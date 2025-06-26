Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Renault Rafale at £203 a month is SUV for supermini money

The Renault Rafale mixes a head-turning design with a comfortable and refined driving experience. It’s our Deal of the Day for 27 February.

By:George Armitage
27 Feb 2026
Renault Rafale - front corner
  • Stylish design; plush interior
  • Techno trim has lots of standard features
  • Only £203.82 a month

Leasing prices for Renault’s largest and most stylish SUV have slipped again – down from £220 just over a month ago to a bonkers £203.82 now. 

Through the Auto Express Buy a Car service, Leasing Options is offering the Renault Rafale at a price that makes it more affordable than some superminis. All that’s required to get this two-year deal going is a very modest £2,795.83.

That’s a 12-month initial payment, but you can sign up to a nine-month payment if you’d rather, which comes in at £2,356.81. Choose this and the monthly outlay jumps to £223. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Mileage – on the 12-month initial payment – is limited to 5,000 a year, but 8,000 can be had for £27.16 extra a month.

You'll be getting 1.2-litre full-hybrid, which sees the petrol engine mated to two small electric motors to improve performance and fuel economy. Power is just shy of 200bhp, while Renault claims a highly impressive fuel consumption figure of nearly 60mpg.

While it may have a sporting look, the Renault Rafale has been engineered for comfort and refinement. Despite its diminutive size, the engine is smooth and easily hauls along what is a rather large car. Overall, it’s a comfortable, easy steer. 

This deal nets you a Rafale in Techno trim. While it’s the most affordable model in the line-up, it’s packed with niceties such as 20-inch diamond-cut alloys, automatic dual-zone climate control, a wireless smartphone charger and a pair of screens. The 12-inch portrait touchscreen even uses a Google operating system, making it a cinch to use.

Interior fit and finish is very good, and there's loads of interior space; even back-seat passengers won’t complain about a lack of room, despite that sloping roofline. The Rafale is also a pretty practical SUV thanks to its large 535-litre boot.     

Renault Rafale - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Renault Rafale leasing offers from leading providers on our Renault Rafale page.

Deals on Renault Rafale rivals

Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen Tiguan

New in-stock Volkswagen TiguanCash £35,879Avg. savings £3,489
New Volkswagen Tiguan

Configure now

Cupra Terramar

Cupra Terramar

New in-stock Cupra TerramarCash £30,377Avg. savings £8,124
New Cupra Terramar

Configure now

BMW X4

BMW X4

New in-stock BMW X4
New BMW X4

Configure now

Check out the Renault Rafale deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Geely EX5 is an electric SUV with an attention-grabbing price
Geely EX5 - full front action

Car Deal of the Day: Geely EX5 is an electric SUV with an attention-grabbing price

Geely is another new Chinese brand to arrive in the UK, and it’s trying to grab your attention. Its EX5 is our Deal of the Day for 26 February.
News
26 Feb 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer is a true load-lugger for just £343 a month
Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer - front cornering alternative

Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer is a true load-lugger for just £343 a month

Roomy, well made and efficient, there’s a lot to like about the Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer. It’s our Deal of the Day for 25 February.
News
25 Feb 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Top-selling Ford Puma for a rock-bottom £166 a month
Ford Puma - front corner left turn

Car Deal of the Day: Top-selling Ford Puma for a rock-bottom £166 a month

It’s been a while since the petrol Puma has been cheaper than its electric sister. It’s our Deal of the Day for 24 February.
News
24 Feb 2026
Car Deal of the Day: BMW i5 electric exec looks exceptional at £370 a month
BMW i5 - front cornering, right

Car Deal of the Day: BMW i5 electric exec looks exceptional at £370 a month

You’d better jump on this deal quickly, because at this price it won’t be around for long. The BMW i5 is our Deal of the Day for 23 February.
News
23 Feb 2026

Most Popular

Insurers still refuse to cover some Chinese cars despite booming sales
Skywell BE11 - front action

Insurers still refuse to cover some Chinese cars despite booming sales

Insurance companies seem to be struggling to keep pace with the wave of new cars coming from China, and buyers are literally paying the price
News
26 Feb 2026
New Land Rover Defender Sport: baby SUV will be boxy and electric
New baby Land Rover Defender render - watermarked

New Land Rover Defender Sport: baby SUV will be boxy and electric

The new Land Rover Defender Sport will sit below the existing Defender in both size and price, and our exclusive image previews how it could look
News
23 Feb 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Top-selling Ford Puma for a rock-bottom £166 a month
Ford Puma - front corner left turn

Car Deal of the Day: Top-selling Ford Puma for a rock-bottom £166 a month

It’s been a while since the petrol Puma has been cheaper than its electric sister. It’s our Deal of the Day for 24 February.
News
24 Feb 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content