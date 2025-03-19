Renault 5 vs Fiat 500e: which stylish EV is king of the city?

Without mirrors, the Fiat is 1,682mm wide, which allows it to squeeze through many tight gaps that other small cars can’t. In other words, it’s an ideal size for the city.

Head-to-head

On the road

Both of these cars are excellent in the cities they’re designed for, feeling agile, nippy and easy to park. The Fiat’s light steering and superior visibility give it a narrow edge in town, but on quicker, more open roads, the Renault is more convincing. The 5’s refinement is excellent for a small car. It’s stable on a motorway, and the quite sophisticated damping makes the most of a chassis that’s up for fun when things get twisty.

Tech highlights

Each of these cars is offered with a choice of two motor outputs, each with their own battery capacity. Compare the specs on paper, and when it comes to power, battery capacity and charging speeds, the Renault has an edge over the Fiat. Not only is the big-battery version of the 5 able to travel 52 miles further than the 500 based on WLTP figures, but at 100kW, it can replenish that range sooner.

Price and running

This pair will spend much of its time driving around town, and the Fiat is more energy efficient than the Renault. Its battery is small, which limits range, yet it makes the most of what it has. But the 5 will look after your money much better, because it’s expected to hold onto roughly half of its original value after three years. The Fiat depreciates alarmingly quickly, losing two thirds of its list price during that time.

Practicality

Both cars have fabulous cabin designs, which give a great sense of occasion to those up front. But with the two cars measuring less than four metres long (the 500 is much shorter than even that benchmark), it’s fair to say that back-seat passengers feel a little cramped. The 5 is on a par with many superminis, but the 500 is certainly a tight squeeze. The 5’s five-door body makes rear access much easier, too.

Safety

Our rivals were awarded four stars out of five when they were safety tested by Euro NCAP. Top-spec versions of each car come loaded with assistance tech, with adaptive cruise control with steering assist standard on both models. Blind-spot warning systems are also fitted to both if you splash out on the best-equipped versions, while the Fiat even gets a 360-degree parking camera – the Renault’s is rear-facing only.

Ownership

Owners didn’t appreciate the experience of living with either a Fiat or a Renault in 2024; both brands finished close to the bottom of our latest Driver Power customer satisfaction survey. Renault offers a four-year warranty to the Fiat’s three years, while the 5 gets three years’ breakdown cover to the 500’s one. Both brands are offering zero per cent PCP finance deals on these electric models at the moment.

Verdict

Winner: Renault 5

The French manufacturer has created a true winner with the Renault 5, showing the competition just what is possible when it comes to producing a desirable supermini – regardless of the fuel that powers it.