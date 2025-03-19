Renault 5 vs Fiat 500e: which stylish EV is king of the city?
The new retro-themed Renault 5 is wowing drivers with its looks, performance and price, but not so long ago it was the Fiat 500e that was hot in the city. How does it fare against its French EV rival?
When the electric revolution first threatened to take hold, the most optimistic among us felt that the market would be flooded with small, affordable electric cars that were light on resources and perfect for short trips. What we got instead was a sea of huge SUVs, which was not surprising in hindsight, given the initial size and expense of the best battery tech available at the time, but still a touch disappointing.
As the cost of EV tech continues to shrink, we’re starting to see the cars we’d always hoped for. Here we have two electric city cars that are small in stature but big on style. To take on the best China has to offer, some established European brands have decided that tapping into their heritage is the way to go – and Renault and Fiat have really leaned into that philosophy here.
The Renault 5 is the latest model from a firm that’s really on a roll with its EVs. Starting from £22,995, the entry-level model costs much the same as a petrol-powered supermini, but looks like little else on the road. The Fiat 500 is a touch smaller than its rival here, but it competes closely with the Renault on both desirability and price. But which is best?
Renault 5
|Model:
|Renault 5 Iconic Five
|Price:
|£28,995
|Powertrain:
|1x electric motor, 52kWh battery, 148bhp
|0-62mph:
|7.9 seconds
|Test efficiency:
|4.1 miles/kWh
|Official range:
|251 miles
|Annual VED:
|£0
Renault has hit a rich vein of form over the past few years; not necessarily because its cars have been the outright best in the class, but because they usually come very close yet are competitively priced, too.
On that latter point, the 5 is off to a promising start; the entry-level model starts from £22,995, a price that undercuts most electric vehicles on the market today. Even if you go all out on the top-spec, 148bhp Iconic Five model in our pictures, the line-up maxes out at £28,995.
Tester’s notes
If you like the R5’s looks but hoped for a little more go, then Alpine has just the tonic. The A290 gets completely re-engineered front subframe, suspension and steering systems to deliver a car that’s both more potent and more sophisticated than the standard 5.
The Alpine’s steering response and precision are a key improvement over the Renault’s, but it also gains grip and trims body roll without unduly compromising ride comfort. The A290 can’t quite thrill enough to be considered a full-blown hot hatch, though.
Every new car is mandated to switch on a speed limit warning beep and a lane-keep assist function every time the car is started. Renault makes these systems easier to disable in its vehicles than they are in any other car. The ‘My Perso’ mode lets the driver set the safety-assist tech exactly to their liking.
Program this once on the infotainment screen, and every time you start the car, it just takes two prods of a button to the right of the steering wheel to get everything just how you like it.
Fiat 500e
|Model:
|Fiat 500e La Prima
|Price:
|£30,995
|Powertrain:
|1x e-motor, 42kWh battery, 116bhp
|0-62mph:
|9.0 seconds
|Test efficiency:
|4.4 miles/kWh
|Official range:
|199 miles
|Annual VED:
|£0
When the 500e was launched, there weren’t as many small EVs around as there are now – and the ones that were available back then tended to be pricey. So while it was once a bit of a bargain relative to its rivals, that’s not quite the case any more.
The base model starts from £24,995 – £2k more than the Renault, while the top-spec La Prima tested here costs £30,995. In either case, power, performance and range are down on the equivalent 5, so the Fiat faces an uphill battle from the outset.
Tester’s notes
While Renault is the latest brand to dip into its back catalogue to revive an iconic shape from its past, Fiat has been using the same tactic to brilliant effect since 2007, when it reinterpreted the classic 500 for the modern age. Almost three million of the petrol version have been produced since, making the most of its cute looks and bargain price point.
The electric model certainly has the first of those factors on its side, but prices will need to come down if it’s to get anywhere near to replicating the petrol version’s sales success.
At a time when so many cars are growing ever larger, it’s worth giving Fiat credit for keeping the 500e nice and compact. At 3,673mm long, it’s almost 200mm shorter than the MINI Cooper Electric, and while the Renault 5 is smaller than many new petrol-powered superminis, the French model is still 249mm longer than its Fiat competitor.
Without mirrors, the Fiat is 1,682mm wide, which allows it to squeeze through many tight gaps that other small cars can’t. In other words, it’s an ideal size for the city.
Head-to-head
On the road
Both of these cars are excellent in the cities they’re designed for, feeling agile, nippy and easy to park. The Fiat’s light steering and superior visibility give it a narrow edge in town, but on quicker, more open roads, the Renault is more convincing. The 5’s refinement is excellent for a small car. It’s stable on a motorway, and the quite sophisticated damping makes the most of a chassis that’s up for fun when things get twisty.
Tech highlights
Each of these cars is offered with a choice of two motor outputs, each with their own battery capacity. Compare the specs on paper, and when it comes to power, battery capacity and charging speeds, the Renault has an edge over the Fiat. Not only is the big-battery version of the 5 able to travel 52 miles further than the 500 based on WLTP figures, but at 100kW, it can replenish that range sooner.
Price and running
This pair will spend much of its time driving around town, and the Fiat is more energy efficient than the Renault. Its battery is small, which limits range, yet it makes the most of what it has. But the 5 will look after your money much better, because it’s expected to hold onto roughly half of its original value after three years. The Fiat depreciates alarmingly quickly, losing two thirds of its list price during that time.
