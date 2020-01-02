Best Motability cars 2025/2026 - top choices with nil advance payment
The Motability scheme is designed to get less able people moving, and we've picked out the very best cars on offer
Choosing a new car can be a real struggle, whatever your circumstances. Cost is a huge factor, while any physical limitations or mobility issues you may have will add an extra dimension to the challenge of finding a suitable model. On balance though, the freedom that a car can bring can make a life-changing difference, and that’s where Motability comes in.
The Motability scheme enables disabled people, their families or carers to lease a new vehicle at a discounted rate, and if special controls or access modifications are needed, these are available, too.
Best Motability cars with nil advanced payment
On this page we’ve picked the best cars currently available on Motability based on our experts’ thorough testing of each model and the best deals that are currently on offer.
Hyundai i10
- Model: i10 1.0 Advance 5dr [Nav]
- PIP weekly cost: £76.45
- Car size: city car
- Fuel type: petrol
- Gearbox: manual or automatic
If you like the manoeuvrability of a small car but also crave the refinement of a big car, the Hyundai i10 offers a very convincing blend of both.
This city car is a serial winner at our New Car Awards as it’s easy to see why. The i10 is comfortable enough for long journeys and motorway jaunts, there’s plenty of kit as standard and there’s even a surprising amount of space inside, even for two adults in the back.
The 1.0-litre engine isn’t exactly a powerhouse, but we managed well over 50mpg when the i10 went head-to-head against the Kia Picanto in our group test, so it should cost pennies to run.
Kia Picanto
- Model: Picanto 1.0 Pure 5dr
- PIP weekly cost: £73.25
- Car size: city car
- Fuel type: petrol
- Gearbox: manual
While the Hyundai i10 is a grown-up small car, the Kia Picanto is its slightly funkier sibling. That said, it’s still very sophisticated for its size, because it offers similar levels of tech, practicality and refinement.
If you need to carry cargo, the Picanto’s 255-litre boot is one of the the biggest you’ll find in the city car sector, and this increases to 1,010 litres with the rear seats folded. Kia’s seven-year/100,000-mile warranty bodes well for the little Picanto’s reliability, too, and the brand is a firm favourite in our Driver Power owner satisfaction survey.
Citroen e-C3
- Model: e-C3 83kW Plus 44kWh 5dr
- PIP weekly cost: total mobility allowance
- Car size: supermini
- Fuel type: electric
- Gearbox: automatic
If you thought your choices would be limited with nil advanced payment on Motability, the Citroen e-C3 wants you to think again. What makes this electric supermini even better is the fact it was our 2024 Car of the Year.
The Citroen e-C3 is a refreshingly straightforward electric car that provides the features that you’ll actually use, along with an official WLTP combined battery range of 199 miles.
Even though it errs on the side of sensible, the Citroen e-C3 is actually rather good to drive and is very comfortable on the UK’s pockmarked roads. Perhaps its biggest advantage, though, is that it should cost very little to run.
Leapmotor T03
- Model: T03 70kW 37kWh 5dr Auto
- PIP weekly cost: total mobility allowance
- Advance payment: nil
- Car size: city car
- Fuel type: electric
- Gearbox: automatic
The Leapmotor T03 is one of the best small cars on the Motability scheme and is a great option if you just want to get from A to B cheaply and efficiently.
You might not have heard of Leapmotor before as it is a relative newcomer to the UK. Fear not though as Leapmotor has the backing of Stellantis, parent company to the likes of Citroen and Peugeot, so you’ll be well looked after by established dealers.
The T03 comes equipped with a 37.3kWh battery that can help it return up to 165 miles on a single charge, and we found its quoted figure to be very accurate. When the T03 went up against the Dacia Spring, we saw an efficiency figure of 4.6 mi/kWh and a real-world range of 166 miles.
Combine its real-world efficiency with the generous levels of space and equipment, as well as strong build quality for its class, the Leapmotor T03 might be the perfect small car on Motability.
