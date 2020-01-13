Peugeot Boxer van review

Our opinion on the Peugeot Boxer

The Peugeot Boxer is a popular large panel van that’s been on sale for many years through facelift after facelift. The latest one has added more tech but the fundamentals are still here: it has a range of punchy but noisy diesel engines, loads of cargo space and a wide array of body styles to choose from. There’s also an electric e-Boxer that delivers good range and more refined driving manners. Overall the Boxer is worth considering but rival vans are available that feel more up-to-date.

About the Peugeot Boxer

The Peugeot Boxer is a large van that shares a lot of parts with several other models including the Fiat Ducato, Citroen Relay, Vauxhall/Opel Movano and Toyota ProAce Max (plus the US-only Ram Promaster). These models are all from the Stellantis group and aside from slightly different equipment, are largely the same van in different clothes.

Advertisement - Article continues below

You’ll notice the new lights and grille but the Boxer isn’t all that different from before. Behind the cabin it’s all very familiar and the 2.2-litre BlueHDI 138bhp engine is still available, along with a 178bhp version of the same unit. Manual or automatic gearboxes are available and all versions are front-wheel drive.

The electric e-Boxer has a 110kWh battery and a 268bhp electric motor powering the front wheels, and of course being electric it’s auto-only. It’s a strong performer from low speed and is the best of the bunch to drive, while also delivering decent range (up to 261 miles according to official figures).