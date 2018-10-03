Vauxhall Grandland review

While the Vauxhall Grandland (formerly the Vauxhall Grandland X) might not be the most characterful or stylish family SUV we’ve tested, it offers bags of space and loads of kit in a sensible, and well-built package. Thanks to an update in 2021, Vauxhall’s largest SUV now has a fresh face and better on-board tech, while the hybrid version will appeal to those looking to lower fuel bills.

The problem is that the Grandland’s highly accomplished rivals look sharper, feature slicker tech and, in some cases, are even more practical, resigning the Vauxhall towards the back of the pack.

About the Vauxhall Grandland

The Vauxhall Grandland X was launched in 2017, and is Vauxhall’s largest SUV to date, sitting above the Vauxhall Mokka (formerly Vauxhall Mokka X). It was the first car to be launched following the PSA (Peugeot Citroen) takeover of Opel-Vauxhall, and the Grandland shares its platform with the popular Peugeot 3008 and Peugeot 5008 SUVs.

While its Peugeot SUV cousins traded on a sense of style, the Grandland X originally suffered from something of an image problem, looking a little bit plain outside and fitted with a lacklustre interior with on-board technology that lagged behind what rivals offered.

A facelift in 2021 saw the ‘X’ dropped from the Grandland name, and it received a sharper overall look, particularly at the front end with the addition of the brand’s Vizor grille design that's carried over from the latest Mokka and Vauxhall Astra hatchback. Vauxhall’s Adaptive IntelliLux LED Pixel headlights are included on Ultimate trim models, and all feature a 10-inch central touchscreen and 12-inch digital driver’s display.

Rivals in this crowded market include some of the UK’s best-selling cars, with the Nissan Qashqai, Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson and Ford Kuga all cracking last year’s top 10 best-sellers list. The Grandland also faces off against the Honda CR-V, Mazda CX-5, Skoda Karoq, Toyota RAV4, and Volkswagen Tiguan, so it certainly has its work cut out.

There’s just one five-door bodystyle on offer, with no seven-seat option available. Buyers have a choice of 128bhp 1.2-litre petrol, or 134bhp 1.2-litre hybrid powertrains. With the demise of the Vauxhall Grandland GSe, all versions of the Grandland are front-wheel drive.

Petrol cars come with a six-speed manual gearbox as standard, with an eight-speed automatic transmission offered at extra cost. Meanwhile, the hybrid comes exclusively with a six-speed dual-clutch auto.

The trim levels have been paired back for the Grandland in the run-up to an all-new Vauxhall Grandland arriving later this year. The line-up consists of just the fully equipped Ultimate, with your only options being the colour and which engine and gearbox you want.