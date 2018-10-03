Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
In-depth reviews

Vauxhall Grandland review

The Vauxhall Grandland is a sensible, spacious family SUV with the option of efficient hybrid power, but it can’t compete with the best in class

by: Ellis Hyde
9 Aug 2024
Vauxhall Grandland
Overall Auto Express Rating

3.5 out of 5

How we review cars
  • Spacious interior
  • Lots of standard kit
  • Efficient hybrid
  • Not especially fun to drive
  • Light and lifeless steering
  • Rivals offer more boot space
While the Vauxhall Grandland (formerly the Vauxhall Grandland X) might not be the most characterful or stylish family SUV we’ve tested, it offers bags of space and loads of kit in a sensible, and well-built package. Thanks to an update in 2021, Vauxhall’s largest SUV now has a fresh face and better on-board tech, while the hybrid version will appeal to those looking to lower fuel bills. 

The problem is that the Grandland’s highly accomplished rivals look sharper, feature slicker tech and, in some cases, are even more practical, resigning the Vauxhall towards the back of the pack.

About the Vauxhall Grandland

The Vauxhall Grandland X was launched in 2017, and is Vauxhall’s largest SUV to date, sitting above the Vauxhall Mokka (formerly Vauxhall Mokka X). It was the first car to be launched following the PSA (Peugeot Citroen) takeover of Opel-Vauxhall, and the Grandland shares its platform with the popular Peugeot 3008 and Peugeot 5008 SUVs.

While its Peugeot SUV cousins traded on a sense of style, the Grandland X originally suffered from something of an image problem, looking a little bit plain outside and fitted with a lacklustre interior with on-board technology that lagged behind what rivals offered.

A facelift in 2021 saw the ‘X’ dropped from the Grandland name, and it received a sharper overall look, particularly at the front end with the addition of the brand’s Vizor grille design that's carried over from the latest Mokka and Vauxhall Astra hatchback. Vauxhall’s Adaptive IntelliLux LED Pixel headlights are included on Ultimate trim models, and all feature a 10-inch central touchscreen and 12-inch digital driver’s display.

Rivals in this crowded market include some of the UK’s best-selling cars, with the Nissan QashqaiKia SportageHyundai Tucson and Ford Kuga all cracking last year’s top 10 best-sellers list. The Grandland also faces off against the Honda CR-VMazda CX-5Skoda KaroqToyota RAV4, and Volkswagen Tiguan, so it certainly has its work cut out.

Vauxhall Grandland - rear tracking17

There’s just one five-door bodystyle on offer, with no seven-seat option available. Buyers have a choice of 128bhp 1.2-litre petrol, or 134bhp 1.2-litre hybrid powertrains. With the demise of the Vauxhall Grandland GSe, all versions of the Grandland are front-wheel drive.

Petrol cars come with a six-speed manual gearbox as standard, with an eight-speed automatic transmission offered at extra cost. Meanwhile, the hybrid comes exclusively with a six-speed dual-clutch auto.

The trim levels have been paired back for the Grandland in the run-up to an all-new Vauxhall Grandland arriving later this year. The line-up consists of just the fully equipped Ultimate, with your only options being the colour and which engine and gearbox you want.

Frequently Asked Questions

The Vauxhall Grandland offers bags of space and loads of kit, all in a sensible and well-built package.

Engines, performance and drive
In this review
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

New Ford Capri ride review: a first taste of the divisive electric SUV
New Ford Capri - front cornering
Road tests
12 Jul 2024

New Ford Capri ride review: a first taste of the divisive electric SUV

Polestar 4 review
Polestar 4 - front
In-depth reviews
30 Jun 2024

Polestar 4 review

More on Grandland

Show me:
Hyundai Tucson vs Ford Kuga vs Vauxhall Grandland: which is the ultimate hybrid family SUV?
Hyundai Tucson vs Ford Kuga vs Vauxhall Grandland - front tracking
Car group tests
3 Aug 2024

Hyundai Tucson vs Ford Kuga vs Vauxhall Grandland: which is the ultimate hybrid family SUV?

Hyundai, Ford and Vauxhall go head to head to find the best hybrid family SUV on the market
Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Grandland Ultimate is a fully-loaded SUV at just £172 a month
Vauxhall Grandland - front cornering
News
10 May 2024

Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Grandland Ultimate is a fully-loaded SUV at just £172 a month

Vauxhall’s Grandland SUV is a solid family car and at this bargain price it’s our Deal of the Day for 10 May
New Vauxhall Grandland 2024 preview: walkaround, specs and full details
Vauxhall Grandland 2024 - front
News
22 Apr 2024

New Vauxhall Grandland 2024 preview: walkaround, specs and full details

Consider this a new era for Vauxhall, because the step between this new EV and ICE model and the last Grandland it replaces is huge
Car Deal of the Day: 12 months and 10,000 miles in the practical Vauxhall Grandland for only £131 a month
Vauxhall Grandland - front cornering
News
13 Mar 2024

Car Deal of the Day: 12 months and 10,000 miles in the practical Vauxhall Grandland for only £131 a month

Our Deal of the Day for 13 March is ideal for those looking for a stopgap car to cover lots of miles in
New Vauxhall Grandland SUV to focus on families with huge amounts of space
Vauxhall Grandland exclusive image
News
9 Mar 2024

New Vauxhall Grandland SUV to focus on families with huge amounts of space

The Vauxhall Grandland will grow in size and our exclusive image previews how it could look when it arrives later this year
Ford Kuga vs Vauxhall Grandland: a mid-size SUV skirmish
Ford Kuga and Vauxhall Grandland - side action
Car group tests
27 Dec 2023

