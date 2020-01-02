Top 10 best hatchbacks to buy 2025
We’ve selected our top 10 best family hatchbacks so you don’t have to
SUVs may currently rule the roads, but the humble family hatchback refuses to be overshadowed. Once the go-to choice for families and a hugely popular option for company car drivers, the C-segment hatchback segment that has given us famous names like the Ford Focus and Volkswagen Golf has seen its popularity dwindle a little.
The hatchback sector remains one of the most competitive segments in the market, however, with some of the most recognisable car names in the industry constantly evolving to stay ahead. Modern hatchbacks combine class-leading technology, comfortable interiors and stylish yet practical designs, making them appealing options for a wide range of buyers.
The hatchback tailgate arrangement is, of course, common across the car market these days in everything from SUVs to executive cars but the family hatches we’re focusing on here are the C-segment models that sit between B-segment superminis like the Renault Clio and D-segment family cars like the Volkswagen Passat size-wise.
Despite their compact dimensions, family hatchbacks are surprisingly versatile. Unlike traditional saloons, which have a separate boot, hatchbacks feature a wide-opening tailgate that makes loading and unloading items into the boot much easier, especially when carrying bulky items like suitcases or pushchairs. It’s also simple to fold the rear seats down to increase carrying capacity.
Their smaller stature means that driving in and around town is much easier compared with a bulky SUV or full-size estate car, a lower ride height also means less of a climb in or out than in an SUV. At the same time, hatchbacks tend to feel more stable on the road than SUVs, with a lower centre of gravity that improves handling and agility.
There are plenty of powertrain options when it comes to the humble family hatchback, too. Petrol, hybrid and diesel hatchback remain widely available, although the number of hatchbacks offered with a diesel engine are dwindling. There are an increasing number of manufacturers which now offer all-electric hatchback options, giving customers more choice than ever before.
Compare the best hatchbacks
At Auto Express our expert road testers drive and rate every new hatchback in the context of its rival models to build a full picture of how they compare. Each car is judged on practicality, efficiency, ease of driving and affordability, while also considering comfort, running costs and Euro NCAP safety ratings.
The table below shows our top ten best hatchbacks with prices, overall star ratings, practicality scores, plus fuel types and each car’s best fuel economy figure (or range for electric vehicles).
|Rank
|Name
|Prices from
|Practicality, comfort & boot space rating (out of 5)
|Overall Auto Express star rating (out of 5)
|Fuel types
|Max. WLTP combined efficiency/range
|1
|Skoda Octavia
|£28,825
|4.6
|4.5
|Petrol, diesel,
|65.7mpg
|2
|Citroen C4
|£22,595
|4.0
|4.0
|Petrol, hybrid, electric
|76.3mpg (266 miles of range for electric e-C4)
|3
|Honda Civic
|£35,780
|4.2
|4.0
|Hybrid
|60.1mpg
|4
|Renault Megane
|£32,495
|4.0
|4.0
|Electric
|285 miles
|5
|MG4
|£26,995
|4.0
|4.5
|Electric
|329 miles
|6
|Toyota Corolla
|£30,795
|4.2
|4.0
|Hybrid
|62.7mpg
|7
|Vauxhall Astra
|£25,735
|4.0
|4.0
|Petrol, hybrid, electric
|65.7mpg (256 miles of range for Astra Electric)
|8
|Ford Focus
|£28,730
|4.2
|4.5
|Petrol mild-hybrid
|54.3mpg
|9
|Mazda 3
|£25,030
|3.5
|4.0
|Petrol
|50.4mpg
|10
|Skoda Scala
|£23,500
|4.5
|4.5
|Petrol
|49.6mpg
Scroll down or click the jump links above to find out more about the top 10 best hatchbacks you can buy, according to our in-depth review verdicts...
1. Skoda Octavia
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
- Prices from £28,825
The Skoda Octavia embodies all the key qualities which the Czech firm stands for: value for money, quality, and practicality, while also including a few surprises which add to the ownership experience. So it’s unsurprising that the Octavia is a serial winner at the Auto Express New Car Awards.
Since its debut in the mid-nineties, the Skoda Octavia has been one of the go-to choices for family buyers who prioritise space and value. Over the years, it has moved upmarket in build quality, technology and price, but its core strengths remain.
