Top 10 best hatchbacks to buy 2025

The Scala also undercuts the Golf and many rivals on price, starting from under £24,000. However, if you want more tech, it’s worth opting for the SE trim, which adds an eight-inch touchscreen, LED headlights, Autonomous Emergency Braking and smartphone connectivity.

If you’re not sold on the Skoda Scala, you should consider rivals like the Volkswagen Golf, Vauxhall Astra, or even Mazda 3. If you like the Scala but just need more space, have a look at its Skoda Octavia sibling.

“Skoda’s family hatch offers a class-leading combination of space, quality, comfort and value” - Ellis Hyde, news reporter, who drove the Skoda Scala in the UK.

How we choose the best hatchbacks

We don’t just take a manufacturer’s word for it when deciding what makes a great hatchback. Our expert road testers put each car through its paces in the real world, focusing on what actually matters: practicality, handling, economy and safety. A hatchback might look good on paper, but if it doesn’t hold up in everyday driving, it won’t make the cut.

Practicality

Practicality is key for any family hatchback, so we go beyond just looking at boot sizes and spec sheets. We check how easy it is to load, whether the seats fold flat plus how well the cabin works for real passengers – not just the tape measure. A car might have plenty of space, but if awkward door openings or cheap-feeling controls make life harder, it’s not doing its job properly.

Driving experience

Then there’s handling. A hatchback should be easy to drive, whether you're darting through city streets or settling in for a long motorway cruise. We test how it steers, how it rides over bumps and how it copes when fully loaded with people and luggage. Some hatchbacks manage to be both comfortable and fun to drive, and these are the ones that stand out.

Running costs

Fuel economy is another major factor, but we don’t just go by the official figures. We test these cars in real conditions to see how efficient they actually are, whether it’s petrol, diesel, hybrid or electric. Running costs matter, too, factors such as servicing, insurance and even how much a full charge will set you back if you’re driving an EV are all evaluated.

Safety

Finally, there’s safety. A high Euro NCAP rating is a good starting point, but we also look at braking performance, visibility and how well the driver-assistance systems work. If the lane-keeping tech is too aggressive or the emergency braking system is overly sensitive, we’ll notice.