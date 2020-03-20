Cheapest cars to buy 2025

Not too long ago, if you were looking to buy one of the cheapest new cars in the UK, there was an underlying sense of ‘you get what you pay for’. These models may have looked like a great deal, but the cost-cutting was obvious, to say the least. However, times have changed, and you can now look at these low-cost motors using both your head and heart.

There’s more good news, too, because electric cars are finally starting to creep their way onto this list of the cheapest brand-new models. This means that drivers who want to make the switch can now do so without obliterating their bank accounts.

In order to determine which of the UK’s cheapest cars offer the biggest bang for their buck, our expert road testers have driven every single model that you’ll find on this list. Here we’ve ordered the top 10 cheapest new cars by price, but we also give you the lowdown on what they are like to live with and drive. Read on below and you might just find an absolute bargain.

Compare the cheapest cars on sale in the UK

Take a look at the table below to see our individual in-depth review ratings for each of the cheapest cars on sale right now, as well as each model’s efficiency score and, of course, starting price. Keep scrolling or click the links for our mini-review on each car...

1. Dacia Sandero

Prices from £14,715

The Dacia Sandero is a full-sized supermini that offers simplicity, comfort and surprising practicality for those who are after basic transport without any gimmicks. The interior is actually more spacious than many of the Sandero's supermini rivals, running costs are usefully low, and the mechanicals have proven their worth in the past, so the Sandero should be reliable. Thanks to its Renault heritage, the latest Sandero shares a platform with the current Renault Clio – a much more expensive supermini.