Practicality
Both cars have fabulous cabin designs, which give a great sense of occasion to those up front. But with the two cars measuring less than four metres long (the 500 is much shorter than even that benchmark), it’s fair to say that back-seat passengers feel a little cramped. The 5 is on a par with many superminis, but the 500 is certainly a tight squeeze. The 5’s five-door body makes rear access much easier, too.
Safety
Our rivals were awarded four stars out of five when they were safety tested by Euro NCAP. Top-spec versions of each car come loaded with assistance tech, with adaptive cruise control with steering assist standard on both models. Blind-spot warning systems are also fitted to both if you splash out on the best-equipped versions, while the Fiat even gets a 360-degree parking camera – the Renault’s is rear-facing only.
Ownership
Owners didn’t appreciate the experience of living with either a Fiat or a Renault in 2024; both brands finished close to the bottom of our latest Driver Power customer satisfaction survey. Renault offers a four-year warranty to the Fiat’s three years, while the 5 gets three years’ breakdown cover to the 500’s one. Both brands are offering zero per cent PCP finance deals on these electric models at the moment.
Verdict
Winner: Renault 5
The French manufacturer has created a true winner with the Renault 5, showing the competition just what is possible when it comes to producing a desirable supermini – regardless of the fuel that powers it.
For some, it’s likely that the eye-catching looks inside and out will be enough to steer buyers towards their nearest Renault dealership, but the 5 gets so much more right, too.
Performance, refinement and handling are above average for the segment, and it’s also even fairly efficient. Best of all, and as with most current Renaults, superb value for money is a given.
Runner-up: Fiat 500e
When we pitched the Fiat 500e against its rivals in 2021, we proclaimed that “this isn’t just one of the best small electric cars on sale today, it’s one of the best EVs you can buy”.
It’s clear that Fiat got a lot right the first time around. But in the four years since, rivals have caught up and surpassed it – and the Renault 5 is just too strong for its Italian competitor.
The Fiat 500e is still great to drive around town, superbly efficient and charming, but it’s now much too pricey for the range, practicality and refinement it offers. As a result of these shortcomings, Fiat’s stylish city car suffers from extreme depreciation.
Prices and specs
|Our choice
|Renault 5 Iconic Five
|Fiat 500e La Prima
|Price of our choice/price as tested
|£28,995/£28,995
|£30,995/£30,995
|POWERTRAIN AND PERFORMANCE
|Powertrain
|1x electric motor
|1x electric motor
|Power
|148bhp
|116bhp
|Torque
|245Nm
|220Nm
|Transmission
|Single-speed/fwd
|Single-speed/fwd
|0-62mph/top speed
|7.9 secs/111mph
|9.0 secs/93mph
|Battery capacity/usable
|52/52kWh
|42/37.3kWh
|Official range
|251 miles
|199 miles
|Test efficiency/range
|4.1mi/kWh/213 miles
|4.4mi/kWh/164 miles
|Charging
|100kW (10-80% in 28 mins)
|85kW (0-80% in 35 mins)
|DIMENSIONS
|Length/wheelbase
|3,922/2,540mm
|3,632/2,322mm
|Width/height
|1,774/1,498mm
|1,682/1,527mm
|Rear kneeroom
|520-770mm
|475-683mm
|Rear headroom/elbow room
|905/1,354mm
|871/1,330mm
|Boot space (seats up/down)
|326/1,106 litres
|185/550 litres
|Boot length/width
|660/980mm
|551/1,003mm
|Boot lip height
|787mm
|706mm
|Kerbweight/towing weight
|1,525/500kg
|1,365/N/A
|Turning circle
|10.3 metres
|9.7 metres
|COSTS/OWNERSHIP
|Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000 miles)
|£14,231/49.08%
|£9,280/33.15%
|Depreciation
|£14,764
|£18,715
|Ins. group/quote/VED
|22/£579/£0
|18/£514/£0
|Three-year service cost
|£396
|£299
|Annual tax liability std/higher rate
|£108/£216
|£112/£224
|Annual fuel cost (10k miles)
|£698
|£650
|Basic warranty/recovery
|4yrs (100k miles)/3yrs
|3yrs (unlimited)/1yr
|Driver Power manufacturer position
|28th
|31st
|NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars
|80/80/76/68/4 _ (2024)
|76/80/67/67/4_ (2021)
|EQUIPMENT
|Metallic paint/wheel size
|£0/18 inches
|£650/17 inches
|Parking sensors/camera
|F&r/yes
|F&r/yes
|Spare wheel/Isofix points
|Repair kit/three
|Repair kit/three
|Keyless entry & go/powered tailgate
|Yes/no
|Yes/no
|Leather/heated seats
|No/yes
|Artificial/yes
|Screen size/digital dashboard
|10.1 inches/yes
|10.25 inches/yes
|Climate control/panoramic sunroof
|Yes/no
|Yes/no
|USBs/wireless charging
|Two/yes
|Three/yes
|Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
|Blind-spot warning/head-up display
|Yes/no
|Yes/no
|Adaptive cruise/steering assist
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
What we would choose
Renault 5: There aren’t many options on the 5 – it’s down to colours and accessories that allow owners to personalise their cars. Renault offers some lively paint finishes, plus a range of 3D-printed covers for one of the storage bins.
Fiat 500: Fiat’s pledge to stop producing grey cars means that there’s a cheery colour palette to choose from. Kit levels are so strong on the highest-ranking La Prima trim that there is very little to add to the standard spec.
