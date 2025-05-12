Car Deal of the Day: Hot 422bhp Smart #1 Brabus could be driven home for £252 a month

The Brabus gets a raft of exterior touches to mark it out as the go-faster #1, but the car's main appeal is the performance on offer.

Twin electric motors serve up 422bhp and 543Nm of torque, allowing this fairly dinky hatchback to race from zero to 62mph in a shocking 3.9 seconds – that's supercar quick. An agile chassis and firm suspension give impressive handling and poise, too.

Plus, because it's a hatchback, there's room for five, loads of rear legroom, and a well shaped 323-litre boot. The Brabus has 10 litres less capacity than other #1s thanks to the standard-fit Beats Audio system's subwoofer sitting in the boot – but it's a small price to pay if you value good audio in your car.

The Brabus’s fearsome power is matched to a 62kWh (usable) battery pack that gives 248 miles of range, according to Smart. An impressively-high maximum DC charging rate of 150kW means a 10-to-80-per-cent top-up will take just 30 minutes.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Smart #1 leasing offers from leading providers on our Smart #1 page.

Check out the Smart #1 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…