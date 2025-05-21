BYD Dolphin Surf review

Our opinion on the BYD Dolphin Surf

BYD has high hopes for the Dolphin Surf and in many respects it’s right to. The car is priced to compete at the value end of the city car market, but it has the space and sophistication of something significantly larger. Maybe it lacks the design flair to lure fashionable buyers from the more trendy alternatives but a smooth, refined driving experience, low costs and a roomy, good-quality cabin will be enough for those of a more practical persuasion.

Key specs Fuel type Electric Body style Five-door hatchback Powertrain 1 x e-motor, front-wheel drive Safety N/A Warranty 6-year manufacturer’s warranty / 8-year powertrain

About the BYD Dolphin Surf

Having already given us the Dolphin, Seal and Sealion, BYD’s nautical naming policy was blown off course by the Seagull. The city car inexplicably named after everyone’s favourite chip-stealing seaside pest on the Chinese market has been revamped and re-christened as the BYD Dolphin Surf for the UK and Europe. It was probably a sensible move.

The Dolphin Surf arrives as the entry-level car in BYD’s expanding UK model range, sitting below the Dolphin supermini and the Atto 2 small SUV. The giant firm already dominates its home market and has openly outlined its ambitions to become the world’s biggest car maker in very short order.

The Dolphin Surf is BYD’s entry into a small electric car sector where rival brands have historically struggled to turn a profit. The inherent cost of EV running gear and of meeting tough safety legislation in compact, affordable cars has proven to be a major barrier, yet we have still been seeing signs of life in this area of the market.

With the Dacia Spring and the Leapmotor T03 at the budget end joined by more fashionable options like the Renault 5, Hyundai Inster and Fiat Grande Panda, the BYD Dolphin Surf has plenty of competition.