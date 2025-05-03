Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Car group tests

Dacia Spring vs Leapmotor T03: which baby EV is the biggest bargain?

The Romanian city car faces up to the challenge of this Chinese EV newcomer

By:Alex Ingram
3 May 2025
Dacia Spring vs Leapmotor T03 - header38

When the new car market started to sway towards electric power, many of us hoped that small, affordable cars would lead the charge. It’s a bit of a shame, then, that with the exception of one or two credible but expensive city cars, what we mainly got was a glut of large, heavy SUVs that make little to no sense in urban areas. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

After a couple of false starts in the small-car segment, the choice is now rapidly expanding; the vehicles’ sizes are coming down, but more importantly, so are the prices. The two cars you see here are perfect examples of that: a pair of small electric cars that cost less than almost any petrol-powered alternatives in the class. 

The Dacia Spring is hugely popular in mainland Europe already, with thousands of them zipping around continental city streets. But it’s only now, following a cosmetic and mechanical overhaul, that it’s available to British buyers, so was it worth the wait? 

We’re testing it against the dinky T03 from a brand unfamiliar to most people in the UK, Leapmotor. We want to find out if it’s possible for a new car to simply be too cheap. And do these two rivals demand any compromises that will be too much to bear in everyday use? 

Dacia Spring

Dacia Spring - front tracking38
Model:Dacia Spring Extreme
Price:£16,995
Powertrain:26.8Wh battery, 1x electric motor, 64bhp
0-62mph:13.7 seconds
Test efficiency:5.0 miles/kWh
Official range:135 miles
Annual VED:£195

The Dacia Spring is the Romanian brand's first fully electric car, and it’s also the smallest model the firm has offered in the UK. Both of those things are likely to attract new buyers to the brand, and this is backed up by data from the continent. Dacia says that based on Spring sales in Europe, where the car was available in a pre-facelift guise, 79 per cent of buyers were new to the brand, and 93 per cent had never purchased an electric car before. 

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Used - available now

A3 Sportback

2024 Audi

A3 Sportback

35,610 milesAutomaticPetrol1.4L

Cash £19,403
View A3 Sportback
I-PACE

2023 Jaguar

I-PACE

34,821 milesAutomaticElectric

Cash £21,300
View I-PACE
C-HR

2022 Toyota

C-HR

22,533 milesAutomaticPetrol1.8L

Cash £21,935
View C-HR
Megane Sports Tourer

2018 Renault

Megane Sports Tourer

46,658 milesManualPetrol1.3L

Cash £11,603
View Megane Sports Tourer

But it faces a tough battle to convince UK buyers, because in addition to the similarly priced Leapmotor T03 and the similarly sized but more expensive Hyundai Inster, the Spring has to fight off a range of used EVs that are available for similar cash – a three-year-old Vauxhall Corsa Electric or Fiat 500e both easily fall below the £15,000 mark. 

Tester’s notes

Electric powertrains make perfect sense for urban delivery drivers, and Dacia caters to that market with a commercial version of the Spring, the Cargo. This replaces the back seats with a mesh bulkhead and lashing points, opening up the load space to 1,085 litres, with a maximum 370kg payload. 

It gets the more powerful 64bhp electric motor and much of the Extreme trim’s standard kit, but rides on smaller 14-inch wheels and has a top speed that’s limited to 70mph. Sill protectors and a more robust seat fabric complete the changes. 

Leapmotor T03

Leapmotor T03 - front tracking38
Model:Leapmotor T03
Price:£15,995
Powertrain:37.3Wh battery, 1x electric motor, 94bhp
0-62mph:12.7 seconds
Test efficiency:4.6 miles/kWh
Official range:165 miles
Annual VED:£195

While Leapmotor is a new brand to UK customers, it benefits from being a part of the wider Stellantis group, which means it already has 44 dealerships in place at the time of writing. Northern Ireland is the only country in the United Kingdom that isn’t yet catered for, but it will follow later as part of an expansion that will bring the total number of dealers to 80 before the end of 2025. 

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Tester’s notes

Pop open the charging flap on the nose and plug in a CCS plug at a typical rapid charger, and the Leapmotor T03 is capable of topping up its battery at up to 48kW. That’s fairly modest by modern EV standards, but it’s still quicker than the Spring’s 30kW maximum. 

