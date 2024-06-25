New Bentley Continental GT Speed revealed with 771bhp V8 Hybrid

It hasn’t taken long for Bentley to get used to life without its iconic W12. Production ended recently, but the company has since been drip-feeding details on its new ‘Ultra Performance’ V8 plug-in hybrid – now pulling the covers off the first car to feature it: the revised Bentley Continental GT Speed.

Advertisement - Article continues below

According to Bentley, both the GT coupe and GTC convertible have both been comprehensively enhanced, with nearly 70 per cent of its components being brand new. Yet despite these claims, the new car still shares many of its fundamentals with the previous-generation car – including its MSB platform and basic body structure.

The powertrain is new, however. Combined power and torque sits at 771bhp and 1,000Nm – 121bhp and 100Nm more than the outgoing W12-powered GT Speed. A large (584bhp) proportion of that power figure is generated from a heavily revised version of Bentley’s twin turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine, while the rest comes from an electric motor mounted between the engine and eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Energy for the electric motor is drawn from a 25.9kWh battery pack mounted behind the rear seats, which Bentley says gives the Speed a potential range of up to 50 miles on electric drive, and helps reduce the CO2 figure to just 29g/km.

Bentley quotes a maximum 11kW charging capability, but there’s no DC fast charging available for now. Beyond just improving efficiency, though, the electric motor apparently does a comprehensive job of torque-filling at points the turbochargers aren’t up to full boost. The engine no longer features any form of cylinder deactivation – there’s simply no need with the ability to sail on electric power.