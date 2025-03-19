Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Car group tests

Renault 5 vs Fiat 500e: which stylish EV is king of the city?

The new retro-themed Renault 5 is wowing drivers with its looks, performance and price, but not so long ago it was the Fiat 500e that was hot in the city. How does it fare against its French EV rival?

By:Alex Ingram
19 Mar 2025
Renault 5 vs Fiat 500e - header43

When the electric revolution first threatened to take hold, the most optimistic among us felt that the market would be flooded with small, affordable electric cars that were light on resources and perfect for short trips. What we got instead was a sea of huge SUVs, which was not surprising in hindsight, given the initial size and expense of the best battery tech available at the time, but still a touch disappointing.

Advertisement - Article continues below

As the cost of EV tech continues to shrink, we’re starting to see the cars we’d always hoped for. Here we have two electric city cars that are small in stature but big on style. To take on the best China has to offer, some established European brands have decided that tapping into their heritage is the way to go – and Renault and Fiat have really leaned into that philosophy here.

The Renault 5 is the latest model from a firm that’s really on a roll with its EVs. Starting from £22,995, the entry-level model costs much the same as a petrol-powered supermini, but looks like little else on the road. The Fiat 500 is a touch smaller than its rival here, but it competes closely with the Renault on both desirability and price. But which is best?

Renault 5

Renault 5 - front43
Model:Renault 5 Iconic Five
Price:£28,995
Powertrain:1x electric motor, 52kWh battery, 148bhp
0-62mph:7.9 seconds
Test efficiency:4.1 miles/kWh
Official range:251 miles
Annual VED:£0

Renault has hit a rich vein of form over the past few years; not necessarily because its cars have been the outright best in the class, but because they usually come very close yet are competitively priced, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Used - available now

Qashqai

2017 Nissan

Qashqai

56,100 milesManualDiesel1.5L

Cash £11,295
View Qashqai
T-Cross

2021 Volkswagen

T-Cross

12,265 milesAutomaticPetrol1.0L

Cash £17,864
View T-Cross
F-Pace

2023 Jaguar

F-Pace

7,228 milesAutomaticDiesel2.0L

Cash £37,773
View F-Pace
Polo

2021 Volkswagen

Polo

50,205 milesManualPetrol1.0L

Cash £13,425
View Polo

On that latter point, the 5 is off to a promising start; the entry-level model starts from £22,995, a price that undercuts most electric vehicles on the market today. Even if you go all out on the top-spec, 148bhp Iconic Five model in our pictures, the line-up maxes out at £28,995.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Tester’s notes

If you like the R5’s looks but hoped for a little more go, then Alpine has just the tonic. The A290 gets completely re-engineered front subframe, suspension and steering systems to deliver a car that’s both more potent and more sophisticated than the standard 5.

The Alpine’s steering response and precision are a key improvement over the Renault’s, but it also gains grip and trims body roll without unduly compromising ride comfort. The A290 can’t quite thrill enough to be considered a full-blown hot hatch, though.

Every new car is mandated to switch on a speed limit warning beep and a lane-keep assist function every time the car is started. Renault makes these systems easier to disable in its vehicles than they are in any other car. The ‘My Perso’ mode lets the driver set the safety-assist tech exactly to their liking.

Program this once on the infotainment screen, and every time you start the car, it just takes two prods of a button to the right of the steering wheel to get everything just how you like it.

Fiat 500e

Fiat 500e - front43
Model:Fiat 500e La Prima
Price:£30,995
Powertrain:1x e-motor, 42kWh battery, 116bhp
0-62mph:9.0 seconds
Test efficiency:4.4 miles/kWh
Official range:199 miles
Annual VED:£0

When the 500e was launched, there weren’t as many small EVs around as there are now – and the ones that were available back then tended to be pricey. So while it was once a bit of a bargain relative to its rivals, that’s not quite the case any more.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The base model starts from £24,995 – £2k more than the Renault, while the top-spec La Prima tested here costs £30,995. In either case, power, performance and range are down on the equivalent 5, so the Fiat faces an uphill battle from the outset.

Tester’s notes

While Renault is the latest brand to dip into its back catalogue to revive an iconic shape from its past, Fiat has been using the same tactic to brilliant effect since 2007, when it reinterpreted the classic 500 for the modern age. Almost three million of the petrol version have been produced since, making the most of its cute looks and bargain price point.

The electric model certainly has the first of those factors on its side, but prices will need to come down if it’s to get anywhere near to replicating the petrol version’s sales success.

