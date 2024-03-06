New Fiat 600 petrol lures buyers with £9,000 saving over 600e EV

We’ve just driven the all-electric Fiat 600e in the UK for the first time, but the Italian brand has stolen some of its own limelight by launching a petrol-powered version of the chic small SUV that will rival the updated Ford Puma and Nissan Juke.

The new Fiat 600 Hybrid is available to order now, with prices starting from £23,965 – more than £9,000 cheaper than the EV, and around £6,000 less than the ageing Fiat 500X.

The 600 Hybrid utilises the same 48V mild-hybrid powertrain being fitted into countless other models from the Stellantis family of brands at the moment, including the Jeep Avenger, Vauxhall Astra and Peugeot 2008.

It uses a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, 28bhp electric motor and six-speed automatic gearbox. The e-motor is integrated directly into the transmission, and powered by a small lithium-ion battery that allows the 600 Hybrid to be driven for short distances and up to 18mph on pure-electric power.

The mild-hybrid setup produces 99bhp in total and can propel the 600 Hybrid from 0-62mph in 11 seconds, while also returning up to 58.9mpg, according to Fiat. Rather than needing to plug the car in to recharge the battery, that’s handled by the electric motor and a regenerative braking system when the car is slowing down.

The Fiat 600 Hybrid comes in two trim levels: a nameless base specification and Fiat’s range-topping La Prima trim.

Base models get 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a seven-inch digital driver’s display, 10-inch central touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, bio-plastic dashboard, LED headlights, cruise control, Fiat Black and Ivory two-tone upholstery and heated front seats.

La Prima cars start from £26,965 and come with 18-inch rims, ‘Eco-Leather’ seats, massaging function for driver’s seat, wireless smartphone charging, keyless go, hands-free powered bootlid and level 2 autonomous driving tech like adaptive cruise control.

