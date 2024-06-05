Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
In-depth reviews

Renault Rafale review

Renault’s stylish hybrid flagship features a tech-laden and spacious interior, but doesn’t drive as well as its upmarket SUV rivals

By:Ellis Hyde
14 Apr 2025
Renault Rafale - front, panning23
Overall Auto Express rating

3.5

How we review cars
RRP
£37,990 £44,490
Avg. savings
£5,215 off RRP*
Pros
  • Looks suitably spectacular for a flagship SUV
  • Premium-feeling interior with exceptional Google-powered tech
  • Rear passenger space, despite a coupe-like roofline
Cons
  • Motorway refinement and ride quality should be better
  • Not exciting to drive at all either
  • Thrashy 1.2-litre petrol engine in every model
Compare OffersSPECIFICATIONS
Find your Renault Rafale
Compare deals from trusted partners on this car and previous models.
Buy with Auto Express
Avg. saving £5,215 off RRP*
Buy with Auto Express
Compare leasing deals**
From £333 pm
Leasing deals link
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Value my car
Fast, no-nonsense car selling
Value my car

Our opinion on the Renault Rafale

The Renault Rafale is a coupe-SUV that the French can rightly be proud of. It’s also a vastly better showing in this niche, but very fashionable, segment than the less sophisticated Renault Arkana that came first. The Rafale delivers the stylish looks buyers want, its on-board tech is top-notch, and there’s plenty of space inside. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

However, Renault’s flagship SUV is more of a show dog than a greyhound, because the standard full-hybrid powertrain struggles outside of town. Meanwhile, the plug-in hybrid version is more powerful, more refined and better for company car drivers, but it doesn’t deliver anything in the way of thrills, despite being tuned by Alpine, nor is it an especially adept motorway cruiser.

Key specs
Fuel typeFull-hybrid and plug-in hybrid
Body styleCoupe-SUV
Powertrain1.2-litre 3cyl petrol plus 1x e-motor, front-wheel drive
1.2-litre 3-cyl petrol plus 3x e-motors and 22kWh battery, four-wheel drive
SafetyFive-stars Euro NCAP (based on the 2022 Renault Austral test)
WarrantyUp to three years/60,000 miles

About the Renault Rafale

The coupe-SUV is very on-trend right now, appealing to buyers who want something that looks dramatic on their driveway yet remains perfectly practical for everyday life. Initially kept to the confines of high-end premium brands, the niche has now spread to the mainstream, with cars like the Renault Rafale – the firm’s flagship hybrid SUV – sharing its sleek silhouette with cars like the BMW X4 and Audi Q5 Sportback. 

But rather than a true rival for such premium models, the Rafale is much more of a rival to the latest Peugeot 3008, which has adopted a similarly rakish silhouette – or perhaps the Cupra Terramar that does without the sloping roofline but is certainly eye-catching and offers a well rounded driving experience. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The Renault Rafale is now available with either a full-hybrid powertrain producing 197bhp or a plug-in hybrid set-up that boasts 296bhp, four-wheel drive and a chassis that has been tuned by engineers from sports car maker Alpine. Both versions offer pure-electric driving capabilities, but the PHEV can cover up to 65 miles without using a drop of petrol.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Prices start from just over £38,000 for the regular hybrid model, with the PHEV starting at nearly £46,000. However, the latter gets a more complex powertrain, plus it comes in a higher specification from the jump.

Even the most basic Techno models come loaded with kit, including 20-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, the two huge displays, a wireless smartphone charger, automatic dual-zone climate control, a reversing camera and various driver-assistance systems, such as adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and driver-attention alert.

Techno Esprit Alpine spec adds sportier styling, an exclusive wheel design, matrix LED headlights, a powered tailgate, four-wheel steering, a head-up display and Alcantara/leather upholstery. Iconic Esprit Alpine piles on a darkening Solarbay sunroof, 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, 360-degree camera and hands-free parking technology.

The top-of-the-range Atelier Alpine version is available exclusively with the plug-in hybrid powertrain, and comes with all the bells and whistles we mentioned. But it also adds chassis tweaks with new dampers, springs and anti-roll bars at the front and rear. Plus there’s bespoke ‘Agility Control’ modes that make changes to braking, regenerative braking, stability control and steering. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The 21-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels are fitted with Continental sports tyres as standard, and there is a front-facing camera that scans the road ahead and will make adjustments to the suspension to suit.

