Best cars & vans

Best car leasing deals 2025: today's top lease offers on great new cars

Car leasing can get you behind the wheel of a new car for less. Our experts have picked the best around this week.

By:Steve Walker
17 Apr 2025
Best car leasing deals - header image11

Have you got your heart set on a brand-new car, but don’t want to splash the cash too much? Car leasing, or Personal Contract Hire (PCH), could be the answer, because it involves a reasonable initial deposit followed by low monthly payments – and the Auto Express experts have been finding and analysing the latest deals.  

From family hatchbacks to SUVs and electric cars, we've scoured the market to find the best leasing deals available right now, meaning there could be a car suitable for you and your budget.

Leasing works a bit like car rental and is ideal if you don’t have the finances to buy a car outright, or if you simply aren’t interested in owning the vehicle at the end of the finance agreement and just want to hand it back. Monthly payments on a PCH are often lower than equivalent Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) or Hire Purchase (HP) car finance deals, and there’s no lump sum (also known as a balloon payment) at the end of the agreement.

There are some great leasing deals on the market at the moment, and we’ve rounded up the best – from affordable EVs to top-spec small SUVs. All the deals are from the country’s top providers via our very own Find a Car service.

Leasing deals of the week

Here is just a small selection of some of the best leasing deals we’ve found recently.

BYD Dolphin for £226 per month

BYD Dolphin - front static

The BYD Dolphin is a great example of getting a decent all-electric range (of 265 miles) for not much money, with this lease deal with a £3,100 initial payment and £226 a month.

BYD Dolphin lease deals

Ford Puma for £202 per month

Ford Puma SUV - tracking

Of all the small SUVs on the market, the Ford Puma is the most amusing to drive, with sharp steering and keen handling. It’s also available for only £202 a month in this lease deal.

Ford Puma lease deals

Peugeot 2008 GT for £188 per month

Peugeot 2008 - front cornering

For just £188 per month you might be expecting a pretty basic version of the Peugeot 2008, but not a bit of it – this deal actually gets you the top-spec GT model with a punchy PureTech 130 petrol engine.

Peugeot 2008 lease deals

Mazda 3 for £184 per month

Mazda 3

The sleek Mazda 3 shows there’s still plenty of value in regular family hatchbacks, even if SUVs are taking over the market. For £184 a month, this deal gets you a 2.5-litre car in Prime Line trim.

Mazda 3 lease deals

Small car leasing deals

Cars might be getting bigger, but small cars remain enormously popular both in the UK and overseas, for their wieldy size (which makes them easy to park and to navigate around tight streets), low ownership costs thanks to small insurance and fuel bills, and nimble handling. Leasing deals can make small cars even more affordable to own, too.

MG Motor UK MG3

MG Motor UK MG3

New MG Motor UK MG3From £220 ppm**
Renault Clio

Renault Clio

New Renault ClioFrom £215 ppm**
Dacia Sandero

Dacia Sandero

New Dacia SanderoFrom £220 ppm**
Skoda Fabia

Skoda Fabia

New Skoda FabiaFrom £223 ppm**
Toyota Yaris

Toyota Yaris

New Toyota YarisFrom £246 ppm**
Fiat 500

Fiat 500

New Fiat 500From £316 ppm**
Dacia Spring

Dacia Spring

New Dacia SpringFrom £150 ppm**
Hyundai I10

Hyundai I10

New Hyundai I10From £203 ppm**
KIA Picanto

KIA Picanto

New KIA PicantoFrom £215 ppm**
Volkswagen Polo

Volkswagen Polo

New Volkswagen PoloFrom £231 ppm**

Family car leasing deals

Family cars are more sophisticated than they’ve ever been, with technology that wouldn’t look out of place in luxury cars just a few years ago, and a broad spread of powertrains, from petrols and diesels to hybrids and electric models. They’re still the go-to choice for a lot of buyers, and these lease deals can make owning one more affordable than you might expect.

