Large Van of the Year 2025: Renault Master
The Renault Master is the 2025 Auto Express Large Van of the Year, with the Ford Transit and Stellantis large vans commended
It’s not often that a large van is redesigned from the ground up, but that’s exactly what Renault has done with the latest Master. It all starts with a bold new front end, with lighting that’s inspired by the firm's new wave of passenger cars – including distinctive C-shaped running lights. The upright nose does more than create an imposing look, because it’s been carefully designed to boost aerodynamic efficiency and move the cab forwards to maximise cargo space.
Panel-van options include two roof heights and two lengths in three bodystyles, while wide-opening sliding doors and optional 270-degree-opening rear doors and access steps boost the versatility of this large van. Cargo volumes ranging from 10.8 to 14.8 cubic metres are offered, while the chassis cab, platform cab, Luton, dropside and tipper conversions give the option to create the work vehicle that’s perfect for your job.
The aero-inspired body improves fuel economy, while the 148bhp and 168bhp dCi diesels deliver the best efficiency yet for Renault’s largest panel van. The 2.0-litre units pack plenty of torque, too, and the heaviest haulers in the Master line-up can deliver 1.5 tonnes of payload if you need it.
All of this versatility comes hand-in-hand with a new driver-centric cabin, featuring plenty of safety features and large digital displays that put everything at your fingertips. Connected services do exactly that, allowing you to remotely link up to the vehicle via its smartphone or telematics software using the built-in modem. Renault’s large van really is Master by name, Master by nature.
Our choice
- Renault Master Blue dCi 150 MM35 Advance (£41,300 ex.VAT)
With diesel or electric powertrains, a range of lengths and heights, plus a broad line-up of conversion options, there is likely to be a Renault Master to suit most business needs. The large-capacity diesel delivers lots of torque, and the more powerful 148bhp unit will make light work of most loads.
Commended
Ford Transit
The model that defined the van as we know it today is still going strong, and in its 60th year the full-size Transit gets our commendation. Expanding the line-up to include all-electric drive has boosted its appeal, while the engaging driving dynamics and good efficiency mean it’s a top choice in the class.
Stellantis large vans
The old stagers in the large-van class are the Citroen Relay, Fiat Ducato, Peugeot Boxer and Vauxhall Movano, but parent firm Stellantis has revised all four so that their appeal is boosted once more. The diesels pack a punch, while a big battery and powerful motor help the versatility of the electrified versions.