Performance & driving experience

The large coupe-SUV is surprisingly good around town, but fails to excel in any other situation
Renault Rafale - front corner
ProsCons
  • Impressively easy to manoeuvre…
  • Thanks to four-wheel steering on nearly every model
  • Silent EV running around town
  • Not fun or exciting to drive
  • Nor is it impressive on the motorway
  • Thrashy-sounding 1.2-litre petrol engine

As we mentioned, the plug-in hybrid Rafale E-Tech 4WD 300hp, to give it its official name, has an impressive pure-electric range. But, according to Renault, the simpler full-hybrid version can still spend up to 80 per cent of town driving on pure-electric power. We have no reason to doubt that claim because we noticed the engine stayed mostly silent in built-up areas on our lengthy test route.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Rafale’s regenerative braking set-up isn’t capable of full one-pedal driving, but comes much closer than many other hybrids, because its strongest setting can bring the car all the way down to a slow creep after the driver lifts off the accelerator. We also like the fact that there are paddles on the steering wheel for adjusting the regen’s strength on the fly.

Despite the fact that the Rafale sits on the same CMF-CD platform as the smaller Renault Austral, its suspension is tuned differently and features a 20mm wider track. Body movements are well controlled, but the Rafale isn’t an exciting car to drive on twisty roads, partly because of the uninvolving powertrain and partly due to the vague, incredibly numb steering. The brakes also require more force than you might expect before the car starts to really slow down.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

We also have mixed feelings about the ‘4Control’ four-wheel steering that’s fitted on all but the base Rafale models. This allows for a turning circle of just 10.4 metres – the same as the Clio supermini – so it certainly helps with manoeuvrability on tight streets. 

However, the system makes the car feel unnatural at low speeds. On faster corners, this system can also elicit a slightly disconcerting sensation that the back end is losing grip, even if it isn’t. Our test car was preset for the system’s maximum effect, which is meant to boost agility, but you can tone it down through the touchscreen to make high-speed driving feel more natural.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The range-topping Rafale PHEV is supposed to use its camera to inform the adaptive suspension what the road ahead looks like. But despite this, the ride is generally quite firm, and the car tends to bob when you hit a pothole or drive over any other imperfections in the surface. You also notice the thumps as you do so, which are fairly frequent on UK roads nowadays.

Overall, the ride is fidgety and unsettled, which prevents the Rafale from being a capable motorway cruiser. We suspect our test car also had an issue with its window seal, because we noticed some buffeting at high speeds, and were constantly checking to make sure the windows were completely closed. 

Renault Rafale - side panning

Performance, 0-60mph acceleration and top speed

Every Renault Rafale features a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine. In the full-hybrid version, it’s paired with a single electric motor that helps drive the front wheels, plus another e-motor to assist the petrol engine when needed, and act as a generator. Combined power output is rated at 197bhp and 205Nm of torque – enough for 0-62mph in 8.9 seconds.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

However sudden demands for power or hard acceleration cause the engine to interject with a raucous tone. You’re often met with a few seconds of delay when you hit the throttle too, because the petrol engine needs a moment to wake up and produce its full power. Such a delay isn’t unusual in models with this type of hybrid system, but for a car that’s supposed to be a high-end product, it’s not a desirable trait. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

For the Rafale E-Tech 4WD 300hp, Renault added a new turbocharger to the three-pot engine, boosting its power output to 148bhp and 230Nm. On the front axle is a 69bhp e-motor, and there’s another with 134bhp at the back driving the rear wheels, which makes this version four-wheel drive.

Finally, a third smaller 34bhp e-motor is used as a starter-generator and is linked to the six-speed automatic transmission. With all the components added together, there’s 296bhp on tap, which slashes the 0-62mph time down to 6.4 seconds. 

Power delivery may be stronger, but the 1.2-litre engine still sounds thrashy as it gives you all it has got to move the nearly two-tonne Rafale. The choice of such an efficiency-focused engine also seems very much at odds with the Alpine-tuned chassis and other chassis upgrades found in the PHEV. 

