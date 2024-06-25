Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
New Bentley Continental GT Speed revealed with 771bhp V8 Hybrid

Bentley has adopted a high-power plug-in hybrid for its updated Continental GT

by: Jordan Katsianis
25 Jun 2024
It hasn’t taken long for Bentley to get used to life without its iconic W12. Production ended recently, but the company has since been drip-feeding details on its new ‘Ultra Performance’ V8 plug-in hybrid – now pulling the covers off the first car to feature it: the revised Bentley Continental GT Speed. 

According to Bentley, both the GT coupe and GTC convertible have both been comprehensively enhanced, with nearly 70 per cent of its components being brand new. Yet despite these claims, the new car still shares many of its fundamentals with the previous-generation car – including its MSB platform and basic body structure. 

The powertrain is new, however. Combined power and torque sits at 771bhp and 1,000Nm – 121bhp and 100Nm more than the outgoing W12-powered GT Speed. A large (584bhp) proportion of that power figure is generated from a heavily revised version of Bentley’s twin turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine, while the rest comes from an electric motor mounted between the engine and eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. 

Energy for the electric motor is drawn from a 25.9kWh battery pack mounted behind the rear seats, which Bentley says gives the Speed a potential range of up to 50 miles on electric drive, and helps reduce the CO2 figure to just 29g/km. 

Bentley quotes a maximum 11kW charging capability, but there’s no DC fast charging available for now. Beyond just improving efficiency, though, the electric motor apparently does a comprehensive job of torque-filling at points the turbochargers aren’t up to full boost. The engine no longer features any form of cylinder deactivation – there’s simply no need with the ability to sail on electric power. 

The new plug-in powertrain also gives the new Continental GT Speed some even more impressive acceleration figures, such as a 3.2-second 0-62mph time and 208mph top speed. This is even more impressive when you consider the car weighs a not insignificant 2,495kg. 

To help contain all that mass, Bentley’s adopted the same dual-valve damper technology that’s rapidly being rolled out across many high-end manufacturers, here paired with a dual-chamber air suspension system that should give an even wider range between comfort and control. Bentley’s also fitted an 48V active anti-roll system, but hasn’t gone as far as adopting the new Porsche Panamera’s fully-active system. 

Bentley’s electronically-controlled limited slip differential is also fitted as standard, so too a subtle 1.5-degree rear-wheel steering system that will help with high-speed stability and low-speed manoeuvrability. 

The brakes are a set of 420mm steel discs as standard, with the optional 420mm carbon-ceramic discs and 10-piston front calipers also available. An unexpected bonus of the extra weight of the battery’s placement towards the rear of the car is a favourable 49:51 front-to-rear weight distribution.

Styling changes to the Continental GT Speed are limited, but do introduce a new design direction for the brand. This includes swapping the dual headlights for a single round LED lamp intersected with a horizontal bar. These flank a slightly shallower grille and simplified lower bumper, all of which gives the car a slightly cleaner and more contemporary appearance. 

Out back, the oval rear lights and exhaust pipes now have a little more shape, split into two-piece units mounted both on the rear quarter panel and boot lid. Bentley’s also introduced a new 22-inch wheel design, plus an expanded palette of paint finishes in the standard paint range.

The changes are more subtle inside, with new hardware and software for the infotainment system, plus a lightly revised centre console with cleaner switchgear and less high-gloss finishes. All of these changes also apply to the GTC, which continues with a folding fabric roof available in seven colour options. It can be raised and lowered in 19 seconds, at speeds of up to 30mph. 

Prices start from £236,600; the new Speed will be the sole Continental GT for the moment, with both W12 and V8 models of the existing car ceasing production.

Click here for our list of the best luxury cars...

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

