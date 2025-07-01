Luxury Car of the Year 2025: Bentley Flying Spur

Our Find A Car service has the best deals out there on a new car from stock or top prices on used cars...

Our choice

Bentley Flying Spur 4.0 V8 Hybrid (£175,100)

Bentley only offers the new Flying Spur with its brilliant V8 plug-in hybrid powertrain, but it is available in a couple of tunes and trim lines. There’s no bad option, but while the Speed’s 771bhp is a colossal amount of power to revel in, we think the 671bhp base car or Azure model will do just fine. In terms of spec, Bentley’s vast range of personalisation options mean you could channel St Tropez glamour at one end, or Gotham City sinister at the other, and both will work.

Commended

BMW 7 Series

Last year’s winner hasn’t lost any of its lustre. In fact, the BMW 7 Series’ garish design seems to have softened with time, but its core talents of combining exceptional refinement, top-tier tech and a range of fully electric and plug-in hybrid power is as compelling as ever. But currently, Bentley has an edge that the brilliant 7 Series can’t overcome.

Range Rover

Once again, the Range Rover picks up a commendation, taking pure luxury into a terrain that no other can go, literally. Buyers can spec diesel, petrol, plug-in hybrid and, soon, EV versions, with a slightly refreshed and simplified interior. It can’t quite pip the BMW and Bentley, but it offers a package that no other brand can get near to, especially if it’s muddy.