Model Power0-62mphTop speed
Renault Rafale E-Tech hybrid 200197bhp8.9 seconds111mph
Renault Rafale E-Tech plug-in hybrid 4WD 300296bhp6.4 seconds111mph

MPG & running costs

The Rafale PHEV boasts stratospherically high fuel economy figures, but failed to get anywhere close to them in our testing
Renault Rafale - charging port
ProsCons
  • Every Rafale features hybrid tech
  • 65-mile pure-electric range for PHEV…
  • Plus 8% BiK rate for company car drivers
  • PHEV prioritises electric driving, draining battery quickly...
  • …Which can result in poor fuel economy
  • Attracts annual ‘Expensive Car Supplement’ 

Unfortunately there’s no pure-electric version of the Rafale, but every model does feature hybrid technology that offers impressive levels of efficiency, particularly for a car of this size. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

For starters, the full-hybrid Rafale E-Tech can return up to 60.1mpg and emits 105g/km of CO2, thanks in part to this car’s EV driving abilities around town. You don’t need to plug the car in anywhere to charge its 1.7kWh battery either, because that’s all done by the engine and regenerative braking system.

Advertisement - Article continues below

For comparison, a similarly electrified version of the Cupra Terramar can supposedly average 46.3mpg, and pumps out 140g/km. Meanwhile the latest Audi Q5 Sportback, which features its maker’s latest hybrid technology as standard, will achieve 40.4mpg at best and can release up to 177g/km.

The Rafale E-Tech 4WD 300hp emits as little as 12g/km of CO2, and boasts an official WLTP combined fuel efficiency figure of 564.9mpg. However, you’ll never see a figure that high from the car, partly because for whatever reason the digital driver’s display only reads up to 99.9mpg.

Plus despite our best efforts, including charging the car as frequently as possible, we only managed to average 44.8mpg in a plug-in hybrid Renault Rafale – less than 10% of what Renault claims it can do.

The standard Rafale attracts a 27% Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) tax rate, and basic-rate income taxpayers will pay just over £2,000 per year to run one as a company car. However, because of how efficient the Rafale PHEV is (on paper anyway), it attracts a BiK rate of just 8%, resulting in a much lower tax bill of around £800.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

However, all but the most Rafale costs more than £40,000, meaning they attract the  ‘Expensive Car Supplement’ of £410, which increases your annual road tax (also known as VED) bill to £600.

Renault Rafale - full width, rear

Electric range, battery life and charge time

Renault claims the Rafale E-Tech 4WD 300hp can run solely on its 22kWh battery for up to 65 miles and at speeds of up to 84mph. It also boasts an official WLTP combined fuel efficiency figure of 564.9mpg, with CO2 emissions as low as 12g/km. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

With a maximum charging speed of 7.4kW, fully replenishing that battery will take just under three hours from a home wallbox capable of that speed.

When we tested the plug-in hybrid Rafale, it seemed to prioritise pure-electric driving, which on the one hand makes it feel like you’re driving an EV. However, this includes when you’re cruising along on the motorway, which meant we often got to the end of journeys with the battery nearly drained.

Our top tip for future (or current owners) is to use the E-Save mode as much as possible, because it's designed specifically to make sure there’s charge in the battery for when you need it - for instance, if you know you’re going to drive in town at the end of your journey.

Model MPGCO2Insurance group
Renault Rafale E-Tech hybrid 200Up to 60.1mpg105g/km29-30
Renault Rafale E-Tech plug-in hybrid 4WD 300Up to 564.9mpg12-15g/km38-39

Design, interior & technology

Renault certainly competes with Germany’s best when it comes to technology, but quality isn’t quite on the same level
Renault Rafale - dashboard
ProsCons
  • Bold, head-turning design
  • Top-class Google infotainment system
  • Physical climate controls
  • Material quality doesn’t match upmarket rivals
  • Fake metal-effect trim
  • Mess of stalks behind the steering wheel

The Renault Rafale is a very impressive-looking car and bold enough to be the brand’s flagship SUV. Its slightly bullish design draws attention from pedestrians and other road users, especially if you choose the Satin Summit Blue paint.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Admittedly, you might think that the Rafale looks similar from certain angles to another French coupe-SUV, the Peugeot 408. That’s not a coincidence, because Renault’s current design boss Gilles Vidal, who oversaw the Rafale’s design, made the jump over from Peugeot a couple of years back.

Advertisement - Article continues below

We definitely wouldn’t call it a knock-off though, because the Rafale has been styled according to Renault’s latest design language. This includes lots of familiar elements, such as the complex front grille design with individual scales that allow you to see the body colour beneath. 

There’s also nothing Peugeot-like about the interior. For the most part it’s the same as Renault’s mid-size family SUVs, the Austral and Renault Scenic. But to help lift the Rafale’s cabin to flagship status within the range, it does have some unique touches of its own such as unusual dyed cork or slate dashboard trim elements. 

