New Bentley Continental GTC Azure 2025 review: PHEV power suits luxury convertible

Like the Ultra Performance Hybrid, this plug-in set-up consists of a 187bhp electric motor mated to the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, fed by a rather large 25.9kWh battery - allowing for an impressive 51 miles of electric-only range.

While silent EV-mode suits the big Bentley incredibly well, the hybrid V8 offers up more than enough oomph – even in High Performance form. There are four drive modes to choose from: ‘B’ is Bentley’s default setting, which will mix petrol and electric power for efficiency, while Comfort does what it says on the tin. Custom mode allows the driver to tweak the settings as they deem fit.

Stick it in Sports mode and the Continental provides a rather different driving experience. The characterful undertones of the V8 are ever present, and the gearshifts quicken up a bit while also holding the revs for longer. As has been the case with Bentleys for a while now, there’s four-wheel drive as standard – though it doesn’t mute the dynamics of the GTC.

Switch the traction control off and this 2,636kg leviathan of a drop-top cruiser is surprisingly fun in the bends, with steering quick enough to work with any induced loss of grip at the rear from electrically-controlled limited-slip differential. Much of this can be attributed to the genius calibration of air suspension and 48-volt active anti-roll bars front and rear – a system improved over the old car with torque-vectoring to help belie the Bentley’s weight.

That triple-chamber air suspension system and chassis technology doesn’t quite equate to sports car-levels of driving fun, though the Continental GTC isn’t just about flowing one corner into the next – you can actually attack bends now.

Yet what really stands out is the comfort, which despite the big wheels, surpasses that of the Bentayga and is almost on a par with the sumptuous Flying Spur. Not only does the ride smother bumps and ruts with ease, the roof-down experience is virtually unspoiled by wind buffeting, too.

Model: Bentley Continental GTC Azure Price from: £265,000 (est) Engine: 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 PHEV Transmission: Eight-speed automatic, four-wheel drive Power/Torque: 671bhp/930Nm 0-62mph: 3.9 seconds Top speed: 168mph Economy/CO2: 66mpg/98g/km Size (L/W/H): 4,895/1,966/1,392mm On sale: Now