With a starting price of just over £28,000, nothing in the segment matches the Octavia’s sheer space. Rear passengers get more legroom than in any rival, while the 600-litre boot comfortably leads the class. Opt for the estate version and that expands to a cavernous 640 litres.
Beyond its practicality, the Octavia is composed and comfortable to drive. Despite being a long car at 4.7 meters, it’s easy to pilot around town with great all-round visibility.
Inside, the cabin is among the smartest in the segment, and you’ll find lots of ‘Simply Clever’ features dotted around such as the parking ticket holder in the windscreen and an umbrella hidden away in the door. Hot hatch fans are also catered for by the Skoda Octavia vRS.
The Skoda Octavia has plenty of competitors on the market including the Volkswagen Golf, SEAT Leon, Mazda 3 or Toyota Corolla but it beats all of them for space.
The Octavia is a big car for the class and most of that extra bodywork is hanging out the back, which means positioning the rear in a tight parking space requires a touch more care than in some rivals. - Alex Ingram, chief reviewer, who drove the Skoda Octavia in the UK
2. Citroen C4
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
- Prices from £22,595
The Citroen C4 flies under the radar in the family-car segment, yet it offers a refreshing alternative to more conventional rivals.
Unlike many rivals that chase sportiness, the C4 prioritises comfort. Big wheels and stiff suspension are nowhere to be found. Instead, a supple ride and sofa-like seats deliver a plush, relaxed driving experience, aided by the high seating position.
Alongside the comfortable ride, the Citroen C4’s main quality is affordability. The entry-level petrol-powered C4 starts from under £23,000, a price that even undercuts some smaller cars. For those looking to go electric, there’s also a fully electric version.
The C4 makes for a great family car thanks to its spacious cabin. Taller passengers shouldn’t feel cramped thanks to the generous amounts of leg and headroom, which are even better than you’ll find in the likes of the VW Golf and Kia Ceed. All cars have 380-litres of boot space. The interior fit and finish is adequate, although it does feel below the standard of the best rivals.
“The Citroen C4 definitely receives plus points for continuing to use physical dials to operate the heating and air conditioning functions. Other Citroen models have located such functions within the infotainment system” - Alastair Crooks, senior news reporter, who drove the Citroen C4 in France
3. Honda Civic
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
- Prices from £35,780
The Honda Civic has always been a strong contender in the hatchback market thanks to its great levels of practicality, robust build quality and polished driving experience.
Previous generations of the Honda Civic seemed to lag behind the competition due to sub-par in-car tech, an uninspiring driving experience or steep prices. But the latest model addresses all of those shortcomings.
With a starting price of just under £36,000, the Honda Civic is at the pricier end of the hatchback market, but the latest model is only available with Honda’s fuel-sipping 2.0-litre hybrid engine under the bonnet whereas rivals tend to have conventional petrol units to bring the entry-level prices down.
Around town, visibility is good and it’s easy to place the car in tight spots thanks to the parking sensors and reverse camera. Up the speeds and the Civic remains composed thanks to its well-balanced suspension and sharp, quick steering response. This makes it quite fun to drive.
The Civic has a stylish and spacious cabin that is perfect for everyday life, offering plenty of legroom for both adults and children. The 410-litre boot is also above average for the class, so there’s lots of space for luggage, too.
“The Civic’s sloping roofline won’t quite match the versatility of some of the boxier, more upright SUVs out there, but it’s practical enough for most needs. The 11th generation is a very worthy contender in its class.” - Ellis Hyde, news reporter, who drove the Honda Civic in the UK
4. Renault Megane
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
- Prices from £32,495
The Renault Megane nameplate has been around for nearly 30 years, but in 2022 it underwent its most radical transformation by becoming exclusively available with electric power.
The Renault Megane is only available with the option of a 60kWh battery, which can return up to 285 miles on a WLTP efficiency combined cycle. This should be plenty if you mainly drive in urban areas, with the occasional long distance trip. When you do need to stop and charge, you can top-up from 15-80 per cent in around 32 minutes when using a 150kw fast charger.
It’s very easy to get comfortable behind the wheel of the Megane but rear visibility is poor thanks to the rakeish exterior and thick pillars. Passengers might feel cramped, too, thanks to the high floor and sloping roofline. The boot is generous at 440-litres and there’s a useful charging cable storage space under the floor.