The seats have more side bolstering than those in other Renaults too, plus all but the base model get electric blue fabric stitching and lining in the door bins. All of which is designed to lift the familiar interior layout over and above other models in the range – not to mention rivals from other brands. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The top-of-the-range models we’ve tested also feature the company’s new ‘Solarbay’ panoramic sunroof. Instead of having a mechanical blind, the darkness of the glass itself changes at the push of a button from transparent to opaque, or even half-and-half. It’s a great party trick to watch, and something else that sets the Rafale apart.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Overall we’d say that the Rafale’s interior feels well screwed together and does wow passengers, but the material isn’t quite on the same level as the German cars benchmarked. The tech on-board helps make up for that, though, as does the amount of space on offer. 

Renault Rafale - digital instrument cluster

Sat-nav, stereo and infotainment

Every Rafale features a 12-inch portrait touchscreen and 12.3-inch digital driver’s display running Renault’s excellent Google-powered infotainment system. It’s a set-up that we’re very familiar with, given that it’s found right across Renault’s newer models.

The user interface itself is called OpenR Link, and it’s one of the best infotainment systems in the business. The displays are sharp and responsive, and the menus are always quick to load and intuitive because they’re laid out just like those on an Android smartphone. The system also comes with services like built-in Google Maps, with over 50 other apps also available. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard-fit, too.

Boot space, comfort & practicality

Despite its sporty silhouette, the Rafale is a very spacious car with some handy practical features
Renault Rafale - boot
ProsCons
  • Lots of space and storage in the front
  • Spacious rear cabin
  • Pretty big 535-litre boot 
  • No underfloor storage in the PHEV 
  • No sliding or reclining rear bench seats
  • No rear wiper

The Rafale’s heavily sloping roofline would suggest rear-seat passengers are going to be miserable. However this five-seat coupe-SUV is the same length (4.7 metres) and has the same wheelbase (2.74 metres) as the seven-seat Renault Espace, which is only sold in mainland Europe.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

So in fact, those sitting in the back should have absolutely no complaints, because even six-foot-tall adults have headroom to spare, plus more than enough space to stretch out their legs. There’s almost no hump in the floor either, making it easier to squeeze three onto the rear bench. Alternatively, there are two sets of Isofix mounting points for child seats, with another set on the front passenger seat.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Rear-seat passengers will also appreciate the amenities available, in particular Renault’s ‘ingenious’ rear armrest that includes two cup-holders, USB-C charging ports and handy fold-out smartphone holders. 

Renault Rafale - rear seats

Dimensions and size

At 4,710mm long, 1,866mm wide and 1,613mm tall, the Renault Rafale is bigger than its chief rival, the Peugeot 3008, and isn’t far off the new Audi Q5 Sportback either.

Boot space

The 535-litre boot in the Rafale can’t quite match the 588 litres offered in the 3008, or the Cupra Terramar’s 540 litres, but it does manage to trump the Q5 Sportback’s 515 litres. You can, of course, fold down the seats in the Renault for a maximum of 1,600 litres of luggage capacity. 

The Rafale doesn’t feature a sliding rear bench, like you’ll find in the smaller Renault Captur or Renault Symbioz, however the bigger issue is the lack of any underfloor storage for the plug-in hybrid version, and the charging cables take up a good amount of space in the boot. 

Dimensions
Length4,710mm
Width1,866mm
Height1,613mm
Number of seats5
Boot space 535 litres

Safety & reliability

The Renault Rafale comes equipped with lots of driver-assistance tech, and an easy way to turn them off
Renault Rafale - rear static
ProsCons
  • ‘My Safety’ button for turning off ADAS tech
  • Lots of driver-assist tech as standard
  • Five-star Euro NCAP rating
  • Renault’s performance in our owner satisfaction survey
  • Industry-standard three-year warranty
  • Rival brands offer buyers more peace of mind

The Rafale Euro NCAP score is based upon the Renault Austral (tested in 2022) it shares a platform with, along with additional testing of the plug-in hybrid Rafale in 2024. It received the maximum five-star rating for its performance, plus 87 per cent scores for adult occupant protection and safety assist categories. 

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

It certainly helps that the Rafale comes equipped as standard with advanced driver-assistance tech including adaptive cruise control, blind-spot recognition, an active emergency braking system with pedestrian and cyclist detection, driver-attention alert and lane-keep assist, plus much more besides.

But not everyone wants to have these fancy features on all the time, and Renault knows this because the Rafale has the brand’s brilliant ‘My Safety’ button located next to the driver’s right knee. With just two quick taps, this activates a personalised profile for the ADAS suite, making it super easy to silence the speed limit warning, for example. 