Ford Kuga vs Vauxhall Grandland: a mid-size SUV skirmish

SUVs are the must-have models for buyers these days. How do our rivals’ mid-size offerings shape up?
Vauxhall Grandland family SUV gets handy mpg boost from new mild-hybrid tech
Vauxhall Grandland 2024 - front
News
14 Dec 2023

Vauxhall Grandland family SUV gets handy mpg boost from new mild-hybrid tech

A new 48V mild-hybrid offers improved fuel economy and CO2 emissions over a pure-petrol Grandland, with prices starting from £32,415
Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Grandland is an ideal family SUV for £210 per month
Vauxhall Grandland front cornering
News
1 Dec 2023

Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Grandland is an ideal family SUV for £210 per month

Vauxhall’s largest SUV can be had for the same price as most superminis, making it our Deal of the Day for 1 December
Vauxhall Grandland vs Kia Sportage 2023: twin test review
Vauxhall Grandland Kia Sportage header
Car group tests
3 Jun 2023

Vauxhall Grandland vs Kia Sportage 2023: twin test review

Vauxhall has tweaked the Grandland to provide a stronger rival to the big-selling Kia Sportage. We find out if it has succeeded
All-electric Vauxhall Grandland replacement confirmed for 2024
Grandland vs Karoq vs Qashqai - Vauxhall Grandland cornering
News
22 Mar 2023

All-electric Vauxhall Grandland replacement confirmed for 2024

Vauxhall’s next family SUV will use new STLA Medium electric platform and could have a range of up to 435 miles
New Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 review
Vauxhall Grandland GSe - front tracking
Road tests
25 Jan 2023

New Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 review

The most powerful version of Vauxhall’s mid-size SUV offers a decent amount of performance, but it’s more likely to appeal to company car drivers rath…
Used Vauxhall Grandland (Mk1, 2017-date) review
Used Vauxhall Grandland Mk1 - front
Used car tests
23 Dec 2022

Used Vauxhall Grandland (Mk1, 2017-date) review

A full used buyer’s guide on the Vauxhall Grandland covering the Grandland Mk1 that’s been on sale since 2017
New Vauxhall Grandland GSe ready for 2023 with 296bhp
Vauxhall Grandland GSe - front action
News
5 Dec 2022

New Vauxhall Grandland GSe ready for 2023 with 296bhp

The Vauxhall Grandland GSe aims to shake up the hot plug-in hybrid SUV sector
Vauxhall Grandland vs Skoda Karoq vs Nissan Qashqai: 2022 group test review
Grandland vs Karoq vs Qashqai - three car tracking
Car group tests
18 Jun 2022

Vauxhall Grandland vs Skoda Karoq vs Nissan Qashqai: 2022 group test review

Vauxhall’s family SUV has received a makeover – how does it compare with its Skoda and Nissan rivals?
New Vauxhall Grandland PHEV 2022 review
Vauxhall Grandland PHEV - front
Road tests
25 Mar 2022

New Vauxhall Grandland PHEV 2022 review

The plug-in hybrid version of the refreshed Vauxhall Grandland aims to reduce running costs and BiK tax expenses
New Vauxhall Grandland 2022 review
Vauxhall Grandland - front
Road tests
9 Mar 2022

New Vauxhall Grandland 2022 review

The Vauxhall Grandland SUV has been updated for 2022, but still falls behind some of its rivals in what is an extremely competitive class
Vauxhall Grandland Plug-in Hybrid Elite review
Vauxhall Grandland PHEV - front
Road tests
22 Sep 2021

Vauxhall Grandland Plug-in Hybrid Elite review

We find out if Vauxhall’s heavily tweaked Grandland PHEV SUV lives up to the hype
New 2021 Vauxhall Grandland on sale now from £25,500
Vauxhall Grandland - front action
News
9 Jul 2021

New 2021 Vauxhall Grandland on sale now from £25,500

The facelifted Vauxhall Grandland family SUV gets the same Visor front end styling as the Mokka and a 222bhp plug-in hybrid powertrain
New Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid4 2020 review
Grandland X 2020
Road tests
5 Mar 2020

New Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid4 2020 review

The new 296bhp Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid4 plug-in promises performance and economy, but is simply too expensive to justify
New Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid4 arrives at Frankfurt
Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid4 - Frankfurt front
News
10 Sep 2019

New Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid4 arrives at Frankfurt

The plug-in Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid4 range-topping SUV is on sale now, starting from £35,590
Vauxhall Grandland X Sport Nav: long-term test
vauxhall grandland x long termer
Long-term tests
7 Mar 2019

Vauxhall Grandland X Sport Nav: long-term test

Fifth report: We love the paintjob, but other shortcomings are colouring our view of our Vauxhall Grandland X SUV
Nissan Qashqai vs Vauxhall Grandland X vs Skoda Karoq
nissan qashqai vs vauxhall grandland x vs skoda karoq header
Car group tests
9 Feb 2019

Nissan Qashqai vs Vauxhall Grandland X vs Skoda Karoq

Can the punchy new engine help Nissan's Qashqai regain its place at the top of the crossover pile as it faces Vauxhall and Skoda?
New Vauxhall Grandland X Elite Nav diesel review
Vauxhall Grandland X - front
Road tests
10 Sep 2018

New Vauxhall Grandland X Elite Nav diesel review

The Vauxhall Grandland X is now available with PSA's efficient 1.5-litre diesel engine. We find out how it compares to the old 1.6 unit...