Its Android-based infotainment system is easily the best in its class, and it’s continuously improving, thanks to over-the-air updates. Woven fabric materials make the Megane feel contemporary and stand out against rivals.
The larger Renault Scenic is a good alternative to the Megane for those who need more space in the rear seats and boot.
“EVs haven’t really embraced towing, but the Megane E-Tech is able to haul up to 900kg, which will be enough for a trailer, but a caravan might be a bit much for it.” - Alex Ingram, chief reviewer, who tested the Megane E-Tech in the UK against the Skoda Elroq in a group test
5. MG4
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
- Prices from £26,995
If you’re after an electric family hatchback with a lot of in-car kit for under £30,000, look no further than the MG4.
As a former Auto Express New Car Award winner, the MG4 is great value for money. A brand-new electric car for less than £30,000 is starting to become a more common occurrence but is still quite rare, yet the MG4 offers just that. The base SE model starts at £26,995 and delivers an official 218-mile range, while the Long Range version extends that by 63 miles, all while keeping the price below £30,000.
The MG4 is well-suited to life in and around town. Its electric powertrain means it’s very quiet and composed, and the regenerative braking system isn’t intrusive when you let off the throttle.
Forward and rear visibility is good, and light, direct steering makes navigating tight spaces easy. Up the speeds on twisty roads and the MG4 is an engaging car to drive.
You don’t feel like you’re cutting corners by choosing one, either. Sure, the infotainment system is basic and the cabin materials aren’t as premium as some rivals, but there’s plenty of space. The low roofline doesn’t eat into passenger headroom but the boot space is a little on the smaller side at 289 litres.
If you’re looking at an MG4 then electric hatchback rivals like the Kia Niro EV, Volkswagen ID.3 or Renault Megane will also appeal.
“The exterior of the MG4 will polarise opinion, but its sharp, dramatic lines, angular headlights and twin aero rear spoiler (on Trophy and XPower versions) mean it won’t get lost in the crowd.” - Ellis Hyde, news reporter, who drove the MG4 in the UK
6. Toyota Corolla
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
- Prices from £30,795
The Toyota Corolla is a household name, but for 17 years it was defunct in the UK as the largely forgettable Auris took its place. Now, though, the Corolla has regained its position as a top choice on the UK hatchback market.
Starting from under £31,000, the Toyota Corolla is offered with the choice of two engines: 140bhp 1.8-litre petrol hybrid and a 178bhp 2.0-litre petrol hybrid. Toyota claims the 1.8-litre engine can return up to 64.1mpg, although over 6,000 miles in our Corolla long-term test, we averaged over 53.5mpg, which was is still impressive.
While it’s not as engaging to drive as a Volkswagen Golf or Ford Focus, the Corolla shines on long journeys, thanks to a refined ride and minimal road noise. Visibility is hampered slightly at the rear due the narrow rear window, but the reversing camera and parking sensors help when backing up.
The interior is among the best in class, with soft-touch materials and a modern design. The boot is only 361 litres, shrinking to 313 litres if you opt for the 2.0-litre engine, so rivals like the Honda Civic or Volkswagen Golf would be better if you need a larger boot. If you need more space, the Corolla is also available as an estate, a model we named Estate Car of the Year in our 2023 New Car Awards.
“The Corolla range lacks the plug-in hybrid technology offered in its rivals like the Vauxhall Astra, Peugeot 308 or Volkswagen Golf, but Toyota’s faithful ‘self-charging’ hybrid running gear continues to promise lower running costs compared to the traditional petrol hatchbacks” - Ellis Hyde, news reporter, who drove the Toyota Corolla in the UK
7. Vauxhall Astra
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
- Prices from £25,735
The Vauxhall Astra is a well established hatchback model that has recently entered a new generation. While the rise of SUVs has pushed Vauxhall's hatchback down the sales charts, the latest Astra is arguably the best yet.
Available with all-electric, petrol or hybrid powertrains, the eighth-generation Astra has its boldest design yet, with angular styling and the brand’s distinctive ‘Vizor’ front end helping it stand out. Some people might spot a resemblance to the Peugeot 308, which is no surprise, because both share Stellantis’s EMP2 platform.
