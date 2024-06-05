Renault Rafale review

Our opinion on the Renault Rafale

The Renault Rafale is a coupe-SUV that the French can rightly be proud of. It’s also a vastly better showing in this niche, but very fashionable, segment than the less sophisticated Renault Arkana that came first. The Rafale delivers the stylish looks buyers want, its on-board tech is top-notch, and there’s plenty of space inside.

Advertisement - Article continues below

However, Renault’s flagship SUV is more of a show dog than a greyhound, because the standard full-hybrid powertrain struggles outside of town. Meanwhile, the plug-in hybrid version is more powerful, more refined and better for company car drivers, but it doesn’t deliver anything in the way of thrills, despite being tuned by Alpine, nor is it an especially adept motorway cruiser.

Key specs Fuel type Full-hybrid and plug-in hybrid Body style Coupe-SUV Powertrain 1.2-litre 3cyl petrol plus 1x e-motor, front-wheel drive

1.2-litre 3-cyl petrol plus 3x e-motors and 22kWh battery, four-wheel drive Safety Five-stars Euro NCAP (based on the 2022 Renault Austral test) Warranty Up to three years/60,000 miles

About the Renault Rafale

The coupe-SUV is very on-trend right now, appealing to buyers who want something that looks dramatic on their driveway yet remains perfectly practical for everyday life. Initially kept to the confines of high-end premium brands, the niche has now spread to the mainstream, with cars like the Renault Rafale – the firm’s flagship hybrid SUV – sharing its sleek silhouette with cars like the BMW X4 and Audi Q5 Sportback.

But rather than a true rival for such premium models, the Rafale is much more of a rival to the latest Peugeot 3008, which has adopted a similarly rakish silhouette – or perhaps the Cupra Terramar that does without the sloping roofline but is certainly eye-catching and offers a well rounded driving experience.