Bentley Flying Spur review

Overall comfort, as stated above, also isn’t quite as downright luxurious as in most rivals, but it’s never uncomfortable. The boot is also a little compromised by the same packaging constraints, plus the need to find a home for the 25.9kWh battery pack.

Safety & reliability The Flying Spur has excelled when it comes to safety in the past and there's no reason to think this generation won't continue the trend

Key standard safety features Euro NCAP safety ratings Emergency Braking

Blind-spot Assist

3D Surround Camera

Predictive Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist

Lane-keep Assist

Front and Rear Parking Aid

Rear-Collision Monitor

Rear-Traffic Monitor

Traffic-sign Recognition and Adaptive Speed Limiter

Occupant-Protection Assist

Driver-Assist Pack

Environmental display TBC

Previous-generation Flying Spur models have always achieved a full five-star safety rating, and there’s no reason to assume the new model will be any different. In terms of reliability, a modern Bentley is a complicated creature, so there is a lot to go wrong. However, these are generally used as daily drivers and few, if any reliability issues have been noted.

Because the new model has a totally new plug-in hybrid powertrain, this might change. But Bentley’s extensive development period, not to mention Porsche also working on the system, does mean it has benefitted from some of the most exhaustive development processes in the business.

Bentley Flying Spur Speed alternatives

Where once it was easy to compare Bentley to its more upright Rolls-Royce sibling, the brands have diverged so far that we largely don’t consider them as rivals at all. The Rolls-Royce Ghost II has been recently revealed, and while it too is a large luxury four-door saloon, it is still intended primarily as a car to be driven in, rather than to drive.

Looking at more mainstream competitors from Mercedes-AMG and BMW, both now offer high-end hybrid performance models in the S63 and M760e, but neither match the Flying Spur on opulence or drama. You might even go so far as to call the Mercedes much more dynamically focused, especially considering its hybrid module is very much set up for high-performance driving and now e-motor cruising.

The BMW M760e is closer in spirit to the Bentley, but is actually a bigger car, and despite having a similar 47-mile EV range, is quite a lot less powerful and considerably less expensive – to the tune of nearly £100,000.

A left-field opponent could be considered to be the BMW M5, a model that is also much more sporty, but in reality is a similarly powerful saloon with much the same interior space and technology. However, its close connection to the much less opulent 5 Series will likely put off many buyers at this end of the market, putting the Flying Spur in a class of one in our eyes – which is quite an achievement.