New Vauxhall Grandland SUV to focus on families with huge amounts of space

Vauxhall will take its assault on the SUV segment up a notch in the coming months with the launch of two new models. Leading the charge will be the Frontera, a replacement for the ageing Crossland. But the maker will hope to bolster profits further by overhauling its Grandland flagship – as previewed by our exclusive image.

Based on the same STLA Medium platform as the forthcoming Peugeot 5008, the next-generation Vauxhall Grandland will grow in length to around 4,700mm. However, Auto Express understands Vauxhall won’t offer the option of seven seats, and will instead prioritise boot space and room for those in the second row. This will be boosted by lengthening the current car’s wheelbase.

Visually, the Grandland will become squarer and chunkier. While existing spy pictures disguise the intricacies of the car’s design, we can pick out the Mokka-inspired front end, with a more upright ‘Vizor’ panel and sharp LED lights. The bonnet will be flatter and set higher, meeting a raked windscreen and raised roofline.

That roof stays tall right the way to the tailgate, which drops off sharply to ensure the new Grandland’s load volume is strong – a figure of more than 500 litres with the rear seats in place isn’t out of the question. The rear of the car remains under wraps, although we expect the SUV to inherit a slim, arrow-like lighting signature like the one found on the Corsa and Mokka models.