Car Deal of the Day: Renault Rafale at £203 a month is SUV for supermini money

Stylish design; plush interior

Techno trim has lots of standard features

Only £203.82 a month

Leasing prices for Renault’s largest and most stylish SUV have slipped again – down from £220 just over a month ago to a bonkers £203.82 now.

Through the Auto Express Buy a Car service, Leasing Options is offering the Renault Rafale at a price that makes it more affordable than some superminis. All that’s required to get this two-year deal going is a very modest £2,795.83.

That’s a 12-month initial payment, but you can sign up to a nine-month payment if you’d rather, which comes in at £2,356.81. Choose this and the monthly outlay jumps to £223.

Mileage – on the 12-month initial payment – is limited to 5,000 a year, but 8,000 can be had for £27.16 extra a month.

You'll be getting 1.2-litre full-hybrid, which sees the petrol engine mated to two small electric motors to improve performance and fuel economy. Power is just shy of 200bhp, while Renault claims a highly impressive fuel consumption figure of nearly 60mpg.

While it may have a sporting look, the Renault Rafale has been engineered for comfort and refinement. Despite its diminutive size, the engine is smooth and easily hauls along what is a rather large car. Overall, it’s a comfortable, easy steer.

This deal nets you a Rafale in Techno trim. While it’s the most affordable model in the line-up, it’s packed with niceties such as 20-inch diamond-cut alloys, automatic dual-zone climate control, a wireless smartphone charger and a pair of screens. The 12-inch portrait touchscreen even uses a Google operating system, making it a cinch to use.

Interior fit and finish is very good, and there's loads of interior space; even back-seat passengers won’t complain about a lack of room, despite that sloping roofline. The Rafale is also a pretty practical SUV thanks to its large 535-litre boot.

