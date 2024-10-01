Bentley Continental GT review

Because the new model has a totally new plug-in hybrid powertrain, this might change. But Bentley’s extensive development period, not to mention Porsche co-developing the system, does mean it has benefitted from some of the most exhaustive development processes in the business.

Bentley Continental GT Speed alternatives

Bentley’s main rivals in the two-door GT space are all highly rated and come in lots of new forms, but few take comfort and refinement quite so seriously. Aston Martin, perennial British rival for generation after generation, has a new DB12, but it takes a decidedly more dynamic approach with its more focused chassis set-up. It’s also smaller inside, and doesn’t quite have the same all-round competence as the Bentley, despite weighing some 600kg less. It is far more dynamically engaging, though.

Ferrari’s Roma is one step further towards the sporting end of the spectrum, although its general ride quality is still better than the stiff-legged Aston Martin. It is even lighter, more compact and engaging to drive than the Aston, although the classic styling and elegant proportions do still make it a desirable choice for the GT buyer; so long as you don’t need to fit humans in the second row.

On the other side of the grand touring spectrum from Italy is the Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo. This is far more comfortable than both the Ferrari and Aston Martin, while offering more space inside than the Bentley and a more attainable price point. It’s also all-wheel drive, like the Continental GT, but comes with only six cylinders and with it a much lighter feeling on the road. This isn’t to say it’s underwhelming. Maserati’s balance of comfort, engagement and agility is actually outstanding – but the Italian car feels less substantial than the brutish Bentley.

The Maserati can also be specified in an all-electric Folgore variant, which offers a rare combination of traits that have no less appeal. Performance is actually more impressive than in the petrol-powered Trofeo, although its relatively limited 280-mile range challenges its status as a grand tourer.

Finally, at the very top of the class is the Rolls-Royce Spectre. No doubt a bigger and more expensive car than all ‘normal’ GTs, it’s the benchmark for comfort and quality, but doesn’t score in terms of engagement, plus it too has a limited all-electric range.