Renault Clio
- Model: Clio 1.0 TCe 90 Evolution 5dr
- PIP weekly cost: total mobility allowance
- Car size: supermini
- Fuel type: hybrid
- Gearbox: manual
We think the latest Renault Clio is a true star of the supermini class; it’s well equipped, stylish to look at, built to a high standard and great to drive — in other words, there’s a lot to like.
The model here is in base Evolution trim, but don’t feel like you’re going to be short-changed as you still get a fair chunk of kit for your money. Standard equipment includes a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic lights and wipers, and LED headlights, plus there’s also plenty of advanced safety systems thrown in.
Skoda Kamiq
- Model: Kamiq 1.0 TSI 95 SE Edition 5d
- PIP weekly cost: total mobility allowance
- Car size: small SUV
- Fuel type: petrol
- Gearbox: manual
If you’re like many other UK drivers and desire a small SUV, the Skoda Kamiq is a solid option.
What makes the Skoda Kamiq stand out is that this model offers a very similar level of comfort, practicality and quality to much larger models like the Enyaq, albeit in a more compact package.
You’ll also get an 8.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control, LED headlights and wireless smartphone charging.
Best Motability cars
How does Motability work?
The principle of Motability is that the low-cost lease deals the scheme offers are financed by the higher-rate mobility part of a recipient’s Disability Living Allowance (DLA), or by a Personal Independence Payment (PIP).
However, funding for people living in Scotland differs slightly to the rest of the country. The DLA has been replaced with the Child Disability Payment (CDP), which covers children aged from three to 18 years old. PIP has also been replaced with the Adult Disability Payment (ADP), which applies to those aged between 16 years old and the state pension age.
People receiving a War Pensioners’ Mobility Supplement (WPMS) or the Armed Forces Independence Payment (AFIP) can lease a car via Motability, too.
As well as offering cars at a discounted rate, Motability provides adapted cars that are easier to drive, and also leases scooters and wheelchairs. This is all done on a ‘not for profit’ basis, because Motability is part of the charitable sector.
That means the prices of the scheme's lease deals are generally competitive, especially because they also include insurance, servicing and a high annual limit of 20,000 miles. As a result, Motability currently has more than 700,000 customers using its scheme.
Drivers who are eligible for the Motability scheme are nonetheless advised to double check that the regular PCP deals offered by mainstream dealers haven't overtaken the Motability deals, because they could be even more attractive, especially for low-mileage drivers. However, if you haven’t built up a credit history, then Motability is often the only choice available.
What is a 'Nil Advance Payment' car?
In general, Motability prices fall into three categories. First there are cars with lease costs below your monthly allowance. Sign a lease on one of these, and your payments will be split – the lease cost going direct to Motability, and the rest coming to you. Then you have the cars that cost exactly the same to lease as your allowance, so you still have nothing extra to pay, but don’t see any of the cash either.
Both of these categories are referred to as ‘nil advance payment’ or ‘nil deposit’ cars. The third category is for more expensive vehicles, where you make a single advance payment to Motability Operations – the company set up to administer the scheme – which covers the difference between your allowance and the actual lease cost. Like a normal Personal Contract Hire lease, you’ll need to pay the advance payment every time you order a new car.
Your Motability car search
Now that's covered, the fun part is picking the car that’s right for you. You’ll probably start your Motability car search online, and while the charity’s own website provides a comprehensive price list covering roughly 2,000 cars, it’s light on advice as to which cars are the best performers in their categories, and that's where we come in.
There is more variety than you might expect on the scheme, too, with everything from compact city cars to full-size family SUVs, MPVs and family hatchbacks all making an appearance.
There’s plenty of choice when it comes to fuel as well. Not only do you have the option of petrol or diesel power, hybrid and fully electric cars all up for grabs. Many of these cars are even Auto Express New Car Award winners.
For our list of the best cars to choose on Motability, we've picked some of the top models in each class, so you’ll know which ones to target for those all-important test drives.
