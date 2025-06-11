New all-electric BYD Dolphin Surf is one of the UK’s cheapest cars

Riding on the wave of other affordable small electric cars that have arrived recently, the new BYD Dolphin Surf is on sale now with prices starting from £18,650 – making this one of the cheapest new cars in UK showrooms.

The only electric cars able to undercut it are the dinky Dacia Spring and Leapmotor T03 city cars. However, measuring almost four metres long, the Dolphin Surf is closer in size to the Fiat Grande Panda, Renault 5 and award-winning Citroen e-C3.

The entry-level Active model gets a minute 30kWh battery that’s good for only 137 miles on a single charge, while its 87bhp e-motor means 0-62mph takes 11.1 seconds. But because of the small battery, a 10 to 80 per cent top-up is completed in half an hour, even with a maximum charging speed of 65kW.

Standard equipment includes LED headlights, a 10.1-inch rotating touchscreen, sat-nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, seven-inch digital instrument panel, keyless entry, rear view camera, rear parking sensors, three sets of Isofix mounting points, adaptive cruise control and various other driver assistance features such as driver monitoring and traffic sign recognition.

Go for Boost trim, which starts from £21,950, and the Dolphin Surf gets a larger 43.2kWh battery for a 200-mile range, and can charge at up to 85kW. But because this variant uses the same e-motor as the base version, 0-62mph now takes 12.1 seconds. 16-inch alloy wheels, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, electrically folding door mirrors and rain-sensing wipers are thrown in too.

Finally, the top-spec Comfort model is priced from £23,950. This pairs the 43.2kWh battery with a 154bhp e-motor, which can provide up to 193 miles of range and 0-62mph in a more sprightly 9.1 seconds. It comes with extra kit, too, such as a wireless charging pad, 360-degree camera system, heated front seats and rear privacy glass.

Every version features a black and grey interior with vegan leather. Lime Green is the standard paint colour on the Dolphin Surf, or for £650 buyers can add Polar Night Black, Apricity White or Ice Blue.

Can't wait for the Dolphin Surf? Check out our best deals on a new BYD Dolphin or top prices on a used BYD Dolphin instead...