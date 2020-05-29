Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
In-depth reviews

Renault Captur review

The Renault Captur is a good all-rounder, available with an efficient and fuss-free hybrid engine, plenty of on-board tech and an impressive active safety suite

by: Jordan Katsianis
30 Jul 2024
Renault Captur facelift UK - front tracking23
Overall Auto Express Rating

4.0 out of 5

How we review cars
Price
£21,095 to £27,995
SPECIFICATIONS
  • Competitively priced
  • Efficient hybrid engine
  • Good interior tech
  • High insurance premiums for top-spec models
  • Underpowered 1.0-litre engine
  • Not the most dynamic to drive
Quick verdict

It’s difficult to stand out in the crowded supermini-based SUV segment, but the Renault Captur does an admirable job thanks to attractive pricing, slick tech and efficient powertrains. It might not be the newest option in the class, but valuable updates across the range have kept it competitive. 

It’s not as sharp to drive as some rivals, and the cabin design is starting to look and feel a little dated, but fundamentally this car’s focus on what its buyers will appreciate is enough to keep it at the sharp end of the class. Just be careful with higher-spec models, as the value equation starts to falter as prices rise and the ride can get a bit choppy with the larger wheel sizes. 

Key specs 
Fuel typePetrol, Petrol Hybrid
Body styleB-segment SUV
Powertrain1-litre three-cylinder petrol, 1.5-litre four-cylinder full-hybrid
Safety5 stars
Warranty3 years, unlimited mileage

Renault Captur: price, specs and rivals

The Renault Captur’s range and trim structure has been simplified for the UK, with two powertrain options and three trims that include varying levels of equipment. 

Entry-level Evolution models kick off pricing at £21,095 and come with a comprehensive list of standard equipment. Highlights include 17-inch alloy wheels, a 10.4-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7-inch driver’s display, wireless charging, LED headlights and cruise control. 

A majority of UK buyers are expected to jump up one level to the £23k Techno model, which builds on that equipment level with larger 18-inch wheels, built-in Google services including Google Maps for the infotainment system, a larger 10.25-inch driver’s display, ambient lighting, and a modular boot floor. Both of these models are available with both the standard petrol and hybrid powertrain options.

More reviews

Car group tests
Long-term tests
Road tests
Used car tests

Right at the top of the range is the £28k Alpine Esprit, which is only available with the hybrid powertrain and comes with even more equipment, including 19-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, electrically controlled and heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and a unique interior combination of synthetic leather and fabric trim. 

The Esprit Alpine also features a range of styling enhancements outside, including a dual-tone paint finish, Alpine badging and dark grey finishes to many of the exterior trim elements. 

Renault is just one of many manufacturers fighting for attention in the small SUV class, so rivals are both widespread and very competitive. These include the tech-laden Peugeot 2008, the dynamic Ford Puma and a trio of quality Volkswagen Group rivals in the shape of the Skoda Kamiq, SEAT Arona and VW T-Cross. There’s also the leftfield Fiat 600, Jeep’s closely-related Avenger and a range of Japanese alternatives from Nissan, Toyota, Honda, not forgetting tech-forward Hyundai and Kia options from South Korea.  

Used and nearly new

The Mk1 Renault Captur has been around since 2013, but the current model takes its basis from the Mk2 launched in 2020. There’s plenty of choice for buyers seeking a used example with a particular engine/trim combination. You'll notice the cheaper feeling interior and dated tech in early cars, but if you're looking for a good-looking compact crossover that offers decent space and is easy to drive, the Captur should be of interest.

Renault Captur history

Renault Captur Mk1 - front

As one of the first entrants in th small SUV segment back in 2013, the Renault Captur was quick to find an audience looking for a supermini footprint combined with the added practicality and versatility of an SUV. Today, all of Renault’s key rivals have an offering of this size, creating a marketplace full of competitive rivals. 

The small SUV class is aimed at the growing family looking for style, space and plenty of safety kit. Renault has ticked all three boxes, but particularly the latter, as all models feature a host of equipment designed to protect the driver, passengers and pedestrians out on the road.

The 2024 facelift of the Mk2 Captur, that originally launched in 2019, introduced a new look, featuring a wider grille and LED lights at the front and rear, helping it to cut a more impressive figure on the road. Customers that wish to really stand out from the crowd are well catered for, too, with a choice of six exterior body colours with or without a contrasting black roof.

Renault Captur Mk1: 2013-2019

Small, compact SUVs like the Renault Captur offer buyers the chance to move out of a supermini and benefit from a little extra practicality and a slightly elevated driving position. The Mk1 Captur was based on the 4th-generation Clio, and its good looks and additional space had instant appeal with buyers. It lacked a little sparkle inside, but equipment levels and engines were solid, which meant it offered real family-friendly appeal and was a sales hit for the French manufacturer. Read our full Mk1 Renault Captur buyer’s guide here…

Engines, performance & drive

The Renault Captur is available with two powertrains and both have their strengths and weaknesses. To keep the asking price low, a base-level 1.0-litre three-cylinder opens up the range and is a cost-effective option, but Renault’s clever E-Tech hybrid system does offer notable improvements in terms of both efficiency, performance and refinement. Read more about the Renault Captur's engine, performance and drive…

MPG, emissions & running costs

On the official WLTP cycle, the base TCe 90 is rated at 47.9mpg, with CO2 at 134g/km, both competitive figures for the class. The hybrid, however, does have tangible improvements in efficiency and therefore running costs. It’s rated at 60.1mpg and 105g/km – close to the top of the class. Read more about the Renault Captur's MPG, C02 and running costs…

Interior, design & technology

Times are moving quickly in terms of interior design and tech and this is where the Captur’s relative age shows. Renault has made lots of effort to keep the cabin sharp with new high-res displays and more contemporary-looking colour and trim elements, but the cabin still looks and feels a little off the pace. Read more about the Renault Captur's interior, design and technology…

Boot space, comfort & practicality

Upright proportions help keep the Captur feeling spacious inside, and a clever sliding second row allows the driver to choose the compromise between rear legroom and boot space. Comfort is generally good, but high-spec models and their big wheels can affect ride quality. Read more about the Renault Captur's boot space, comfort and practicality…

Reliability & safety

Renault’s Captur doesn’t compromise on safety, with a full suite of active systems on board to help you avoid getting into sticky situations. If the worst does happen, Renault’s brilliant reputation for occupant safety applies with a full five-star rating in the Euro NCAP tests. In terms of reliability, though, the French brand never scores as well as Japanese or Korean alternatives. Read more about the Renault Captur's reliability and safety…

Should you buy a Renault Captur?

Customers looking for a well-priced and efficient car, with a small footprint, flexible interior accommodation and a touch of style will like the Captur. It has no specific USP against rivals, but offers a wide range of attributes that will appeal to a wide range of buyers. We’d suggest plumping for the hybrid powertrain, as it’s not just more efficient but also more powerful than the underwhelming base three-cylinder engine. We would also avoid the top-spec Esprit Alpine on account of its firm ride and high price point.

Frequently Asked Questions

The Renault Captur is one of the best small SUVs you can currently buy, offering a strong combination of on-board technology, safety equipment, comfort and value for money.

Continue ReadingEngines, performance and drive
In this review
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