At a time when so many cars  are growing ever larger, it’s worth giving Fiat credit for keeping the 500e nice and compact. At 3,673mm long, it’s almost 200mm shorter than the MINI Cooper Electric, and while the Renault 5 is smaller than many new petrol-powered superminis, the French model is still 249mm longer than its Fiat competitor.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Without mirrors, the Fiat is 1,682mm wide, which allows it to squeeze through many tight gaps that other small cars can’t. In other words, it’s an ideal size for the city.

Head-to-head

Renault 5 vs Fiat 500e - rear tracking43

On the road

Both of these cars are excellent in the cities they’re designed for, feeling agile, nippy and easy to park. The Fiat’s light steering and superior visibility give it a narrow edge in town, but on quicker, more open roads, the Renault is more convincing. The 5’s refinement is excellent for a small car. It’s stable on a motorway, and the quite sophisticated damping makes the most of a chassis that’s up for fun when things get twisty.

Tech highlights

Each of these cars is offered with a choice of two motor outputs, each with their own battery capacity. Compare the specs on paper, and when it comes to power, battery capacity and charging speeds, the Renault has an edge over the Fiat. Not only is the big-battery version of the 5 able to travel 52 miles further than the 500 based on WLTP figures, but at 100kW, it can replenish that range sooner.

Alex Ingram driving the Renault 543

Price and running

This pair will spend much of its time driving around town, and the Fiat is more energy efficient than the Renault. Its battery is small, which limits range, yet it makes the most of what it has. But the 5 will look after your money much better, because it’s expected to hold onto roughly half of its original value after three years. The Fiat depreciates alarmingly quickly, losing two thirds of its list price during that time.

Practicality

Both cars have fabulous cabin designs, which give a great sense of occasion to those up front. But with the two cars measuring less than four metres long (the 500 is much shorter than even that benchmark), it’s fair to say that back-seat passengers feel a little cramped. The 5 is on a par with many superminis, but the 500 is certainly a tight squeeze. The 5’s five-door body makes rear access much easier, too.

Alex Ingram sitting in the Fiat 500e43

Safety

Our rivals were awarded four stars out of five when they were safety tested by Euro NCAP. Top-spec versions of each car come loaded with assistance tech, with adaptive cruise control with steering assist standard on both models. Blind-spot warning systems are also fitted to both if you splash out on the best-equipped versions, while the Fiat even gets a 360-degree parking camera – the Renault’s is rear-facing only.

Ownership

Owners didn’t appreciate the experience of living with either a Fiat or a Renault in 2024; both brands finished close to the bottom of our latest Driver Power customer satisfaction survey. Renault offers a four-year warranty to the Fiat’s three years, while the 5 gets three years’ breakdown cover to the 500’s one. Both brands are offering zero per cent PCP finance deals on these electric models at the moment.

Verdict

Winner: Renault 5

Renault 5 - front static43

The French manufacturer has created a true winner with the Renault 5, showing the competition just what is possible when it comes to producing a desirable supermini – regardless of the fuel that powers it. 

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

For some, it’s likely that the eye-catching looks inside and out will be enough to steer buyers towards their nearest Renault dealership, but the 5 gets so much more right, too. 

Performance, refinement and handling are above average for the segment, and it’s also even fairly efficient. Best of all, and as with most current Renaults, superb value for money is a given.

BUY A NEW RENAULT 5 NOW

Runner-up: Fiat 500e

Fiat 500e - front static43

When we pitched the Fiat 500e against its rivals in 2021, we proclaimed that “this isn’t just one of the best small electric cars on sale today, it’s one of the best EVs you can buy”.

It’s clear that Fiat got a lot right the first time around. But in the four years since, rivals have caught up and surpassed it – and the Renault 5 is just too strong for its Italian competitor.

The Fiat 500e is still great to drive around town, superbly efficient and charming, but it’s now much too pricey for the range, practicality and refinement it offers. As a result of these shortcomings, Fiat’s stylish city car suffers from extreme depreciation.

