Dacia Sandero Stepway review

There’s not much lean in corners, and you can place the car with confidence in bends, while a meaty mid-range means you’re not left working the gearbox too frequently to maintain momentum. Road noise does start to increase at higher speeds, though.

Motorway driving and long-distance comfort

Dacia has cut costs with the amount of sound deadening that’s fitted to the car, although you wouldn’t know it when travelling at 70mph. Our noise-meter readings showed that the Sandero is quieter than a Fiat Grande Panda at the national limit, but the ambience was significantly disturbed by the loud thumps that came through the cabin when hitting potholes or cat’s eyes. A six-speed gearbox with a long top gear helps with cruising refinement.

Model Power 0-62mph Top speed Sandero Stepway TCe 109bhp 10.0sec 111mph

“The Sandero Stepway’s is nothing special behind the wheel, but it’s easy to drive and mostly comfortable.” - Jordan Katsianis, news editor.

MPG & running costs Like all Dacia models, the Sandero Stepway is cheap to buy and cheap to run

Pros Very cheap to buy

Strong fuel economy Cons No low-BiK option for company car users

No hybrid engine

If there’s one area where Dacia’s cars continue to shine, it’s for overall running costs. Even though the top-spec Sandero Stepway Extreme features big-car tech such as an electric parking brake, front and rear parking sensors, and a full suite of safety systems, it still comes in at less than £18,500.

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Fuel economy is also pretty decent, especially considering that there’s no hybrid tech for the engine beyond a stop-start system. Official efficiency of 49.6mpg isn’t that far behind the 50mpg or so that some hybrid-badged rivals claim, while our test of the top-spec Extreme saw us manage 44.5mpg. On gentler urban drives, we can’t see why you wouldn’t be able to match the official figures, while a generous 50-litre fuel tank means a range of nearly 550 miles if our test figures are matched.

Insurance groups

The entry-level Essential sits in a low insurance group of 10, so premiums shouldn’t be too costly. The Expression is in group 13, while the Extreme moves up to group 14. These are fairly low group ratings when compared with some more complex hybrid rivals, although how much you pay for cover will vary according to circumstances.

Tax

Given that it’s a pure-petrol model, the Sandero Stepway doesn’t really make much sense for business users. Even though prices are low, emissions of up to 129g/km mean it sits in the 31 per cent Benefit in Kind (BiK) band, so only the entry-level version costs less than £1,000 a year for 20 per cent taxpayers. In comparison, all versions of the electric Fiat Grande Panda cost less than £200 a year.

Depreciation

What makes the low prices of the Sandero Stepway range even better is that, after such a reasonable outlay, you’ll be pleased to know that you can expect to see a decent chunk of your money back come resale time. Our latest expert data suggests that, after a typical three-year/36,000-mile ownership period, the Stepway should retain 47-48 per cent of its original list price.

Interior, design & technology The Stepway’s interior feels low-rent in places, but if you avoid the entry-level model, the on-board tech is decent

Pros Extreme models get uplifted cabin

Impressive touchscreen (where fitted) Cons Some low-rent trim in cabin

No touchscreen in entry model

The jacked-up Sandero Stepway was already a decent-looking car, with its raised ride height and SUV-style addenda helping it stand out from its supermini sibling. Then Dacia gave all of its cars a mild facelift in 2022, including a sharper look for the front end.