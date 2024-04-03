Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

New Vauxhall Mokka Electric Griffin comes in at a £7,000 discount on standard Mokka

The Vauxhall Mokka Electric dips under the £30,000 barrier thanks to the new limited edition Griffin

by: Alastair Crooks
3 Apr 2024
Vauxhall Mokka Electric Griffin - front

Vauxhall’s Mokka Electric has received a new entry-level trim called the Griffin, which lowers the small electric SUV’s price tag in spectacular fashion. 

Starting at £29,495, the Mokka Electric Griffin undercuts the Design trim level by £7,115 - an even greater price cut than was offered by the Yes Edition of the Corsa Electric, which recently arrived to reduce the electric supermini’s price by £5,500. Both the Mokka Electric Griffin and the Corsa Yes Edition will be available to order from April 17 ahead of expected first deliveries in June. 

Using the smaller 50kWh battery rather than the 54kWh unit that arrived in 2023, the Mokka Electric Griffin comes with a 209-mile range. There’s a 134bhp front-mounted electric motor, as used in a variety of all-electric vehicles from parent company Stellantis, and a 100kW charging capacity, allowing the Mokka Electric Griffin to receive a 0 to 80 per cent top up in 30 minutes.

On the outside, despite the lower list price there’s not too much to differentiate the Griffin from other Mokka trim levels. There’s a contrasting black roof with tinted rear windows, 17-inch alloy wheels and LED headlights with high-beam assist. The interior features a flat-bottomed steering wheel and a rear-view camera with rear parking sensors, a seven-inch central touchscreen complete with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, plus a seven-inch driver’s display. ‘Vauxhall Connect’ also allows drivers to schedule charging remotely and pre-condition the Mokka’s cabin temperature. 

Other features include heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, automatic climate control, keyless start and a suite of driver assistance systems like lane keep assist, traffic sign recognition, cruise control and emergency braking with pedestrian detection.

Like the Corsa Yes Edition, the Mokka Electric Griffin benefits from Vauxhall’s partnership with Tesco. New owners will receive one year’s free charging credit at various Tesco charging stations. 

Vauxhall says the Mokka Electric Griffin will be a “limited edition”, although there’s no word on how many will be built. A facelifted Mokka is due soon, so buyers may need to move quickly to secure the new Griffin.

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

