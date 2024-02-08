Renault Symbioz is a new hybrid SUV to rival the Nissan Qashqai and Kia Niro

Renault has revealed the name of a brand-new model designed to plug the gap between its small SUV and mid-size SUV offerings. The Renault Symbioz will be a C-segment alternative to cars like the Nissan Qashqai and Kia Niro, and will be offered with a hybrid powertrain from launch.

The Symbioz name is derived from the ancient Greek word ‘symbiosis’, which means ‘living together’. Renault’s head of naming strategy Sylvia Dos Santos wanted a badge with “human significance”, claiming Symbioz expresses the “close bond between a family and their car.”

We’ve only been issued a few teaser images of the car so far, but we know – as previously reported – that the Symbioz will sit between the Captur and Austral SUVs in Renault’s petrol and hybrid model range. It’s introduction likely chimes the death knell for the maker’s unloved Arkana, with that model not due to be replaced when production comes to and end.

Measuring 4.41m-long, the Symbioz is only 15mm shorter than the popular Qashqai, and even closer in length to the aforementioned Kia. We’ve no information on boot size or cabin dimensions, but Renault says the Symbioz will weigh “under 1,500kg”, claiming “increased driving enjoyment and lower fuel consumption” as a result.

As such, Renault has confirmed the Symbioz will be offered with the maker’s E-Tech hybrid 145 engine, found in both the Clio supermini and Captur small SUV. No performance or fuel economy figures have been disclosed as yet.

We expect the Symbioz to be revealed in the spring, possibly alongside a facelifted version of the Captur. It’s all but a given that the larger car will use Renault’s CMF-B HS (high specification) platform tech – opening up the possibility of a plug-in hybrid powertrain at a later date.

It’s not the first time Renault has used the Symbioz name, with the badge first appearing on an all-electric concept car in 2017. That model was a sleeker, more aero-focused executive car, featuring a 670bhp dual-motor powertrain and level 4 autonomous driving tech. At the time, it presented the brand’s vision for mobility in 2030.