Renault’s three-year/60,000-mile factory warranty is fairly standard, with brands ranging from Fiat to Audi providing customers with similar coverage. However, Hyundai provides extra peace of mind with its five-year/unlimited-mileage warranty, while sister brand Kia goes even further with a seven-year/100,000-mile warranty. 

The Renault Rafale didn’t make it onto our latest list of the top 50 best cars to own, which is based on owners’ feedback from our annual Driver Power survey. In fact, no Renaults made the cut, while the brand finished a disappointing 28th (out of 32) in our best car manufacturer rankings. 

Key standard safety featuresEuro NCAP safety ratings
  • Adaptive cruise control
  • Active emergency braking
  • Blind-spot recognition
  • Lane-keep assist
  • Rear cross-traffic alert
  • Driver-attention alert
  • Five out of five stars (tested in 2022)
  • Adult occupant protection - 87%
  • Child occupant protection - 83%
  • Vulnerable road user protection - 69% 
  • Safety assist - 87%

Renault Rafale alternatives

The Rafale was designed to rival coupe-SUVs from premium German brands, namely the Audi Q5 Sportback and BMW X4, by offering the same type of rakish silhouette in a similarly sized car, but with prices for the Renault starting from more than £15,000. Of course there are lots of other striking mid-size SUVs that compete with the Rafale, such as the latest Peugeot 3008, Volkswagen Tiguan and Cupra Terramar.

Renault Rafale pictures

Renault Rafale - front corner23

Frequently Asked Questions

The Renault Rafale offers dramatic looks, a stellar interior and great Google technology, however it’s not as sharp or exciting to drive as its styling might suggest, and it’s not especially comfortable either.

Skip advert
Advertisement

More reviews

Road tests
New Renault Rafale E-Tech PHEV 2024 review: plug-in power adds to SUV's appeal
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

New & used car deals

Renault Rafale

Renault Rafale

RRP £38,195Avg. savings £5,215 off RRP*
New Renault Rafale
Renault Austral

Renault Austral

RRP £34,695Avg. savings £4,131 off RRP*
New Renault Austral
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

RRP £29,820Avg. savings £4,640 off RRP*Used from £15,499
New Hyundai TucsonUsed Hyundai Tucson
KIA Sportage

KIA Sportage

RRP £28,065Avg. savings £2,233 off RRP*Used from £15,297
New KIA SportageUsed KIA Sportage
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

More on Rafale

Car Deal of the Day: Only £245 per month for the 60mpg Renault Rafale coupé-SUV
Renault Rafale - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Only £245 per month for the 60mpg Renault Rafale coupé-SUV

Sleekly styled SUV comes with hybrid power and a competitive monthly price in our Deal of the Day for 29 March
News
29 Mar 2025
New Renault Rafale E-Tech PHEV 2024 review: plug-in power adds to SUV's appeal
Renault Rafale E-Tech PHEV - front

New Renault Rafale E-Tech PHEV 2024 review: plug-in power adds to SUV's appeal

The Renault Rafale's new plug-in hybrid powertrain adds desirability, but it's still a flawed SUV that doesn't match up to its premium rivals
Road tests
4 Nov 2024
New plug-in hybrid Renault Rafale E-Tech offers 65-mile EV range for £45k
Renault Rafale - front static

New plug-in hybrid Renault Rafale E-Tech offers 65-mile EV range for £45k

Range-topping coupé-SUV has a chassis tuned by Alpine’s engineers and produces 296bhp
News
12 Sep 2024
Car Deal of the Day: fancy new Renault Rafale for £289 a month with 0% APR
Renault Rafale - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: fancy new Renault Rafale for £289 a month with 0% APR

Renault is offering 0% APR on its new flagship coupe-SUV, and it’s our Car Deal of the Day for 1 July
News
1 Jul 2024
New Renault Rafale: prices confirmed as Renault SUV range grows again
Renault Rafale - front

New Renault Rafale: prices confirmed as Renault SUV range grows again

Renault’s growing range of models now includes the Rafale SUV
News
7 May 2024
New 2024 Renault Rafale coupe-SUV revealed as brand’s latest flagship
Renault Rafale - front

New 2024 Renault Rafale coupe-SUV revealed as brand’s latest flagship

Renault is re-entering the big-car class with a sleek new coupe-SUV to rival everything from the Audi Q5 Sportback to the Citroen C5 X
News
18 Jun 2023
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content