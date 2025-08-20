New Dacia Bigster 4x4 2025 review: the only off-roader you'll ever need

Verdict

Despite it being the flagship model, Dacia’s cost-cutting is still evident - yet it’s fine given the Bigster’s sub-£30k status. With the 4x4 you’ll notice a drop in efficiency so unless you’re regularly taking your Bigster onto the rough stuff, keep with the two-wheel-drive models. However, if you want a spacious SUV that has proper credentials off-road, then the Bigster 4x4 is hard to fault.

The Dacia Bigster is the most versatile car to date from Dacia. Along with being Dacia’s largest SUV, the Bigster comes with either mild-hybrid and full-hybrid engines, and an additional plug-in hybrid is expected in 2026. The only thing the Bigster hasn’t got covered for Dacia is seven-seat capacity, which keeps the Dacia Jogger MPV in a job at least.

We’ve already driven the Bigster in its two-wheel-drive guises (the Hybrid 155 and the TCe 140), but given Dacia has tried hard to shift its image from that of a budget-focused brand to a more off-road adventuring car company, we thought it was about time to get behind the wheel of the Bigster 4x4.

All-wheel-drive Bigsters are offered with just the one engine option, the turbocharged 1.2-litre three-cylinder mild-hybrid TCe 130. Our car is also the ‘Extreme’ variant, possibly the most suitable trim for the Bigster regarding Dacia’s targeted brand identity.