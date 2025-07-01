Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Awards

Large Van of the Year 2025: Renault Master

The Renault Master is the 2025 Auto Express Large Van of the Year, with the Ford Transit and Stellantis large vans commended

By:Pete Gibson
1 Jul 2025
Large Van of the Year 2025: Renault Master

It’s not often that a large van is redesigned from the ground up, but that’s exactly what Renault has done with the latest Master. It all starts with a bold new front end, with lighting that’s inspired by the firm's new wave of passenger cars – including distinctive C-shaped running lights. The upright nose does more than create an imposing look, because it’s been carefully designed to boost aerodynamic efficiency and move the cab forwards to maximise cargo space.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Panel-van options include two roof heights and two lengths in three bodystyles, while wide-opening sliding doors and optional 270-degree-opening rear doors and access steps boost the versatility of this large van. Cargo volumes ranging from 10.8 to 14.8 cubic metres are offered, while the chassis cab, platform cab, Luton, dropside and tipper conversions give the option to create the work vehicle that’s perfect for your job.

The aero-inspired body improves fuel economy, while the 148bhp and 168bhp dCi diesels deliver the best efficiency yet for Renault’s largest panel van. The 2.0-litre units pack plenty of torque, too, and the heaviest haulers in the Master line-up can deliver 1.5 tonnes of payload if you need it.

All of this versatility comes hand-in-hand with a new driver-centric cabin, featuring plenty of safety features and large digital displays that put everything at your fingertips. Connected services do exactly that, allowing you to remotely link up to the vehicle via its smartphone or telematics software using the built-in modem. Renault’s large van really is Master by name, Master by nature.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Our Find A Car service has the best deals out there on a new car from stock or top prices on used cars...

Our choice

Advertisement - Article continues below

With diesel or electric powertrains, a range of lengths and heights, plus a broad line-up of conversion options, there is likely to be a Renault Master to suit most business needs. The large-capacity diesel delivers lots of torque, and the more powerful 148bhp unit will make light work of most loads.

Commended

Ford Transit

The model that defined the van as we know it today is still going strong, and in its 60th year the full-size Transit gets our commendation. Expanding the line-up to include all-electric drive has boosted its appeal, while the engaging driving dynamics and good efficiency mean it’s a top choice in the class.

Stellantis large vans

The old stagers in the large-van class are the Citroen Relay, Fiat Ducato, Peugeot Boxer and Vauxhall Movano, but parent firm Stellantis has revised all four so that their appeal is boosted once more. The diesels pack a punch, while a big battery and powerful motor help the versatility of the electrified versions.

See all the winners...

Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2025 New Car Awards...

Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Elroq31

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2025 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

New Car Awards 2025: the winners

New Car Awards 2025: introductionHot Hatch of the Year 2025: Honda Civic Type R
Car of the Year 2025: Skoda ElroqCoupe of the Year 2025: BMW 2 Series
City Car of the Year 2025: Kia PicantoConvertible of the Year 2025: Mazda MX-5
Supermini of the Year 2025: Fiat Grande PandaPerformance Car of the Year 2025: McLaren Artura
Family Car of the Year 2025: Skoda OctaviaAffordable Electric Car of the Year 2025: Renault 5
Estate Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Superb EstatePremium Electric Car of the Year 2025: BMW iX
Small Company Car of the Year 2025: Kia EV3Affordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2025: MG3
Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2025: Tesla Model 3Premium Hybrid Car of the Year 2025: BMW 530e
Large Company Car of the Year 2025: Audi A6 e-tronPick-up of the Year 2025: Ford Ranger
Small SUV of the Year 2025: Renault 4Small Van of the Year 2025: Stellantis small vans
Mid-size SUV of the Year 2025: Skoda ElroqMid-size Van of the Year 2025: Ford Transit Custom
Large SUV of the Year 2025: Skoda KodiaqLarge Van of the Year 2025: Renault Master
Small Premium SUV of the Year 2025: Volvo EX30Electric Van of the Year 2025: Renault Master E-Tech
Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2025: BMW X3Driver Power Award 2025: Mercedes GLE
Large Premium SUV of the Year 2025: BMW iXDriver Power Manufacturer Award 2025: Subaru
Luxury Car of the Year 2025: Bentley Flying SpurPrevious winners

Subscribe to Auto Express magazine

For the full New Car Awards experience, make sure you pick up a copy of our special 2025 New Car Awards collectors' edition of the Auto Express magazine, which will be available in shops from July 2nd.

You can buy individual issues of Auto Express or subscribe for even bigger discounts on the print magazine cover price. You can also subscribe or download individual issues of our digital edition direct to your desktop, phone or tablet as well.

Stay right up to date with the latest from the world of cars in 2025 and beyond, subscribe to our email newsletter and follow us on social media...

Great leasing deals on other Renault models

Renault Clio

Renault Clio

New Renault ClioFrom £200 ppm**
Renault Symbioz

Renault Symbioz

New Renault SymbiozFrom £246 ppm**
Renault Austral

Renault Austral

New Renault AustralFrom £316 ppm**
Skip advert
Advertisement
Pete Gibson

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Elroq
Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Elroq

Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Elroq

The new all-electric Skoda Elroq SUV is the Auto Express Car of the Year for 2025
Awards
1 Jul 2025
Family Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Octavia
Family Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Octavia

Family Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Octavia

The Skoda Octavia is the 2025 Auto Express Family Car of the Year, with the Citroen C4 and Dacia Jogger commended
Awards
1 Jul 2025
City Car of the Year 2025: Kia Picanto
City Car of the Year 2025: Kia Picanto

City Car of the Year 2025: Kia Picanto

The Kia Picanto is the 2025 Auto Express City Car of the Year, with the Hyundai i10 and Leapmotor T03 commended
Awards
1 Jul 2025
Supermini of the Year 2025: Fiat Grande Panda
Supermini of the Year 2025: Fiat Grande Panda

Supermini of the Year 2025: Fiat Grande Panda

The Fiat Grande Panda is the 2025 Auto Express Supermini of the Year, with the Citroen C3 and Renault 5 commended
Awards
1 Jul 2025

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: 717bhp BMW M5 Touring super-estate on a tasty lease deal
BMW M5 Touring - front action

Car Deal of the Day: 717bhp BMW M5 Touring super-estate on a tasty lease deal

The BMW M5 Touring is M car royalty, with a thoroughly impressive PHEV powertrain. It’s our Deal of the Day for 29 June
News
29 Jun 2025
Electric car appeal is at its lowest since 2019
Opinion - Kia EV9 GT

Electric car appeal is at its lowest since 2019

From poor electric car sales to crashes in F1, Mike Rutherford thinks its been a crazy few weeks in the automotive world
Opinion
29 Jun 2025
New Skoda Epiq vRS to headline brand’s hot-SUV onslaught
Skoda Epiq vRS exclusive image

New Skoda Epiq vRS to headline brand’s hot-SUV onslaught

Every future Skoda will get the go-faster treatment, with the brand also working on making cars sharper and more engaging
News
27 Jun 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content