Despite this, the Astra undercuts the Peugeot on price - starting from just under £26,000. Don’t expect to be short changed, either as the Astra comes with plenty of standard equipment. The sharp design continues inside, where the traditional dials have been replaced by a modern cockpit with two 10-inch digital displays.
On the road, the Vauxhall Astra holds its own, performing best at higher speeds which makes it a great motorway cruiser. Around town the ride can feel a bit choppy as Vauxhall has tried to give the latest Astra more of a sporty edge, although it’s not as firm as the Ford Focus.
The Astra performs well as a family car thanks to the generous amounts of storage and a 422 litre boot, easily outclassing the Ford Focus which only has 375 litres. Things aren’t so great when it comes to rear passenger space, which can feel a touch cramped if you’re on the taller side.
The Ford Focus has been the Astra’s main rival for decades, although it will soon go out of production. The Peugeot 308 or Volkswagen Golf are also worth considering.
“Stylish looks, impressive technology, and a wide variety of engines make the Vauxhall Astra a convincingly good family hatchback” - Ellis Hyde, news reporter, who drove the Vauxhall Astra in the UK
8. Ford Focus
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
- Prices from £28,730
If driving fun is a priority, the Ford Focus should be at the top of your hatchback list. As with its predecessors, the latest Focus puts handling first, with sharp steering and superb body control.
You can only choose from petrol mild-hybrid engines, which offer low running costs and strong efficiency. Ford claims the Focus can return 54.3mpg on the WLTP combined fuel efficiency cycle, which is on-par with rivals.
The biggest flaw of the previous model was its cramped interior, but while the latest Focus’ styling has divided opinion, its longer wheelbase means passenger space is much improved. There’s now room for four adults, and a big 375 litre boot makes this a more practical family car, although you can get more boot space elsewhere in the class.
The Focus has a long-standing rivalry with the Vauxhall Astra, which is better than ever in its latest guise. Other traditional hatchback rivals include the VW Golf, Kia Ceed and SEAT Leon.
“The Ford Focus is a great-handling family hatchback that matches its rivals on interior quality and cabin space” - Ellis Hyde, news reporter, who drove the Ford Focus in the UK
9. Mazda 3
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
- Prices from £25,030
The Mazda 3 stands out as a stylish and dynamic alternative to the usual hatchback choices. In true Mazda fashion, it blends a rewarding drive with unique design and impressive build quality.
Power comes from a 2.0-litre Skyactiv-G engine, available with either 120bhp or 184bhp, depending on trim. Both are peppy and responsive, while also returning decent fuel efficiency of over 50mpg on the WLTP combined cycle.
The chassis is rigid, but the suspension does a good job of absorbing bumps, so the Mazda 3 balances sharp handling with a composed ride but this can feel jiggly over rough roads.
Inside, the upmarket interior is among the best in the class, with a sleek design and solid materials. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity are standard, and the intuitive infotainment system is operated via a rotary dial, similar to BMW’s iDrive set-up. The sloping roofline does eat into rear headspace a little, and the boot isn’t the largest in class at only 351 litres.
If you’re interested in the Mazda 3, then you should consider rivals like the Honda Civic or more upmarket options like the Audi A3 or BMW 1 Series.
“Build quality is great and the materials used are top-notch, especially on higher-spec models – there’s very little to complain about inside the 3’s cabin.” - Max Adams, online reviews editor, who drove the Mazda 3 in the UK
10. Skoda Scala
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
- Prices from £23,500
The Skoda Scala has built a strong reputation in the hatchback class, being one of the most comfortable, and well equipped hatchbacks available.
A former Auto Express New Car Award winner, the Skoda Scala is the Czech firm's answer to the Volkswagen Golf and sits below the larger Skoda Octavia. It’s great value for money and considering the Scala is based on the same platform as the smaller Volkswagen Polo, the 467-litre boot easily beats the Golf’s 380-litre capacity, and there’s more space in the rear seats, too.
The Scala is very manoeuverable around town, although the ride can be a bit choppy over pot holes if you have the larger 17-inch alloys fitted. Visibility is generally pretty good, so you won’t be relying too much on the standard-fit parking sensors. The car is quiet and settles down well at motorway speeds, too.
