New Vauxhall Corsa Yes Edition is one of the UK’s cheapest EVs

The facelifted Vauxhall Corsa Electric arrived towards the end of 2023 and to complement its latest ‘Yes, of Corsa’ advertising campaign, there’s a new Corsa ‘Yes Edition’ joining the range.

The Corsa Electric Yes Edition is the new entry version of Vauxhall’s all-electric supermini, and represents a significant £5,500 price cut over the previous cheapest Design trim. Priced from £26,895, the Yes Edition uses the same 50kWh battery and 134bhp electric motor set up as the old base car, rather than the 154bhp and 51kWh battery offered on mid-range GS and top-spec Ultimate cars.

That means a maximum range of 221 miles, while recharging from 0 to 80 per cent takes 30 minutes thanks to 100kW charging capabilities. Vauxhall will also give buyers one year’s free EV charging at Tesco charging stations – a deal also made available recently on all of Vauxhall’s EVs.

Although the Yes Edition is the cheapest new Corsa Electric by some margin, it utilises plenty of design elements from the sporty GS version. There’s black wing mirrors, alloy wheels and badges, plus Record Red paint (exclusive to the Yes Edition) and a contrasting black roof.

The interior gets some bespoke touches. There are front seats with red accents and a ‘Yes of Corsa’ emblem on the dash. Instead of the seven-inch touchscreen of the Design, the Yes Edition gets the larger 10-inch unit with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus a seven-inch driver’s display.

The equipment list also includes automatic LED headlights and wipers, climate control, keyless go and rear parking sensors. The driver-assistance technology is made up of lane-departure warning with lane-keep assist, traffic-sign recognition, cruise control and emergency braking with pedestrian detection.

This price reduction for the Corsa Electric makes it cheaper than the MG4 and places it much nearer to the upcoming BYD Dolphin – which will start from £25,490 when base models go on sale in the summer. The Yes Edition will be available exclusively online from 17 April.

Click here to discover the best superminis currently on the market...