Skoda Octavia

Skoda Octavia

New Skoda OctaviaFrom £259 ppm**
Skoda Elroq

Skoda Elroq

New Skoda ElroqFrom £295 ppm**
Dacia Jogger

Dacia Jogger

New Dacia JoggerFrom £274 ppm**
Skoda Superb

Skoda Superb

New Skoda SuperbFrom £335 ppm**
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

New Hyundai TucsonFrom £321 ppm**
KIA EV3

KIA EV3

New KIA EV3From £356 ppm**
Honda Civic

Honda Civic

New Honda CivicFrom £420 ppm**
Hyundai Kona

Hyundai Kona

New Hyundai KonaFrom £290 ppm**
BMW 3 Series

BMW 3 Series

New BMW 3 SeriesFrom £472 ppm**
Citroen C4

Citroen C4

New Citroen C4From £315 ppm**

SUV leasing deals

More buyers are choosing an SUV as their car than ever, especially with lease deals like those below making them barely more expensive than the equivalent conventional hatchback, saloon or estate. Modern SUVs are often just as good to drive as their regular counterparts and just as feature-packed, while the increasing use of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric power keeps running costs down too.

Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

New Hyundai TucsonFrom £321 ppm**
KIA Sportage

KIA Sportage

New KIA SportageFrom £335 ppm**
Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda Kodiaq

New Skoda KodiaqFrom £342 ppm**
Nissan Qashqai

Nissan Qashqai

New Nissan QashqaiFrom £303 ppm**

Small SUVs

Want a taste of driving an SUV but don’t want the higher costs that come with it? Then a small SUV may be perfect. Typically based on superminis, small SUVs use smaller, more efficient engines, and their compact size makes them easy to drive and park, too. Check out the lease deals below to see how affordable your perfect small SUV might be.

Dacia Duster

Dacia Duster

New Dacia DusterFrom £228 ppm**
Renault Captur

Renault Captur

New Renault CapturFrom £261 ppm**
Ford Puma

Ford Puma

New Ford PumaFrom £243 ppm**
MG Motor UK ZS

MG Motor UK ZS

New MG Motor UK ZSFrom £250 ppm**

Family SUVs

Chunky styling, a taller driving position, and greater practicality are just some of the reasons you might consider a family SUV as your next car. You’d be joining a lot of other people in doing so, as some of the most popular cars on the roads are family SUVs, and when you see some of the lease deals below, you might find they’re more affordable than you expected.

Peugeot 3008

Peugeot 3008

New Peugeot 3008From £301 ppm**
Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y

New Tesla Model YFrom £696 ppm**
Lexus NX

Lexus NX

New Lexus NXFrom £444 ppm**

7-seat SUVs

Sometimes five seats just aren’t enough. Several SUVs now offer seven-seat variants for those times you need to carry one or two extra passengers, and often feature clever seating arrangements to let the seats fold completely flat for more luggage space when not in use. Check out the lease deals below to see how much you can expect to pay on a seven-seat SUV.

Hyundai Santa FE

Hyundai Santa FE

New Hyundai Santa FEFrom £523 ppm**
Peugeot 5008

Peugeot 5008

New Peugeot 5008From £352 ppm**
Nissan X-Trail

Nissan X-Trail

New Nissan X-TrailFrom £320 ppm**
Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

New Land Rover DefenderFrom £835 ppm**

Electric car leasing deals

Electric cars have now fully entered the mainstream. There’s an option in just about every segment, and if you were previously put off by low range and slow charging times, now might be the time to reevaluate what’s on offer, since EVs are improving all the time. Prices aren’t as high as they used to be either, as you can see from these lease deals.

Citroen C3

Citroen C3

New Citroen C3From £242 ppm**
Hyundai Kona

Hyundai Kona

New Hyundai KonaFrom £290 ppm**
Volvo Ex30

Volvo Ex30

New Volvo Ex30From £492 ppm**
Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3

New Tesla Model 3From £623 ppm**
BMW I4

BMW I4

New BMW I4From £515 ppm**
MG Motor UK MG4

MG Motor UK MG4

New MG Motor UK MG4From £272 ppm**
Cupra Born

Cupra Born

New Cupra BornFrom £292 ppm**
Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 5

New Hyundai Ioniq 5From £313 ppm**
KIA EV9

KIA EV9

New KIA EV9From £735 ppm**
Ford Explorer

Ford Explorer

New Ford ExplorerFrom £393 ppm**
Volkswagen Id.7

Volkswagen Id.7

New Volkswagen Id.7From £454 ppm**

Longest range EV leasing deals

As recently as ten years ago you’d be lucky to get more than 200 miles from the very best electric cars. Today, it’s possible to go more than 400 miles between charges - as far as some petrol and diesel cars, but with all the EV benefits. Check out the lease deals below to see whether you can put a long-range EV on the driveway for less.

