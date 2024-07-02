Citroen e-C3 review

Citroen has kept physical control for the air-conditioning, and these take the form of chunky rotary dials in the Plus trim, and big buttons on the Max.

Materials and build quality

The curved dash design incorporates a shelf on the passenger side, and this area is trimmed in a woven fabric material that does a great job of making the cabin look interesting. It also brings the added bonus that it doesn’t feel as cheap as it would if it was finished entirely in hard plastic - a material that, predictably for a car at this price point, can be found in most other parts of the cabin.

Infotainment, sat-nav and stereo

The e-C3’s infotainment set-up is fairly basic, which on the plus side means that it isn’t too difficult to get to grips with. All models get the same 10.25-inch touchscreen, but built-in satellite navigation is only fitted to the higher-ranking Max trim. A row of shortcut keys sit along the right-hand side of the screen, making it easy to move from one function to the next, and loading times are reasonable if not outstanding. The system in the Renault 5 is sharper to look at, quicker to load and feels much more slick, though.

Boot space & practicality The e-C3 is a small car on the outside, but neat packaging makes for plenty of space for passengers and their stuff inside

Pros Cons Rear head and knee room both impress

Comfortable seats front and rear

Reasonable boot space Boot opening could be wider

Rear seats don’t fold completely flat

Limited additional storage features

Practicality is always a fine balancing act in a supermini. The smaller the car is on the outside, the better it’ll be at squeezing through tight gaps in the city and slotting into small parking spaces, but that will come at the expense of interior space. The Citroen e-C3 is about average for the supermini class in terms of length, but it’s taller than most. As a result, it’s impressively spacious for a car that has such a modest footprint, with the boxy five-door shape quite adept at accommodating five people.

Dimensions Length 4,015mm Width 1,755mm Height 1,577mm Number of seats Five Boot space 310/1,188 litres

Dimensions and size

At a smidge over four metres long, the e-C3 is almost 100mm shorter than established petrol superminis like the Skoda Fabia. Citroen has managed to extract its interior space by building up; at 1,577mm tall, the e-C3 is 118mm taller than the Fabia. That tall bodystyle blurs the lines between supermini and compact SUV.

Driving position, seats & space in the front

Citroen says that the e-C3’s driving position is roughly 100mm higher than in the average supermini. Not only does this help with the view of the road ahead, but it’s also a benefit to those who find getting in and out of some other small cars a little tricky. Once you’re settled in, the Advanced Comfort seats feel more supportive than those in earlier Citroens - more side bolstering has been added to hold the front occupants in place a little better - and there’s a decent range of adjustment for both the driver’s seat and the steering wheel, which adjusts both in and out, and up and down.

Seats & space in the back

As in the front, the tall bodystyle pays dividends for rear-seat passengers, with nice, tall doors making it easy to get in and out. A cut-out in the back of the e-C3’s roof area means that even adults of well over six feet tall can settle into the rear without brushing their heads against the lining. There’s a little less wiggle room when it comes to knee space - this is a short car after all, but overall space is up with the very best in the class.

Boot space

At 310 litres, the e-C3’s boot is larger than the Renault 5’s 277-litre area, but a little down on what you’ll get in the most spacious petrol-powered superminis such as the Fabia. The opening isn’t quite as wide as the barn-like rear door suggests, but it is tall, so it’s possible to make use of the 1,188-litre volume when the 60:40-split rear seat is folded down.

Expert view, on practicality

“Comapred to the other extremely talented electric supermini of the moment, the Renault 5, it’s the Citroen that’s by far the more practical of the pair” - Alex Ingram, chief reviewer. Attended the UK launch of the e-C3.

Reliability & safety We’ll wait and see how the e-C3 fares in safety tests, but Citroen’s recent strong form in reliability surveys gives a promising outlook

Pros Cons Citroen’s excellent customer satisfaction scores

Six airbags as standard

Long warranty package Euro NCAP rating still to be decided

Lacks the advanced assistance tech of some rivals

Mandatory assist systems could be easier to switch off

Front, side, and curtain airbags front and rear are all standard fit on the e-C3, though at this point the e-C3 hasn’t been tested by Euro NCAP. Much like its safety rating, the e-C3 itself is too new for us to have any specific data on how easy it will be to live with, but if it lives up to the standards of other Citroens, then things look promising. In our 2024 Driver Power customer satisfaction survey, the French brand finished an impressive fifth overall. The story was similarly impressive when approached purely on reliability grounds, with Citroen once again ranking as the fifth best out of the 32 manufacturers covered.

Key standard safety features Euro NCAP safety ratings Driver and front passenger airbag

Front side airbags

Front and rear curtain airbags

Cruise control TBC

Buying and owning

Best buy: e-C3 Plus