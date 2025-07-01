The entry-level model in Ferrari’s range has undergone a heavy update, with the Roma turning into the Amalfi. While two cars are fundamentally similar in layout and hardware, the new Ferrari Amalfi sharpens the Roma’s edges – and just in time to face a set of new rivals from Aston Martin, Bentley and Porsche.

Advertisement - Article continues below

According to Ferrari, the changes are so significant that a name change was required. At first glance, it seems like a reasonable claim, because the front end has been completely redesigned with a fresh face that draws a closer connection to the Purosangue than its more classical GT forebears.

Hidden away in a tight opening sit the LED headlights, topped by an LED lightbar and a small intake above. Within the black bar between them are some of the car’s sensors, but the main radar still sits prominently below.

The lower grille is now one large wraparound opening covered in a delicate mesh, and while they might not look it, both the bonnet and the front wings are new with crisper lines and less rounded volumes. Yet although every metal body panel is new, the Amalfi’s fundamental structure is the same as the Roma’s, with the windscreen and front windows shared with its predecessor.

At the rear, the Roma’s somewhat bulbous styling has given way to a more technical look reminiscent of the 12Cilindri. The twin-element lights now sit in a hollowed-out ledge, which also houses the boot release. Just above, there’s a small active wing that’s capable of producing up to 110kg more downforce than the unit on the Roma in its most aggressive position.

Interior, tech and infotainment

More substantive changes have been made in the cabin, though, thanks to a new dashboard and centre console that give the feeling of more space without actually increasing any of the hard dimensions. The main new element is a central bridge that bisects the front two seats, replacing the Roma’s more stylised console. And while many buyers will specify this in carbon fibre, the standard fixture is a solid piece of anodised aluminium that’s milled from a single block, adding to Ferrari’s superb roster of high-quality leathers, carbon and Alcantara.