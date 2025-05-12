Car Deal of the Day: Hot 422bhp Smart #1 Brabus could be driven home for £252 a month
The Smart #1 Brabus usefully combines potent power with high levels of practicality. It’s our Deal of the Day for December 22.
- Fearsome 422bhp output; 0-62mph in 3.9 secs
- 248-mile range; spacious interior
- Just £251.60 a month
We've featured the Smart #1 a handful of times as our Deal of the Day during 2025, because it frequently offers a lot for not much cash. The high-performance Brabus version, however, has always stuck true to its lofty positioning in the #1 range and has never appeared at a temptingly affordable price – until now.
Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, you can take the keys to the four-wheel-drive, 422bhp electric hatchback for a stunning £251.60 a month. It's currently the cheapest deal on any #1, representing terrific value for money.
This three-year deal from AA Lease requires £3,318.21 to be laid down as an initial payment, while mileage is limited to 5,000 a year. Bumping this up to a more flexible 8,000 a year only costs an extra £18.72 a month and requires a tiny £140.55 increase in the initial payment.
Brabus is an independent German tuning company known primarily for breathing on Mercedes models to produce stupendously powerful machines. But, over the years, it has also worked its magic on Smart's cars, which have a bit of a cult following in the UK.
The Brabus gets a raft of exterior touches to mark it out as the go-faster #1, but the car's main appeal is the performance on offer.
Twin electric motors serve up 422bhp and 543Nm of torque, allowing this fairly dinky hatchback to race from zero to 62mph in a shocking 3.9 seconds – that's supercar quick. An agile chassis and firm suspension give impressive handling and poise, too.
Plus, because it's a hatchback, there's room for five, loads of rear legroom, and a well shaped 323-litre boot. The Brabus has 10 litres less capacity than other #1s thanks to the standard-fit Beats Audio system's subwoofer sitting in the boot – but it's a small price to pay if you value good audio in your car.
The Brabus’s fearsome power is matched to a 62kWh (usable) battery pack that gives 248 miles of range, according to Smart. An impressively-high maximum DC charging rate of 150kW means a 10-to-80-per-cent top-up will take just 30 minutes.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.
Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Smart #1 leasing offers from leading providers on our Smart #1 page.