BUY A NEW FIAT 500e NOW

Prices and specs

Our choiceRenault 5 Iconic FiveFiat 500e La Prima
Price of our choice/price as tested£28,995/£28,995£30,995/£30,995
   
POWERTRAIN AND PERFORMANCE  
Powertrain1x electric motor1x electric motor
Power148bhp116bhp
Torque245Nm220Nm
TransmissionSingle-speed/fwdSingle-speed/fwd
0-62mph/top speed7.9 secs/111mph9.0 secs/93mph
Battery capacity/usable52/52kWh42/37.3kWh
Official range251 miles199 miles
Test efficiency/range4.1mi/kWh/213 miles4.4mi/kWh/164 miles
Charging100kW (10-80% in 28 mins)85kW (0-80% in 35 mins)
   
DIMENSIONS  
Length/wheelbase3,922/2,540mm3,632/2,322mm
Width/height1,774/1,498mm1,682/1,527mm
Rear kneeroom520-770mm475-683mm
Rear headroom/elbow room905/1,354mm871/1,330mm
Boot space (seats up/down)326/1,106 litres185/550 litres
Boot length/width660/980mm551/1,003mm
Boot lip height787mm706mm
Kerbweight/towing weight1,525/500kg1,365/N/A
Turning circle10.3 metres9.7 metres
   
COSTS/OWNERSHIP  
Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000 miles)£14,231/49.08%£9,280/33.15%
Depreciation£14,764£18,715
Ins. group/quote/VED22/£579/£018/£514/£0
Three-year service cost£396£299
Annual tax liability std/higher rate£108/£216£112/£224
Annual fuel cost (10k miles)£698£650
Basic warranty/recovery4yrs (100k miles)/3yrs3yrs (unlimited)/1yr
Driver Power manufacturer position28th31st
NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars80/80/76/68/4 _ (2024)76/80/67/67/4_ (2021)
   
EQUIPMENT  
Metallic paint/wheel size£0/18 inches£650/17 inches
Parking sensors/cameraF&r/yesF&r/yes
Spare wheel/Isofix pointsRepair kit/threeRepair kit/three
Keyless entry & go/powered tailgateYes/noYes/no
Leather/heated seatsNo/yesArtificial/yes
Screen size/digital dashboard10.1 inches/yes10.25 inches/yes
Climate control/panoramic sunroofYes/noYes/no
USBs/wireless chargingTwo/yesThree/yes
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android AutoYes/yesYes/yes
Blind-spot warning/head-up displayYes/noYes/no
Adaptive cruise/steering assistYes/yesYes/yes

What we would choose

Renault 5 vs Fiat 500e - side43

Renault 5: There aren’t many options on the 5 – it’s down to colours and accessories that allow owners to personalise their cars. Renault offers some lively paint finishes, plus a range of 3D-printed covers for one of the storage bins.

Fiat 500: Fiat’s pledge to stop producing grey cars means that there’s a cheery colour palette to choose from. Kit levels are so strong on the highest-ranking La Prima trim that there is very little to add to the standard spec.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alex Ingram
Chief reviewer

Alex joined Auto Express as staff writer in early 2018, helping out with news, drives, features, and the occasional sports report. His current role of Chief reviewer sees him head up our road test team, which gives readers the full lowdown on our comparison tests.

New & used car deals

MG MG4

MG MG4

RRP £26,995Avg. savings £9,746 off RRP*Used from £12,995
New MG MG4Used MG MG4
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

RRP £27,795Avg. savings £2,454 off RRP*Used from £17,510
New Kia SportageUsed Kia Sportage
Audi A3

Audi A3

RRP £26,075Avg. savings £1,096 off RRP*Used from £13,400
New Audi A3Used Audi A3
Renault Clio

Renault Clio

RRP £16,040Avg. savings £2,994 off RRP*Used from £9,197
New Renault ClioUsed Renault Clio
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Jaecoo 7 vs Skoda Kamiq: SUV newcomer takes on a family favourite
Jaecoo 7 and Skoda Kamiq - header image, front trackin

Jaecoo 7 vs Skoda Kamiq: SUV newcomer takes on a family favourite

The Jaecoo 7 is the latest Chinese car to arrive in the UK. The brand hopes its extra space will appeal to buyers of smaller SUVs, such as the Skoda K…
Car group tests
15 Mar 2025
Car Deal of the Day: the Dacia Jogger is a seven-seater load-lugger for a bargain price
Dacia Jogger - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: the Dacia Jogger is a seven-seater load-lugger for a bargain price

There is no cheaper way to get a seven-seater car on your driveway. The Dacia Jogger is our Deal of the Day for 17 March.
News
17 Mar 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Prices tumble for Ford's Explorer – bag one for £233 a month
Ford Explorer - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Prices tumble for Ford's Explorer – bag one for £233 a month

The Ford Explorer is one of the more fun-to-drive family electric SUVs around – and our Deal of the Day for 12 March.
News
12 Mar 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content