Given that the battery isn’t that big anyway, it means that a 30-80 per cent charge takes 36 minutes. That means there’s a reasonable wait on a longer trip, but those trips aren’t likely to be very common in a car like this anyway; most T03s will be topped up at home.

Head-to-head

Dacia Spring vs Leapmotor T03 - head to head static38

On the road

If we approached this pair without knowing their respective prices, we could have been convinced that the T03 was the more expensive. 

While a back-to-basics feel makes the Spring lightweight and nippy in town, the Leapmotor is noticeably more effective at suppressing wind noise, tyre roar and suspension knocks. While the T03 has a slight performance edge on paper, the two cars feel similarly nippy around town.

Tech highlights

The term ‘rightsizing’ has been used in recent years to describe fitting a car with an appropriately sized powertrain, and these EVs’ motor and battery combinations fit that term. 

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

While the Spring’s 64bhp and 113Nm of torque are way off most new EVs, the Dacia weighs just 984kg. The Leapmotor is a little heftier, at just under 1,200kg, but makes up for that with more power (94bhp) and torque (158Nm) than its rival. 

Price and running

A lack of inertia is one of efficiency’s great allies, and these two featherweights prove this: few cars on sale use as little energy. 

At a time when many EVs average between 3.0 and 4.0 miles/kWh, the Spring struggled to dip much lower than 5.0mi/kWh in our hands, meaning that it costs pennies to run. The T03 ran it close, averaging an impressive 4.6mi/kWh over a similar mix of roads.

Practicality

Both cars occupy a tiny amount of space on the road, but the Leapmotor is the better packaged of the two. The T03’s back seats are genuinely usable for adults on short trips, with knee and headroom both impressive. 

The Spring’s back seats are a bit tighter, but still fine for children. Its strength is its 308-litre boot, which has more capacity  than the T03 (210 litres) and even the petrol-powered Hyundai i10 (252 litres).

Safety

Dacia’s Euro NCAP ratings regularly look lacklustre against ever-more stringent safety criteria. The same is the case with the original Spring, which scored one star in 2021. Its most recent incarnation has gained extra safety tech, though (see Reliability & Safety, page 42). 

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

On paper, the T03 fares a lot better, but its incredibly irritating – and often plain wrong – driver-assist systems were so intrusive that we turned most of them off.

Ownership

It’s too early to tell how well the T03 will stand up to daily life, but piggybacking off the existing Stellantis dealer network should give plenty of drivers the chance to sample the car up close and place an order. 

The Leapmotor’s four-year warranty is more generous than the Spring’s three-year package, too. Dacia finished in 22nd place out of 32 brands in our 2024 Driver Power owner satisfaction survey.

Verdict

Winner: Leapmotor T03

Leapmotor T03 - rear tracking38

For a new brand to wade into the market and emerge victorious at the first time of asking is no mean feat, and for Leapmotor to overcome one of our perennial favourites in Dacia is even more significant. It’s a deserved win, though; the T03 is impressively refined and grown-up for such a small car, the interior packaging is excellent and the price is very competitive. 

However, we’d argue that its victory here should have been far more comfortable, were it not for its frustrating touchscreen interface and over-zealous safety-assist systems. With those flaws in mind, it wins by just a whisker rather than at a canter. 

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Latest Leapmotor T03 deals

Runner-up: Dacia Spring

Dacia Spring - rear tracking38

Initially we gave quite glowing reports of the Spring, with its low price point making it easier to overlook some of its flaws. However, the arrival of the Leapmotor T03 shows just what buyers can have for the cash, delivering significantly better refinement and space for even less money, which makes the Spring’s downsides harder to forgive. 

Dacia’s poor NCAP ratings will be a deal-breaker for some people, but the fabulous efficiency, ease of use and manoeuvrability make the Spring an ideal urban or second car. Convince your Dacia dealer to fit some proper tyres and enjoy this city car’s tiny running costs.