Mercedes-Benz EQS

Mercedes-Benz EQS

New Mercedes-Benz EQS
Audi A6

Audi A6

New Audi A6From £782 ppm**
Polestar 3

Polestar 3

New Polestar 3From £660 ppm**
Porsche Taycan

Porsche Taycan

New Porsche TaycanFrom £1,249 ppm**

Executive car leasing deals

You don’t need to be an executive to drive an executive car, as the lease deals below show. Prestigious models from Audi, BMW, Mercedes and more can be cheaper than you think, yet the cars themselves are more advanced, more frugal, and better-performing than ever. Modern executive cars are effectively luxury cars without the luxury car price tags.

BMW 5 Series

BMW 5 Series

New BMW 5 SeriesFrom £525 ppm**
Mercedes-Benz E Class

Mercedes-Benz E Class

New Mercedes-Benz E ClassFrom £807 ppm**
BMW X5

BMW X5

New BMW X5From £715 ppm**
Audi A5

Audi A5

New Audi A5From £477 ppm**
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Mercedes-Benz EQE

New Mercedes-Benz EQEFrom £1,132 ppm**
Volvo Xc90

Volvo Xc90

New Volvo Xc90From £799 ppm**
Polestar 4

Polestar 4

New Polestar 4From £555 ppm**
Lexus LBX

Lexus LBX

New Lexus LBXFrom £313 ppm**
BMW X1

BMW X1

New BMW X1From £442 ppm**
BMW iX

BMW iX

New BMW iXFrom £708 ppm**
Mercedes-Benz C Class

Mercedes-Benz C Class

New Mercedes-Benz C ClassFrom £664 ppm**

How does car leasing work?

Car leasing deals work in the same way as Business Contract Hire (BCH) offers, except VAT is included. You pay an advance rental payment or deposit, select your annual mileage and contract length, and then pay a flat monthly fee for the duration of your agreement. When your contract ends, you hand the car back.

Traditionally, leasing a new car is simpler and easier than a Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) and more importantly, it generally has lower monthly payments. For these reasons, lease deals are growing in popularity, with a large number of motorists simply handing back their cars at the end of the lease and signing for a new one straight away. As their popularity is growing, so is the competition between providers, meaning buyers have the freedom to choose from the cream of the crop. 

In addition to the cheaper monthly payments, car leasing can offer many other useful benefits that could help you avoid the faff of dealing with independent dealerships. Car tax, breakdown cover, car maintenance and tyre repair and replacement can all be included within your agreed payment plan.

Independent lease broker deals

If the car of your dreams isn’t offered on a lease deal direct from the manufacturer, don’t worry. Instead you can go through a leasing broker. These are independent firms that use their expertise to negotiate supply and funding deals with car makers and lending companies, and stitch together leasing deals for all manner of vehicles. In some cases the brokers offer extended contract terms, too.

Lease brokers have traditionally been focused on the fleet market, but nowadays there are plenty who offer lease deals to private customers as well. The main difference between private and fleet or business lease deals is cost, because prices for business leases are quoted without VAT being added.

While the figures in our selected car deals above are a good starting point, take care when assessing quotes, because some lease deals may involve additional admin or set-up fees. It’s also vital to scrutinise the cost of exiting a lease contract before its official end, because ‘penalty’ charges for early termination can be significant.

Business car leasing explained

If you’re a VAT-registered business user, there could be more financial benefits from leasing your car or cars. Many leasing companies quote two prices: a personal lease and a business lease. Our prices are all for the former aimed at private customers, but business prices are without the 20 per cent VAT, which makes these deals even more affordable. Just remember, the contract has to be taken out by a business or sole trader, though, and the VAT rebate is limited to 50 per cent if the car is used for private mileage.

