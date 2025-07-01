Large Van of the Year 2025: Renault Master

Our Find A Car service has the best deals out there on a new car from stock or top prices on used cars...

Our choice

Renault Master Blue dCi 150 MM35 Advance (£41,300 ex.VAT)

With diesel or electric powertrains, a range of lengths and heights, plus a broad line-up of conversion options, there is likely to be a Renault Master to suit most business needs. The large-capacity diesel delivers lots of torque, and the more powerful 148bhp unit will make light work of most loads.

Commended

Ford Transit

The model that defined the van as we know it today is still going strong, and in its 60th year the full-size Transit gets our commendation. Expanding the line-up to include all-electric drive has boosted its appeal, while the engaging driving dynamics and good efficiency mean it’s a top choice in the class.

Stellantis large vans

The old stagers in the large-van class are the Citroen Relay, Fiat Ducato, Peugeot Boxer and Vauxhall Movano, but parent firm Stellantis has revised all four so that their appeal is boosted once more. The diesels pack a punch, while a big battery and powerful motor help the versatility of the electrified versions.

New Car Awards 2025: the winners