Latest Dacia Spring deals

Prices and Specs

 Dacia SpringLeapmotor T03
Our choiceDacia Spring ExtremeLeapmotor T03
Price from/price of our choice£16,995/£16,995£15,995/£15,995
Powertrain and performance  
Powertrain1x electric motor1x electric motor
Power64bhp94bhp
Torque113Nm158Nm
TransmissionSingle-speed/fwdSingle-speed/fwd
Battery capacity/usable26.8/26.8kWh37.3/36kWh
Official range135 miles165 miles
Test efficiency/range5.0 mi/kWh/134 miles4.6 mi/kWh/166 miles
Charging30kW (20-80% in 45 mins)48kW (30-80% in 36 mins)
Dimensions  
Length/wheelbase3,701/2,423mm3,620/2,400mm
Width/height1,583/1,519mm1,652/1,577mm
Rear kneeroom574-764mm625-814mm
Rear headroom/elbow room843/1,231mm935/1,324mm
Boot space (front/seats up/down)35 (option)/308/1,004 litres0/210/880 litres
Boot length/width673/927mm582/825mm
Boot lip height803mm774mm
Kerbweight/towing weight984kg1,175kg
Turning circle9.63 metres9.7 metres
Costs/ownership  
Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000 miles)£7,575/44.57%£7,275/45.48%
Depreciation£9,420£8,720
Insurance group/quote/VED25/£627/£19525/N/A/£195
Three-year service cost£432TBC
Annual tax liability std/higher rate£102/£203£96/£191
Annual fuel cost (10k/20k miles)£572£622
Basic warranty (miles)/recovery3yrs (60k miles)/3yrs4yrs (60k miles)/TBC
Driver Power manufacturer position22ndN/A
NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/starsTBCTBC
Equipment  
Metallic paint/wheel size£650/15 inches650/15 inches
Parking sensors/cameraF&r/yesRear/yes
Spare wheel/Isofix pointsRepair kit/twoRepair kit/three
Keyless entry & go/powered tailgateNo/noYes/no
Leather/heated seatsNo/noYes/yes
Screen size/digital dashboard10.1 inches/yes10 inches/yes
Climate control/panoramic sunroofYes/noYes/yes
USBs/wireless chargingTwo/noFour/yes
Wireless CarPlay/Android AutoYes/yesYes/yes
Blind-spot warning/head-up displayNo/noYes/no
Adaptive cruise/steering assistNo/noYes/yes

Looking for your next car? You can now search our nationwide dealer network for a choice of great cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alex Ingram
Chief reviewer

Alex joined Auto Express as staff writer in early 2018, helping out with news, drives, features, and the occasional sports report. His current role of Chief reviewer sees him head up our road test team, which gives readers the full lowdown on our comparison tests.

New & used car deals

Volkswagen Golf

Volkswagen Golf

RRP £24,625Avg. savings £2,261 off RRP*Used from £13,300
New Volkswagen GolfUsed Volkswagen Golf
Nissan Qashqai

Nissan Qashqai

RRP £27,415Avg. savings £5,568 off RRP*Used from £12,295
New Nissan QashqaiUsed Nissan Qashqai
Nissan Juke

Nissan Juke

RRP £19,785Avg. savings £3,331 off RRP*Used from £9,900
New Nissan JukeUsed Nissan Juke
Dacia Spring

Dacia Spring

RRP £14,995Avg. savings £1,676 off RRP*
New Dacia Spring
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Ford Fiesta set to return? Icon could be reborn with a little help from Volkswagen
Ford Fiesta exclusive image

Ford Fiesta set to return? Icon could be reborn with a little help from Volkswagen

The Ford Fiesta could be coming back from the dead, and our exclusive image previews how it might look
News
2 May 2025
New 2025 Kia PV5 van starts from a tempting £22,645
Kia PV5 Cargo on display at Commercial Vehicle Show - front 3/4

New 2025 Kia PV5 van starts from a tempting £22,645

All-new entry into the van market promises competitive pricing and comes with a range of up to 247 miles
News
30 Apr 2025
New Kia PV5 Passenger MPV undercuts the VW ID.Buzz by a huge £25k
Kia PV5 Passenger - show front

New Kia PV5 Passenger MPV undercuts the VW ID.Buzz by a huge £25k

New entry into the electric people carrier market undercuts the VW ID. Buzz by a significant margin
News
29 Apr 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content