The latest iteration of Vauxhall's small SUV receives a sharp new look compared with its predecessor. It’s 125mm shorter and a little wider, too, while reduced front and rear overhangs to provide a sportier, more aggressive stance. Vauxhall’s new design language is clearly evident, with a striking one-piece section called ‘Vauxhall Vizor’ incorporated across the front of the Mokka, and it will feature on all the brand's models going forward.

Vauxhall has found a good home under the umbrella of the Stellantis group . Being in the same stable as brands such as Peugeot and Citroen means that the second-generation Mokka benefits from shared technologies, and sits on the group’s ubiquitous CMP platform that underpins the Peugeot 2008 and Citroen C4 .

The Mokka is not only an attractive rival to the likes of the Ford Puma and Renault Captur , but it also fits into the Vauxhall range rather nicely, offering a smart, stylish option compared to its more practical Crossland sibling. Ultimately, the Mokka is undone by its limited rear passenger space and expensive pricing, which may deter buyers looking for a family-friendly small SUV.

It takes some doing to stand out in the current small SUV class, but the Vauxhall Mokka does a fine job against its rivals. Its sharp and distinctive lines offer plenty of kerb appeal, while the up-to-date interior and helpful on-board tech show that there is some substance behind the looks.

There has perhaps been a slight image problem over recent years for many Griffin-badged cars, so it’s encouraging to see Vauxhall focusing on a clear approach to its future design and attempting to raise levels of perceived quality, especially because the Mokka rivals the likes of the Ford Puma, Hyundai Kona, Renault Captur, Skoda Kamiq and Nissan Juke in the hotly contested small SUV segment.

An advantage of being part of the Stellantis automotive family is having access to tried-and-tested engines. Petrol models make use of Stellantis’ PureTech 1.2-litre, three-cylinder engine, while the Mokka Electric (formerly the Mokka-e) employs the parent group’s all-electric powertrain as seen in the Peugeot E-2008 and Citroen e-C4.

There’s a choice of 1.2-litre petrol in 99bhp, 128bhp, and 134bhp versions. The least and most powerful engines are fitted with a six-speed manual gearbox as standard, while the 128bhp uses an eight-speed automatic.

Currently, the all-electric Mokka uses a 50kWh battery and a 134bhp electric motor to drive the front wheels, and it’s good for a range of up to 209 miles. However, an updated version of the Mokka Electric features a new 54kWh battery and 154bhp electric motor – the same powertrain you'll find in the Jeep Avenger and recently updated

DS 3 E-Tense. Vauxhall says this new model will cover up to 252 miles on a single charge.

The petrol-powered Mokka is currently available in three trim levels – Design, GS, and Ultimate, while the Mokka Electric is only offered in Design and GS specifications. Standard kit on all models includes Vauxhall's Pure Panel infotainment set-up that incorporates a digital instrument display, a central touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, LED headlights, alloy wheels, cruise control, lane departure warning and a driver drowsiness alert system.

Prices start from just under £23,500, but as you press on through the range, things become noticeably more expensive, with the top-of-the-range 1.2-litre 128bhp petrol automatic variant approaching £32,000 and the Mokka Electric in Ultimate trim is over £38,500.

