Renault Captur review

The small SUV class is aimed at the growing family looking for style, space and plenty of safety kit. Renault has ticked all three boxes, but particularly the latter, as all models feature a host of equipment designed to protect the driver, passengers and pedestrians out on the road.

The 2024 facelift of the Mk2 Captur, that originally launched in 2019, introduced a new look, featuring a wider grille and LED lights at the front and rear, helping it to cut a more impressive figure on the road. Customers that wish to really stand out from the crowd are well catered for, too, with a choice of six exterior body colours with or without a contrasting black roof.

Renault Captur Mk1: 2013-2019

Small, compact SUVs like the Renault Captur offer buyers the chance to move out of a supermini and benefit from a little extra practicality and a slightly elevated driving position. The Mk1 Captur was based on the 4th-generation Clio, and its good looks and additional space had instant appeal with buyers. It lacked a little sparkle inside, but equipment levels and engines were solid, which meant it offered real family-friendly appeal and was a sales hit for the French manufacturer. Read our full Mk1 Renault Captur buyer’s guide here…

Engines, performance & drive

The Renault Captur is available with two powertrains and both have their strengths and weaknesses. To keep the asking price low, a base-level 1.0-litre three-cylinder opens up the range and is a cost-effective option, but Renault’s clever E-Tech hybrid system does offer notable improvements in terms of both efficiency, performance and refinement. Read more about the Renault Captur's engine, performance and drive…

MPG, emissions & running costs

On the official WLTP cycle, the base TCe 90 is rated at 47.9mpg, with CO2 at 134g/km, both competitive figures for the class. The hybrid, however, does have tangible improvements in efficiency and therefore running costs. It’s rated at 60.1mpg and 105g/km – close to the top of the class. Read more about the Renault Captur's MPG, C02 and running costs…

Interior, design & technology

Times are moving quickly in terms of interior design and tech and this is where the Captur’s relative age shows. Renault has made lots of effort to keep the cabin sharp with new high-res displays and more contemporary-looking colour and trim elements, but the cabin still looks and feels a little off the pace. Read more about the Renault Captur's interior, design and technology…

Boot space, comfort & practicality

Upright proportions help keep the Captur feeling spacious inside, and a clever sliding second row allows the driver to choose the compromise between rear legroom and boot space. Comfort is generally good, but high-spec models and their big wheels can affect ride quality. Read more about the Renault Captur's boot space, comfort and practicality…

Reliability & safety

Renault’s Captur doesn’t compromise on safety, with a full suite of active systems on board to help you avoid getting into sticky situations. If the worst does happen, Renault’s brilliant reputation for occupant safety applies with a full five-star rating in the Euro NCAP tests. In terms of reliability, though, the French brand never scores as well as Japanese or Korean alternatives. Read more about the Renault Captur's reliability and safety…

Should you buy a Renault Captur?

Customers looking for a well-priced and efficient car, with a small footprint, flexible interior accommodation and a touch of style will like the Captur. It has no specific USP against rivals, but offers a wide range of attributes that will appeal to a wide range of buyers. We’d suggest plumping for the hybrid powertrain, as it’s not just more efficient but also more powerful than the underwhelming base three-cylinder engine. We would also avoid the top-spec Esprit Alpine on account of its firm ride and high price point.