is a real bargain at this price. It’s our Deal of the Day for December 20
News
20 Dec 2025
Car Deal of the Day: The posh Peugeot 3008 for £210 a month is a perfect Christmas gift
Peugeot E-3008 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: The posh Peugeot 3008 for £210 a month is a perfect Christmas gift

This is probably the cheapest the Peugeot 3008 has been all year. No wonder it’s our Deal of the Day for December 19.
News
19 Dec 2025
Car Deal of the Day: £72k of Jeep Grand Cherokee for a shockingly low £347 a month
Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe - front action

Car Deal of the Day: £72k of Jeep Grand Cherokee for a shockingly low £347 a month

Being Jeep’s range-topping model means the Grand Cherokee 4xe is normally an expensive car to buy. But not with our Deal of the Day for December 18.
News
18 Dec 2025

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: The posh Peugeot 3008 for £210 a month is a perfect Christmas gift
Peugeot E-3008 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: The posh Peugeot 3008 for £210 a month is a perfect Christmas gift

This is probably the cheapest the Peugeot 3008 has been all year. No wonder it’s our Deal of the Day for December 19.
News
19 Dec 2025
New Ferrari Amalfi 2026 review: brand's entry-level sports car is anything but basic
Ferrari Amalfi - front tracking

New Ferrari Amalfi 2026 review: brand's entry-level sports car is anything but basic

The Amalfi is technically the starting point of the Ferrari range, but it's still fully qualified to wear the prancing horse
Road tests
19 Dec 2025
New Ford Fiesta shaping up for its gigantic 2028 comeback
Ford Fiesta render Avarvarii

New Ford Fiesta shaping up for its gigantic 2028 comeback

Ford’s passenger-car business will get a new lease of life thanks to Renault’s Ampere platform, paving the way for two new small EVs
News
21 Dec 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content