The Scala also undercuts the Golf and many rivals on price, starting from under £24,000. However, if you want more tech, it’s worth opting for the SE trim, which adds an eight-inch touchscreen, LED headlights, Autonomous Emergency Braking and smartphone connectivity.
If you’re not sold on the Skoda Scala, you should consider rivals like the Volkswagen Golf, Vauxhall Astra, or even Mazda 3. If you like the Scala but just need more space, have a look at its Skoda Octavia sibling.
“Skoda’s family hatch offers a class-leading combination of space, quality, comfort and value” - Ellis Hyde, news reporter, who drove the Skoda Scala in the UK.
How we choose the best hatchbacks
We don’t just take a manufacturer’s word for it when deciding what makes a great hatchback. Our expert road testers put each car through its paces in the real world, focusing on what actually matters: practicality, handling, economy and safety. A hatchback might look good on paper, but if it doesn’t hold up in everyday driving, it won’t make the cut.
Practicality
Practicality is key for any family hatchback, so we go beyond just looking at boot sizes and spec sheets. We check how easy it is to load, whether the seats fold flat plus how well the cabin works for real passengers – not just the tape measure. A car might have plenty of space, but if awkward door openings or cheap-feeling controls make life harder, it’s not doing its job properly.
Driving experience
Then there’s handling. A hatchback should be easy to drive, whether you're darting through city streets or settling in for a long motorway cruise. We test how it steers, how it rides over bumps and how it copes when fully loaded with people and luggage. Some hatchbacks manage to be both comfortable and fun to drive, and these are the ones that stand out.
Running costs
Fuel economy is another major factor, but we don’t just go by the official figures. We test these cars in real conditions to see how efficient they actually are, whether it’s petrol, diesel, hybrid or electric. Running costs matter, too, factors such as servicing, insurance and even how much a full charge will set you back if you’re driving an EV are all evaluated.
Safety
Finally, there’s safety. A high Euro NCAP rating is a good starting point, but we also look at braking performance, visibility and how well the driver-assistance systems work. If the lane-keeping tech is too aggressive or the emergency braking system is overly sensitive, we’ll notice.
By putting every hatchback through the same tough testing, we make sure our recommendations aren’t just decided on numbers - they’re based on what’s actually best to live with day-to-day.
History of the hatchback
Hatchbacks, as we know them today, originated in the seventies. The idea was similar to that of an estate: a top-hinged tailgate, set at a sporty angle, offering both more style and greater versatility than a saloon.
In the early days, some manufacturers misjudged the concept, creating saloon-style boots with a hinged lower section below the rear glass. It wasn’t long, however, before the fully integrated hatch - where the rear window formed part of the opening door - became the standard. The Renault 4, 5 and 16, Austin Maxi and Fiat 127 were among the earliest pioneers of the hatchback body style. By the eighties, mainstream models such as the Ford Escort had ditched the traditional saloon layout in favour of a hatchback (although Ford went on to resurrect the saloon for a while with the Escort-based Orion).
Today, hatchbacks come in all shapes and sizes. At the smaller end, city cars such as the Kia Picanto feature a compact rear hatch that’s little more than a reinforced pane of glass - a cost-effective yet practical solution. Further up the scale, the hatchback layout dominates the supermini class in the UK, although some models are still offered as saloons in other markets.
You have plenty of choice in the compact family hatchback class, where the cars most regularly referred to as ‘hatchbacks’ reside. Starting with the likes of the Ford Focus, Honda Civic and Peugeot 308, then moving up to the Audi A3 and BMW 1 Series at the premium end of things. It’s this ‘family hatchback’ sector of the market that we’ve based our top 10 on.
For those who want performance alongside practicality, hot hatches deliver plenty of thrills. Cars such as the Volkswagen Golf GTI, Honda Civic Type R and Hyundai Ioniq 5 N prove that the hatchback formula works just as well with added power.
The hatchback boot design has also spread to larger models. Cars such as the Skoda Superb and Audi A5 have hatches rather than saloon rear ends. At the luxury end, the Audi A7 Sportback and Porsche Panamera show that the hatchback design can be just as prestigious as it is practical.
Even SUVs have adopted the hatchback-style boot, proving that what started as a simple idea in the seventies has evolved into a design staple across multiple segments.
