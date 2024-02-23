Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

New Vauxhall Corsa Yes Edition is one of the UK’s cheapest EVs

The new Corsa Yes Edition will be available to order online only from 17 April, taking styling cues from sporty GS

by: Alastair Crooks
23 Feb 2024
Vauxhall Corsa Electric Yes Edition - front 4

The facelifted Vauxhall Corsa Electric arrived towards the end of 2023 and to complement its latest ‘Yes, of Corsa’ advertising campaign, there’s a new Corsa ‘Yes Edition’ joining the range.

The Corsa Electric Yes Edition is the new entry version of Vauxhall’s all-electric supermini, and represents a significant £5,500 price cut over the previous cheapest Design trim. Priced from £26,895, the Yes Edition uses the same 50kWh battery and 134bhp electric motor set up as the old base car, rather than the 154bhp and 51kWh battery offered on mid-range GS and top-spec Ultimate cars. 

That means a maximum range of 221 miles, while recharging from 0 to 80 per cent takes 30 minutes thanks to 100kW charging capabilities. Vauxhall will also give buyers one year’s free EV charging at Tesco charging stations – a deal also made available recently on all of Vauxhall’s EVs. 

Although the Yes Edition is the cheapest new Corsa Electric by some margin, it utilises plenty of design elements from the sporty GS version. There’s black wing mirrors, alloy wheels and badges, plus Record Red paint (exclusive to the Yes Edition) and a contrasting black roof. 

The interior gets some bespoke touches. There are front seats with red accents and a ‘Yes of Corsa’ emblem on the dash. Instead of the seven-inch touchscreen of the Design, the Yes Edition gets the larger 10-inch unit with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus a seven-inch driver’s display. 

The equipment list also includes automatic LED headlights and wipers, climate control, keyless go and rear parking sensors. The driver-assistance technology is made up of lane-departure warning with lane-keep assist, traffic-sign recognition, cruise control and emergency braking with pedestrian detection. 

This price reduction for the Corsa Electric makes it cheaper than the MG4 and places it much nearer to the upcoming BYD Dolphin – which will start from £25,490 when base models go on sale in the summer. The Yes Edition will be available exclusively online from 17 April.

Click here to discover the best superminis currently on the market...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Recommended

Best used electric cars 2024
Best used electric cars - header image
Best cars & vans

Best used electric cars 2024

Looking to join the electric car revolution but have a smaller budget? Here are our best used electric cars to buy
24 Jan 2024
Vauxhall Corsa Electric review
Vauxhall Corsa Electric main image
In-depth reviews

Vauxhall Corsa Electric review

Vauxhall’s electric supermini offers brisk performance and over 200 miles of range, but some rivals are better value for money
11 Jan 2024
Vauxhall Corsa Electric Ultimate 2024 review: more appealing but still expensive
Vauxhall Corsa Electric facelift - front tracking
Road tests

Vauxhall Corsa Electric Ultimate 2024 review: more appealing but still expensive

Vauxhall has tried to make the updated Corsa Electric more appealing both visually and financially, but plenty of rivals still undercut it
2 Jan 2024
Are EVs cheaper to run than petrol or diesel cars right now? We have the answers!
Porsche Taycan charging
News

Are EVs cheaper to run than petrol or diesel cars right now? We have the answers!

We explore the Total Cost of Ownership for a range of comparable electric and petrol cars with telling results
20 Oct 2023

Most Popular

Government in major U-turn on pick-up truck tax changes
Ford Ranger - side
News

Government in major U-turn on pick-up truck tax changes

HMRC scraps its plan to axe the benefit-in-kind ‘loophole’ for pick-ups, a week after announcing it
19 Feb 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Land Rover Defender looks the business at £324 per month
Defender Hard Top - downhill off road
News

Car Deal of the Day: Land Rover Defender looks the business at £324 per month

The current Defender is a fantastic SUV van for businesses and is our Car Deal of the Day for 20 February
20 Feb 2024
“The £16k Dacia Spring is an electric car game-changer”
Opinion - Dacia Spring
Opinion

“The £16k Dacia Spring is an electric car game-changer”

With many people claiming electric cars are just too expensive, editor-in-chief Steve Fowler thinks the Dacia Spring’s arrival in the UK is exactly wh…
21 Feb 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content